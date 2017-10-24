Kelly Clarkson Album Trailer for "Meaning Of Life"
Kelly Clarkson released clips for all 14 songs on her upcoming smash Meaning Of Life coming out this Friday! What clip sounds best to you, ontd?
01. Minute (INTRO) 0:00
02. Love so soft 0:16
03. Heat 0:31
04. Meaning of life 0:45
05. Move you 1:00
06. Whole lotta woman 1:15
07. Medicine 1:31
08. Cruel 1:48
09. Didn't I 2:03
10. Would you call that love 2:18
11. I don't think about you 2:34
12. Slow dance 2:48
13. Don't you pretend 3:04
14. Go High 3:20
Pink had such sweet things to say about Kelly!
i've been burned by these sorts of clips before, but tentatively am most looking forward to "heat," "medicine," "didn't i," and "slow dance"
Speaking of thankful, in the "thank you" notes Kelly talks about RJ Helton from her season of american idol and is like "I promise you one day we will do a duet together"
If I was RJ I would be like
I think they are fun for fans! A sneak peak but not too much
i like this, its a nice way to sample an album
