The View interviews Gabourey Sidibe

They need to stop using meghan for the video still, I hate seeing her face on my youtube feed.

whenever I hit the preview for the post and scroll to check everything I always notice it. today I almost put a note apologizing for her face everywhere lol

I'm so fucking sick of seeing Meghan's face on damn near every video screen cap

lmao the mention of Refinery 29 always cracks me up because of this ~expose~ on.... makeup trafficking rings (clearly funded by big box makeup companies)



"MYOB - mind your own body"



i love this

I liked that Meghan drew attention to her republican bias today, rather than pretending to be partial like Jed used to. If you are gonna have shitty opinions, at least let us know that you are doing it because you are loyal to a shitty party....

Bring back Nicole Wallace

Lol irl @ O'Reilly being mad at god for not protecting him from repercussions of sexually harassing and assaulting women



Heh @ that screenshot with Hil and Joy reading each other's book gosh

BRING BACK JED. That's my only addition to this discussion as I don't watch The View anymore. :(

Why did I think Gabby was skinny now? I vaguely remember reading that she had the lap band surgery last year I think.

Okay the image isn't working haha but



Edited at 2017-10-24 06:35 pm (UTC) She did lose a lot of weight!Okay the image isn't working haha but click here ??

You're right

Wow that is a lot of weight. I hope she feels good about herself.

She had weight loss surgery in 2016 because of concerns about diabetes I believe, she is a lot smaller than she used to be

Is jeff flake about to say impeachment

Idk who runs this fake satire account

One by one they give up. It will all be over before you realize it. The darkness is coming. — Steve Bannon (@PRESlDENTBANNON) 24 October 2017



I wish someone would. Even Corker's takedown comes an inch short of the suggestion. With McCain and now Flake out, AZ is gonna be one hot mess. GOP self imploding may seem chuckle worthy but Bannon is running the dismantling and it's like evil-and-more-eviler.Idk who runs this fake satire account

I really wish he would

Someone just threw a bunch of Russian flags at Trump and accused him of treason https://t.co/6IAAVZacsP pic.twitter.com/pjeo9tuzr8 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 24, 2017

Wow talk about an overreaction, it's not like he physically threatened Trump in any way, and yet suddenly there's dozens of people swarming round

Some people might try to tell you that it's a banana. #FactsFirst pic.twitter.com/Dh3WdDje6w — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) 23 October 2017

The commercial is cackle worthy. I hope they buy ads on lots of Fox TV shows. Lols.

Disclosure: i have only seen one other clip of the view with Meghan and i watched the Bill O'Reilly one in this post - but she seems alright? I mean, know she's conservative so you can fault her for that but she made a good point of saying Fox News should have disclosed his harassment settlements to her/other employees while she was working there. I also didn't mind DJ from full house. She was definitely conservative/Jesus-y but she was respectful, said her point and took the losses when she was proven wrong. IDK... it's also possible every conservative in comparison to Hasselback looks less insane.



I guess I'm saying, if they want these differing views and discussions, so far the past two conservative voices haven't annoyed me much.

