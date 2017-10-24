The Mayor 1x04 Promo



Plus: Behind the scenes tour of the Halloween set design led by Yvette Nicole Brown featuring mini edible Audrey II's!!!




Favorite comedy sitcom Halloween episode? Newsradio's "Halloween" and Living Single's "Trick or Trust" are mine!

SOURCE:https://twitter.com/TheMayorABC/status/922539841291718656
https://twitter.com/TheMayorABC/status/922630165284425728
  • Current Music: Bloodletting - Concrete Blonde
