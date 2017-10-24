The Good Doctor 1x06 Promo

i like this show

Oh man, S1 and S2 of Grey's are AMAZING. Then it goes to full nighttime soap, but those first two seasons are gr9 Reply

the end of last night's episode made me cry Reply

For some reason, every commercial I see for this show reminds me of House, but if House wasn't a misogynist. Reply

It's like a cross between House and Doogie Howser Reply

It's a David Shore show so it's very much like House. It's not groundbreaking TV but I like the cast and have enjoyed it so far. Reply

So apparently I've been reading the vibe right from the commercials! Interesting Reply

i thought it was a ripoff but it is the same showrunner so it makes sense Reply

A lot of people have compared it to House. I've never watched but I'm really thinking I might have to start because everyone I know who has watched it tells me I remind them of House because he's just so blunt and doesn't sugar coat things lol Reply

I have been watching it but I'm not still not sure how I feel about it, beyond loving the cast. I love Antonia Thomas, Freddie Highmore has such a sweet face & the other two doctors are gorgeous...It's pleasant, but it's so formulaic and I already watch SVU so I'm not sure I can take another show of that type. Reply

I like this show, and I know it's cheesy and predictable but I just like Freddie acting, he's really good. Reply

its one of my fav new shows. I did cry like twice this episode lmfao Reply

I really wanted him to be right about Evan even though I knew the chances were slim for him to be. I cried too lol. That little kid is too charming. Protect him from the Hollywood creeps and I think he can go far. Natural charisma. Reply

is this worth watching?



I've heard some lukewarm responses from a couple people but on the other hand I do love a dramatic ass medical show and I've quit grey's anatomy cold turkey this season cause I realized I literally can't stand almost all the characters left standing at this point. Reply

yes, the show has a lot of heart. Reply

I love the show. The first episode or two it's difficult to watch them all be so awful to Shaun but they're slowly starting to become more likable. Reply

i am antonia stan so i will watch everything for her and every time she is on screen i gasp at her beauty







i am antonia stan so i will watch everything for her and every time she is on screen i gasp at her beauty

for her sake i am happy this show is such a massive hit (most watched tv show in america this is crazy) i watch it but i don't think it is good

I'm legit so happy for all involved (Daniel Dae Kim as well), like the it may not be groundbreaking or anything but it's somehow become the show I look forward to the most? Reply

i def not hate watch it while i know it is cheesy manipulative and def not groundbreaking

i finally ditched GA and i am fine just watching this show

and this diverse cast deserves the success and freddie is really good in it i think Reply

This beautiful 😭 Reply

I really love the show <3 as someone who loved the kdrama, I think this remake is the rare one that captures what made the original great, but also adds to it~



Freddie and Antonia are great together, so beyond happy that they both have a hit show :)



[also... the kid who plays Steve / Evan is so good, and I remember when he played bb Sam on Supernatural lol]

This show is great. It's definitely something I look forward to every week. I hate that my local channel hasn't been airing it because of football (I think...), so I have to watch OnDemand, and that means commercials. :( Reply

I never finished the kdrama but I might watch this Reply

Yeah, it was good last night. I chuckled when the cancer kid asking the Dr. Murphy if he has a GF? a BF? Reply

idgaf I'm loving this show. I'm slowly warming up to the rest of the cast. I think I cry over this show more than I do with This is Us lol



I'm frustrated a little though because I really don't think Shaun is high functioning. And I also think that they forget to mention his Savant Syndrome a lot and just go with the autism diagnosis and I feel like that may confuse some people watching and make them think that's just autism when he has both. Reply

I think I cry over this show more than I do with This is Us lol



I feel defective because I've never cried at This is Us but I teared up at the pilot of The Good Doctor. Reply

