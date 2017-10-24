The Good Doctor 1x06 Promo
"Not Fake" - Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Claire Browne devise an experimental procedure that can save the leg and life of a young groom, that is if his bride-to-be and parents can learn to work together. Meanwhile, Jared struggles to emotionally connect with his patient whose scars may prove too deep to overcome on “The Good Doctor” airing Monday, October 30th on ABC.
anyone still watching this show? almost cried at the end of last night's episode.
i also just started greys anatomy last night from the first season
I've heard some lukewarm responses from a couple people but on the other hand I do love a dramatic ass medical show and I've quit grey's anatomy cold turkey this season cause I realized I literally can't stand almost all the characters left standing at this point.
i am antonia stan so i will watch everything for her and every time she is on screen i gasp at her beauty
for her sake i am happy this show is such a massive hit (most watched tv show in america this is crazy)
i finally ditched GA and i am fine just watching this show
and this diverse cast deserves the success and freddie is really good in it i think
Freddie and Antonia are great together, so beyond happy that they both have a hit show :)
[also... the kid who plays Steve / Evan is so good, and I remember when he played bb Sam on Supernatural lol]
I'm frustrated a little though because I really don't think Shaun is high functioning. And I also think that they forget to mention his Savant Syndrome a lot and just go with the autism diagnosis and I feel like that may confuse some people watching and make them think that's just autism when he has both.
I feel defective because I've never cried at This is Us but I teared up at the pilot of The Good Doctor.