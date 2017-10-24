Mark Wahlberg hopes God forgives him for Boogie Nights

Does he also want God to forgive him for almost killing a guy in his youth or nah? Reply

he's such trash Reply

mte Reply

Came here to comment exactly this Reply

mte I fucking hate this guy Reply

Whoa, he killed someone? Reply

He almost did. But he beat up the poor man so badly that he left him blind (either from one eye or both, don’t remember the specifics). Also the man was a PoC



Edited at 2017-10-24 08:23 pm (UTC) Reply

he forgave himself so it's ok Reply

beating Vietnamese people was fine tho Reply

Ofc it is when Mark forgives himself. /s Reply

I thought I read the man he beat also forgave him? Reply

nah, you're going to hell for being a racist, piece of shit criminal. rot. Reply

So he hopes God forgives this...does he think God is gonna forget about the times he violently assaulted people? Reply

oh.... THAT is what you hope god forgives you for??? Reply

are you also hoping to be forgiven for the only good thing you've ever done, ontd??



my god the accuracy. any goodwill i had for him before knowing his history was solely based on that movie. Reply

Mark Wahlberg having a career post-'90s is proof that God doesn't exist. Mark Wahlberg having a career post-'90s is proof that God doesn't exist. Reply

I loved The Departed. That's about it. Reply

he was shockingly good in that imo. i was like "who is that, and why are they trying to tell me it's mark wahlberg?"



he's been shit in pretty much everything else



Reply

I feel like a lot of things that are happening right now are proof God doesn't exist. Reply

Not gonna ask God for guidance + forgiveness for your involvement in the Transformers franchise? For that haircut in the last film?



Poor. Choices.





PS God prefers Broadway > movies Reply

Look racist fuck, if you want forgiveness for any film you've done, let it be The Happening. Reply

Edited at 2017-10-24 05:37 pm (UTC) I'm gagging. CACKLING CACKLING. I laughed so hard in tears irl. Oh my gosh. This shit has to be the most fucking hilarious thing ever. My cheeks hurt rn. Fuck. CACKLING Reply

appropriate reaction tbfh Reply

lmao basically! Reply

I love her crazy ass, in and out of character Reply

zero self awareness/massive pos Reply

Boogie Nights was about people being open about their sexuality in the porn industry. Women owning their sexuality, and being shamed for it. Plus, he'd be nothing without it.



If anything, I hope God forgives him for that horrible Transformers movie. Reply

What about The Happening? Reply

What no Reply

An iconic movie. Watching it in the theaters and literally everyone screaming "bitch, what?" like a million times throughout the movie was an experience! Reply

lmao tbh it started out promising! Reply

Well now you see why he hates it. Women?? Owning their sexuality?? Far worse than violently beating up a Vietnamese man. Reply

i hope god never forgives him for being a racist piece of shit Reply

RME Reply

I mean. A bunch of y’all were willing to forgive murderers and rapists in that prison thread the other day. Reply

Also, there is a difference in asking for the humane treatment of people who will eventually rejoin society and forgiving rapists and murderers.

Link to the post: https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108129482.html Also, there is a difference in asking for the humane treatment of people who will eventually rejoin society and forgiving rapists and murderers. Reply

What!? When did this happen?! Reply

Wait, what did I miss? Reply

wait what the fuck Reply

Overreacting much Reply

lmao, so now advocating for the humane treatment of prisoners, rehabilitation and reintegration when possible, & being against the death penalty = forgiving murderers and rapists? a-okay. have fun with your outdated, barbaric and ineffective legal system! Reply

This misrepresentation... Reply

fuck off. Reply

This place is filled with thieves not surprised they feel bad for fellow criminals. Reply

i read that posts and you're wrong and flaming on purpose. Reply

