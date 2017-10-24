Zelda Perkins, former assistant to Harvey Weinsten, breaks NDA to expose him

Go awf fellow Zelda! Expose HA Reply

Thread

Link

I thought NDAs couldn't be used to shield illegal activity? Maybe ONTD lawyers can weigh in on that. At any rate, good for her. I'm off to read this now Reply

Thread

Link

I think so but the threat that someone with money and power will financially ruin you by attacking you in court for years (even if they lose, you still need to defend yourself and pay for a lawyer to do so) is very real. Even if you’re vindicated in the end, your life is still fucked due to the financial and emotional stress they inflicted on you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I think this is probably a BIG part of it. A person may be right, but can they afford to take it to court and prove it? Most can't Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. People don’t realize you can get fucking buried in litigation for years. People often settle just because they’re exhausted and out of resources.



Edited at 2017-10-24 08:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought NDAs couldn't be used to shield illegal activity?



I have no idea if this is true, but I would hope that it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that doesn't mean anything to people with a lot of wealth and power. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought NDAs couldn't be used to shield illegal activity



Yes but most people don't know this and the lawyers who write that up take full advantage of that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sure, if you go to the police. What you don't want is for it to intersect with civil law, where an abuser can argue the point, so just speaking in public is risky.



That said, a savvy lawyer would have taken the suit just to get a bunch of people who signed NDAs under oath during depositions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope he rots in jail and his tiny dick gets slowly eaten away by a flesh eating bacteria. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, shit. Good for her



What happens legally if you break a NDA? Do you get sued? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes. Even if they don’t have grounds, someone with money, like Weinstein, will financially ruin you in legal fees & will find any way to destroy your career & cause problems for your family. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really wish he'd just die. Reply

Thread

Link

in a humiliating way and in public. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He can be in the televised Hunger games/ jigsaw style death match with Tramp and his ilk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

while somehow on the shitter. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes, come through, girl!

Also how sad that her own lawyers discouraged her from going public.



Edited at 2017-10-24 08:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i wish i could read the FT piece but its behind a paywall Reply

Thread

Link

i want to believe that all this is the beginning of the end for these pieces of shit, but i also know there’s no justice in the world.



all of this is sf disturbing. like, the knowledge that people are just walking around not doing shit about abuse when they know it’s happening...disgusting. Reply

Thread

Link

if he takes her to court someone plz start a gofundme for her

this woman is doing good work, bless her for being brave enough to do this! Reply

Thread

Link

Zelda Perkins, if he sues you, I’ll help pay your legal fees on behalf of ALL abused women forced into silence by NDAs. #BreakTheCycle — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) October 24, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

that's really great of her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn Ellen, nice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thats awesome! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love it!! I would hope that a lot of the women in HW and just women in general would band together and go after his ass if he tries suing Zelda. my broke ass would happily donate to her legal fees if Weinstein tries it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think its the complicit men who should be offering to pay tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

someone should start a crowdfund for her if that POS tries it.

I would gladly donate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

QUEEN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

break the fucking cycle, indeed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

queen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's awesome of her! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is great of her, but it really should be those piece of shit enabling rich Hollywood men who stayed quiet about Weinstein who offer. They owe at least that much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn go off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ellen Barkin is a BAMF! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fucking love ellen barkin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wants to shine a light on how NDAs do not help women and only protect the assaulter



This, NDA are supposed to protect peoples privacy and creative property. Instead they've become a way for powerful men and the cooperations they run to cover their asses and violate with impunity.



This kinda culture also plays into how the supreme court is taking on a case that could allow employers to force employees to sign away their right to join class action lawsuits against them. The lack of coverage that is getting in the media is really fucking scary to me.(not that it matters since the supreme court can basically do whatever the fuck it wants tho) Reply

Thread

Link

a case that could allow employers to force employees to sign away their right to join class action lawsuits against them



My former employer did that.



eta: looks like they may be the company involved in the suit, actually.



Edited at 2017-10-24 08:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds like shit amazon pulls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, this is of a course for SCOTUS. They've been eroding the principal of class actions for fucking ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and go after her family



So awful Reply

Thread

Link

this is brave and a risk worth taking. if he actually DARES to sue her rn, he's going to look like an even worse monster. which, he still might, because he is a monster, but i'm just saying. Reply

Thread

Link