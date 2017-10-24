Zelda Perkins, former assistant to Harvey Weinsten, breaks NDA to expose him
Harvey Weinstein's former assistant has broken her NDA to detail decades of alleged sexual misconduct and cover-ups https://t.co/3Qiw7O7Ul7 pic.twitter.com/Zku5YCzgqu— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 24, 2017
Zelda Perkins, former asst to Harvey Weinsten has publically broken her non-disclosure agreement to speak out about the sexual assaults committed by Weinstein, cover ups and her own personal experiences working with Weinstein.
"I want to publicly break my non-disclosure agreement," she said. "Unless somebody does this there won't be a debate about how egregious these agreements are and the amount of duress that victims are put under. My entire world fell in because I thought the law was there to protect those who abided by it. I discovered that it had nothing to do with right and wrong and everything to do with money and power."
-states she was a victim herself
-quit working for him in 1998 after her friend was sexually assaulted by Weinstein
-wanted to go public but her lawyers warned her not to because he would 'destroy her credibility' and go after her family
-wants to shine a light on how NDAs do not help women and only protect the assaulter
I have no idea if this is true, but I would hope that it is.
Yes but most people don't know this and the lawyers who write that up take full advantage of that.
That said, a savvy lawyer would have taken the suit just to get a bunch of people who signed NDAs under oath during depositions.
What happens legally if you break a NDA? Do you get sued?
Also how sad that her own lawyers discouraged her from going public.
all of this is sf disturbing. like, the knowledge that people are just walking around not doing shit about abuse when they know it’s happening...disgusting.
this woman is doing good work, bless her for being brave enough to do this!
I would gladly donate.
This, NDA are supposed to protect peoples privacy and creative property. Instead they've become a way for powerful men and the cooperations they run to cover their asses and violate with impunity.
This kinda culture also plays into how the supreme court is taking on a case that could allow employers to force employees to sign away their right to join class action lawsuits against them. The lack of coverage that is getting in the media is really fucking scary to me.(not that it matters since the supreme court can basically do whatever the fuck it wants tho)
My former employer did that.
eta: looks like they may be the company involved in the suit, actually.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/how-the-supreme-court-could-take-away-your-ability-to-sue-your-employer_us_59d28efee4b048a443245ee6
