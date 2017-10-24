Lupita Nyong'o Reveals How She Learned to Love Herself | My Turn | ELLE
"I came to a place in my adult life where I learned to love myself, as I am. Just bare skin and a smile." Watch as Lupita Nyong'o talks about her beauty inspiration and how she came to true appreciate herself and her beauty.
Do you have good self confidence??
I know that sounds weird, but reminding myself that the opinions of others are largely worthless, and particularly so in regards to how I live my life, is very helpful. I'm in my own body 24/7 and nobody else's, so my feelings on my body are literally the only ones that matter.
and before anyone comes at me about personal insecurity, believe me i get it lol
On my best days, I'm just a narcissist with low self-esteem. It's a weird balance.
Also having men of all colors practically climb over me to get to non-black women frequently. My spinster status has been cemented. When I was nineteen my former friend who I had a crush on let me know that he was only attracted to persian women so that I knew I would never, ever have a chance. Instead of just idk telling me he didn't like me outright.
us black women have a hard time indeed, it's frustrating bc even black men overlook or bash us to appeal to non-black women
fuck them though and that dude who said that remark btw
Yeah, I don't think he really liked me at all. We just had the same friend group at that time so he pretended just to keep the peace is what I think. I guess I can't blame him for that.
Sometimes I wonder how much better my life would be if I were thin and racially ambiguous looking and not cognizant of social issues. But I love being black too much. I'm rambling, sorry.
Yeah but its not unassailable. I try to work at maintaining it almost every day.
but I just honestly want to sleep and go out and get drunk and smoke and have sex. also eat.
Amanda Gentler says it better than I can so let me just leave this link here http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/1536504211410185
but i'm honestly just in this post to hear lupita speak.
I have self-confidence in that 90% of the time I don't give a shit what people wanna think of how I look anymore because our looks are gonna change over time anyway. I was hideously insecure as a teen but personally I realized there are just so many worthy things to occupy my time with rather than comparing myself to anyone else. That being said, I'm still insecure at times about having crooked teeth, lol. It's just not worth *dwelling* on, though.