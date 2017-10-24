Breathe is flopping HARD at the boxoffice Reply

I got to the movies a lot and I haven't even seen a preview yet! Reply

Not enough promo whatsoever.



I'm still going to see it since Andy directed it. Gollum needs some love. Reply

Man when I was in elementary school I was so jealous of people who could do front or back hand springs



closest I could do was a one handed round off



that was really important back then lol but I don't care anymore Reply

Crazy how his career has taken such a downturn. Wonder how he feels being an actor of his ability while his ex kerfuffles her way through performances and wins oscars.



edit; hackflop ridge don't count, it was directed by Mel Gibson.



Edited at 2017-10-24 07:31 pm (UTC) Reply

he was nominated for an oscar not even a year ago lmao Reply

That was a seat filler nomination at best. And it was directed by Mel Gibson...don't count. Reply

I am so done with Andrew. He chose to work with Mel Gibson simply on the chance of getting an Oscar nomination and literally all his roles are Oscar bait. That kind of grasping is not attractive.



I'm also done with those "I'm afflicted with some disease/tragedy and have to overcome it by struggling through an entire film" Oscar bait movies. I see you Gyllenhaal. Reply

can you do a backflip, ONTD?



No, but I wished I could because it looks cool.. Reply

He's so cute. I can't even do a cartwheel! Reply

can you do a backflip, ONTD?



yes, and I can also do a back handspring which is what Andrew is actually doing here.



Its so crazy how common it is for people to call a back handspring a backflip







Sort of comment twins lol. Reply

Is a backflip just when you do it without having to push off the floor when you go back? Reply

The only thing that touches the ground are your feet. That's a backflip. Reply

That's a backtuck. Reply

I thought about the same thing when I saw backflip (Bring It On). I'm a gymnastics uber so I was inwardly sighing. Reply

LMAO.



I literally just came into this post to say that.



Like that is not a backflip.

I used to be able to do it as a kid/teen, but it's been a while lol Reply

he’s v lanky. that’s cool though Reply

I've never been able to do a back flip, but I used to do front hand springs across the gym for kicks Reply

Lol, I just remember seeing this on tumblr like forever ago Reply

i love anime LMAO Reply

I can do cartwheels (both-handed or single-handed) and somersaults, but my backflips are a mess. Especially when I hit the floor. Reply

I can do cartwheels and front flips. I used to get scared whenever I would try a back flip though. Reply

Father Time is a stone cold BITCH



Edited at 2017-10-24 07:39 pm (UTC) Father Time is a stone cold BITCH Reply

damn his hairline :( Reply

always ugly, so that's just genetics



Edited at 2017-10-24 07:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Horror. Those British genes. Also lol @ his jawline disappearing. Reply

Those Brits can’t all be #blessed like my boo Benedict. Reply

yeah wth at his jawline??? Reply

lmao ikr??? Reply

He looks weirdly thinner on the right? But yeah, woof. Reply

That looks like father and son, god bless. Reply

He looks so much like my boss is scary. But perhaps that's why I find him so cute/dorky idk. Reply

it's unfair posting a pic of roger federer to push some british genes conspiracy



lol no Reply

he's always been a worm in a wig

minus the hairline he looks exactly the same to me Reply

What? There's nothing wrong with how he looks. Reply

no, i wish i could. i always wanted to after watching sporty spice do them as a kid lol. Reply

oh damn I think that's where I got the desire now that I think about it lol, I loved when sporty spice did her sporty things Reply

Not to be THAT person, but what he did is a back hand spring not a back flip.



Edited at 2017-10-24 07:42 pm (UTC) Reply

