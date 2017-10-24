Nick Halloween Butt

Kelly Clarkson Album Trailer for "Meaning Of Life"



Kelly Clarkson released clips for all 14 songs on her upcoming smash Meaning Of Life coming out this Friday! What clip sounds best to you, ontd?

Source
01. Minute (INTRO)  0:00
02. Love so soft  0:16
03. Heat  0:31
04. Meaning of life  0:45
05. Move you  1:00
06. Whole lotta woman 1:15
07. Medicine 1:31
08. Cruel  1:48
09. Didn't I 2:03
10. Would you call that love 2:18
11. I don't think about you 2:34
12. Slow dance 2:48
13. Don't you pretend 3:04
14. Go High 3:20﻿
