Lupita Nyong'o Reveals How She Learned to Love Herself | My Turn | ELLE

I think I have pretty good self-confidence. I do two things: one, think of my body as a meat sack to carry around my brain, so as long as its healthy, I'm fine with it and two, remind myself that nobody actually gives a fuck what you look like. I don't judge my friends' looks, and I could not remember a single detail about any person I see on any given day.



I know that sounds weird, but reminding myself that the opinions of others are largely worthless, and particularly so in regards to how I live my life, is very helpful. I'm in my own body 24/7 and nobody else's, so my feelings on my body are literally the only ones that matter.

i love when beautiful people talk about how they've come to accept their beauty



and before anyone comes at me about personal insecurity, believe me i get it lol

She's also talked about her struggles being dark-skinned in a colorist world so I can totally see her not feeling beautiful.

god you're totally right tbh

Do you have good self confidence??



On my best days, I'm just a narcissist with low self-esteem. It's a weird balance.



Edited at 2017-10-24 07:31 pm (UTC) Reply

I think you just described me perfectly, lmao!

lol perfect gif

same

the way to break out of this is to stop being a narcissist and thinking so inwardly. expand yourself to care outside to other people and things, and you won't care about yourself as much and your self esteem will improve. its something I am working on but definitely works

Nope and I realized serving in the military killed what confidence I had before I joined. That shit never recovered. Being told you were a piece of shit for not following rigid antiquated rules in every aspect of your life has long term effects.



Also having men of all colors practically climb over me to get to non-black women frequently. My spinster status has been cemented. When I was nineteen my former friend who I had a crush on let me know that he was only attracted to persian women so that I knew I would never, ever have a chance. Instead of just idk telling me he didn't like me outright.

aw bb :( don't feel that way, i'm sure you're beautiful inside & out



us black women have a hard time indeed, it's frustrating bc even black men overlook or bash us to appeal to non-black women



fuck them though and that dude who said that remark btw Reply

If I was even remotely beautiful on the outside I wouldn't be on ONTD babe lol



Yeah, I don't think he really liked me at all. We just had the same friend group at that time so he pretended just to keep the peace is what I think. I guess I can't blame him for that.



Sometimes I wonder how much better my life would be if I were thin and racially ambiguous looking and not cognizant of social issues. But I love being black too much. I'm rambling, sorry. Reply

i do, but it's all a facade so i guess I don't? i've learned not to give a fuck about what others think, which helps in the short term but I fear it hasn't helped me resolve my issues in the long term.

same

this is totally me, having shitty friendships in the past kinda solidified that mindset of idgaf but deep inside, it's like a mountain of worries beneath the mask

yes. it's such a weird feeling to experience NOT caring and caring SO much all at once.

I don't compare myself to other people but I also somehow manage not to pick at myself when I see my reflection in the mirror 🤷🏽‍♀️ Except when I have my self loathing days due to my period but tbh other than that its weird to describe

I have such, flippy-floppy self-confidence. Half the time I'm like "Bitch, you're flawless" and the other half I just want to hide from the world.

Do you have good self confidence?



Do you have good self confidence?

Yeah but its not unassailable. I try to work at maintaining it almost every day.

no. i find it impossible to accept myself.

I don't, and I wish I didnt feel so lazy or so tired all the time, so I could work on that... I think doing things for yourself is the main part of self-love, for me would be things like taking care of my health, going to places I want to, take trips, fixing my hair and nails and getting cute clothes, reading my books, etc.



but I just honestly want to sleep and go out and get drunk and smoke and have sex. also eat. Reply

Amanda Gentler says it better than I can so let me just leave this link here Good for her but nhf the hypocrisy of this being part of Elle's marketing.Amanda Gentler says it better than I can so let me just leave this link here http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/1536504211410185

Not at all but I'm in therapy for it. But I think so poorly of myself and my appearance after a series of really brutal breakups that my therapist has suggested I have facial dysmorphia. Weirdly as someone with an ED (I'm recovered but I kinda think of it like alcoholism--it's always present) I'm fine with my body. It's just my face I hate. And everything else about myself. 🙃

I've learned recently that I have, for my entire life, placed so much value on what others think of me. I can never make a sound decision for myself. I can never truly believe myself when I look in the mirror and say that I'm pretty. Or that I'm good. I went to a wedding a few weeks ago and vowed that I would have an amazing time, and I did but the next day I legit asked my friend if I looked okay dancing. As in, was it too much? She was so confused lol. But yeah, it's so tough.

I hear you with the decision making. Its so frustrating

a year ago, i got into a car accident and had to have surgery to repair an acetabular fracture. it was extremely traumatic and i don't think i really understood pain until that happened. i have a scar that takes up a good portion of my body now and it's a daily reminder, but i am actually thankful for it. it made me so comfortable in my skin in a way that i hadn't been before, and as i'm getting older, i'm learning to love myself more.



but i'm honestly just in this post to hear lupita speak. Reply

Just googled "acetabular fracture" and that sounds awful. Glad you made it out the other side and you're here.

