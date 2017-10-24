Mark Wahlberg hopes God forgives him for Boogie Nights

20 years after Boogie Nights was released in theaters, Mark Wahlberg considers it one of the poorest choices of his career for some reason.

“I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I’ve made some poor choices in my past. Boogie Nights’ is up there at the top of the list.”

He uses the "I got a wife and daughters" excuse to say he wouldn't take the role if he was offered it now and only took it in the first place after meeting with director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Boogie Nights is Wahlberg's highest rated film on Metacritic and was the actors breakthrough role.

Source

are you also hoping to be forgiven for the only good thing you've ever done, ontd??
Tagged: , , ,