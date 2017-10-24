Kelly Clarkson Album Trailer for "Meaning Of Life"





Pink had such sweet things to say about Kelly! Reply

idg why the title track wasn't the lead single, it is miles better than "love so soft" and "move you" and so sexy



i've been burned by these sorts of clips before, but tentatively am most looking forward to "heat," "medicine," "didn't i," and "slow dance" Reply

I listened to this once yesterday and I cannot wait until Friday (or 12am thurs). Every song sounds so good! Reply

Where is the Tamyra Gray feature tho? Reply

Speaking of thankful, in the "thank you" notes Kelly talks about RJ Helton from her season of american idol and is like "I promise you one day we will do a duet together"



If I was RJ I would be like

Lmao the equivalent of "let's do lunch." Not gonna lie tho, I'd be here for it. I was so caught up in American Idol that first season. Reply

LOL whatever happened to him? I wonder what he's up to today. Reply

Have album trailers always been a thing? Reply

sometimes, I don't think they are super common though



I think they are fun for fans! A sneak peak but not too much Reply

they used to be big in 08-ish. usually fans would make them and stuff tho

i like this, its a nice way to sample an album Reply

Usually you can check out the previews of album tracks on iTunes but I like this method too. Reply

“Move You” is so beautiful Reply

this skinny-shaming queen!!!1 Reply

"Just to clear something up. I wasn’t ever miserable because I had to be thin. I said I was miserable & as a result I became thin."



She's not unhappy because you're thin, she's thin because she's unhappy Reply

i was absolutely being sarcastic Reply

me too sis, I tried to do a mean girls thing you know fetch hoop earrings I don't hate your cuz ur fat ur fat cuz i hate you that kind of thing! Reply

then I guess I truly played myself! Reply

ontd is super sensitive today apparently, any remarks are 100% serious Reply

i'm one to talk because i'm constantly getting my feelings hurt, so, no comment Reply

aww <3 but ur a sweetheart tho, ontd is full of assholes Reply

lmaoo this skinny hater! Reply

i love tracks 10 and 14 omg

i love her. Reply

would you call that love aka track 10 sounds like the cure by lady gaga. Reply

Wow, everything sounds amazing! Gonna be the first time I grab a Kelly Clarkson album. She's the only Idol contestant I've ever actually voted for. Once. Then I found out people could vote as many times as they want, and I was like, fuck that. Reply

