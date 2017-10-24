Netflix's Mindhunter: Cameron Britton vs Real Ed Kemper Interview Comparison
-Check out the side-by-side comparison of Mindhunter actor Cameron Britton, who played serial killer Ed Kemper, vs a real recording of an interview with the actual Ed Kemper.
Mindhunter was meh, but Britton was the breakout star imo. What are you watching on Netflix, ONTD?
SOURCE
Are we supposed to be suspicious of Groff? Be he is creeping me the fuck out.
Either way I'm trying to find the motivation to continue
But his butt......that you can barely see.......yum. I'm trash
it does get better with the arrival of dr. wendy carr (anna torv. an amazing actress)
He was so good! What's frightening to me is how much more "normal" Kemper looked in real life. TV show Kemper was cast perfectly, but you could tell something was off. The real Kemper seemed like he could blend in better. I hope next seasons is like 99% Wendy.
I love this show. I'm sad I finished it so quickly and have to wait like a year for a new season. At least I have Criminal Minds. :(