The Mayor 1x04 Promo

Who's the main guy in this show because I want to fart out his loads.

Brandon Michael Hall! He's such a cutie Reply

i always really enjoy bob's burgers halloween episodes. my favorites are "full bars" and "the hauntening". Reply

full bars is so good Reply

Yes! But I really love Fort Night too Reply

I'm not even a Halloween stan but Community has my favorite Halloween episodes. Zombie Jeff still on his phone makes me so happy lol. Reply

Community. This show will most likely be canceled. Reply

Hex and the Single Guy fresh prince or the night he came home Martin lol Reply

and the roseanne when dj wants to be a witch Reply

Dan's Three Stooges costume was flawless. Reply

The seance episode, omg classic black tv. I miss it. Reply

Parks and Rec always had great Halloween eps. Reply

The Boy Meets World Halloween episode remains the best.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Haloween episodes are fun too.

I can't believe I forgot about B99. I still go "Halloweeeen!" like Holt did in disguise lol. Reply

Love B99 Halloween episodes. "This bitch? Please!" Reply

friends, tow the halloween party Reply

friends holiday special episodes are the best.

lmao this ep is so amazing



monica in that cat suit holy shit Reply

lol I love ross and chandlers fight in the ep Reply

“i’ll prove it like a theorem!” gets me every time Reply

yessss Reply

I love B99's Halloween episodes. Reply

is the mayor any good? Reply

See the comment below this Reply

this show is surprisingly good Reply

before anyone here gets attached to this show, it's a ratings flop and going to get cancelled. Reply

Yikes. But I can understand why in this political climate, nobody wants to see a show about an unqualified guy who campaigns for shit and giggles and wins.

Plus, I really think that nobody cares about Lea Michele. Reply

You're the Worst had a great Halloween ep. Wish I could find a GIF of Gretchen clapping in delight while Jimmy screamed Reply

Is that a netflix show? Reply

no it's FXX. Reply

As the first comment said, it's on FXX, and currently in the middle of the fourth season. The first three seasons are available on Hulu. Reply

newsradio <3 Reply

