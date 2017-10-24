Zelda Perkins, former assistant to Harvey Weinsten, breaks NDA to expose him




Zelda Perkins, former asst to Harvey Weinsten has publically broken her non-disclosure agreement to speak out about the sexual assaults committed by Weinstein, cover ups and her own personal experiences working with Weinstein.

"I want to publicly break my non-disclosure agreement," she said. "Unless somebody does this there won't be a debate about how egregious these agreements are and the amount of duress that victims are put under. My entire world fell in because I thought the law was there to protect those who abided by it. I discovered that it had nothing to do with right and wrong and everything to do with money and power."

-states she was a victim herself
-quit working for him in 1998 after her friend was sexually assaulted by Weinstein
-wanted to go public but her lawyers warned her not to because he would 'destroy her credibility' and go after her family
-wants to shine a light on how NDAs do not help women and only protect the assaulter

SOURCE
