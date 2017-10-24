Mark Wahlberg hopes God forgives him for Boogie Nights
20 years after Boogie Nights was released in theaters, Mark Wahlberg considers it one of the poorest choices of his career for some reason.
Mark Wahlberg Wants God to Forgive Him for ‘Boogie Nights’: ‘I’ve Made Some Poor Choices’ https://t.co/f17AZznEjx pic.twitter.com/drqz3iNO2d— IndieWire (@IndieWire) October 24, 2017
“I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I’ve made some poor choices in my past. Boogie Nights’ is up there at the top of the list.”
He uses the "I got a wife and daughters" excuse to say he wouldn't take the role if he was offered it now and only took it in the first place after meeting with director Paul Thomas Anderson.
Boogie Nights is Wahlberg's highest rated film on Metacritic and was the actors breakthrough role.
Source
are you also hoping to be forgiven for the only good thing you've ever done, ontd??
Edited at 2017-10-24 08:23 pm (UTC)
my god the accuracy. any goodwill i had for him before knowing his history was solely based on that movie.
Mark Wahlberg having a career post-'90s is proof that God doesn't exist.
he's been shit in pretty much everything else
Poor. Choices.
PS God prefers Broadway > movies
Edited at 2017-10-24 05:37 pm (UTC)
If anything, I hope God forgives him for that horrible Transformers movie.
What no
Also, there is a difference in asking for the humane treatment of people who will eventually rejoin society and forgiving rapists and murderers.
Wait, what did I miss?
Overreacting much