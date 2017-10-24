Netflix's Mindhunter: Cameron Britton vs Real Ed Kemper Interview Comparison

I looked up Ed Kempers interviews after watching the show and I absolutely agree OP. That was excellent casting on the shows part. Reply

I was watching this episode and my dad was in another room (couldn't see tv) and he yelled out "is that ed kemper?" He was a police officer and had known kemper personally and he recognized his way of speaking.... Reply

I just started watching this last night. I only watched 2 episodes so far. Holden and Debbie both annoy me already. Maybe bc they have zero chemistry idk. I'm not sure about her acting either. Some of the dialogue made me laugh - like 'finger my pussy and I'll give you a blowjob.' I'll try and watch some more after work and see how I feel. I feel like being in clinical psych I should be into it more but idk. Reply

while i actually like debbie, the true actors/characters are dr. wendy carr and tench! by miles! (the show gets better, though) Reply

I've also only seen two episodes so far. Holden annoys me way more than Debbie, who is stuck with Holden she has no chemistry with and so far has no other scene partners. At least I buy her as a human being and she doesn't have male lead syndrome. Reply

It truly does get better tho as the season progresses. My problem with Holden was that, oh man this is going to sound bad but I don't know how else to word it, it was so obvious to me that he was gay that I couldn't find the scenes w/his gf believable. also he's a crappy actor



Edited at 2017-10-24 06:21 pm (UTC) Reply

I really disliked Holden straight from the beginning. I don't know if it's the actor or what but I sometimes found watching scenes with him really tedious. Reply

I thought the first couple episodes were kinda slow, but it picks up. Holden and Debbie scenes are the weakest part of the show, though. Reply

Groff is the weakest link on the show, he doesn't get any better tbh Reply

That line wasn’t meant to be serious though - it was a reference to the list of words Holden said FBI trainees were not supposed to say in mixed company. Reply

They have no chemistry whatsoever. Such an unnecessary relationship Reply

I hate that every time they're together for the first few times, they're just having sex. Like, yes... intelligent, educated woman is there to be sexed. Reply

I kinda ignored Holden/Debbie and focused more on the serial killers and the psych aspect. Made it a better show to watch, lol Reply

I just finished episode 4, the first two were a bit slow imo but I'm starting to like it more and more. Hopefully the last half will be good Reply

I started this but Groff is annoying and so is his gf (who sounds like another actress i cant place and its driving me crazy)



Are we supposed to be suspicious of Groff? Be he is creeping me the fuck out.



Either way I'm trying to find the motivation to continue Reply

But his butt......that you can barely see.......yum. I'm trash Reply

Same, I'm embarrassed of how attracted I am to him with his Mormon outfits in this Reply

He's had an amazing ass since Spring Awakening days. So over a decade now. He knows his strengths! Reply

jon groff's acting in the pilot was...questionable lmao he was awful.



it does get better with the arrival of dr. wendy carr (anna torv. an amazing actress) Reply

I feel like they're setting him up to be a psychopath in his own right (like the kind who just can't feel empathy, not necessarily someone who'd commit murders for fun) Reply

I read an article where they're speculating that he could be a burgeoning psychopath. Holden is based on a real person but they think that a great way for the show to diverge from real life is to make him realize that he has the makings of a serial killer...and choose. Reply

her voice reminds me of the actress who played the sister in atypical (i know they're nothing alike, it's just the deadpan way they sound) Reply

I couldn't tell if we were supposed to be creeped out by Holden or not. It seemed like that's where they were going but who knows. Reply

I love this show. I'm obsessed with Holden, Bill and Wendy. And I'm on the Groff is good side lol I love the pacing, it goes by fast. I could watch a longer season. Reply

I couldn't get passed the 2nd episode, but Britton was the best part. So good and chilling. Reply

Life goal: find someone who will love you as much as David Fincher loves serial killers. Reply

his acting is the best part of the series for me so far. just really damn good. the biggest issue i have with the show is groff's gf who basically just exists for extremely graphic sex scenes and exposition. and it's deeply uncomfortable to go from scenes of kemper describing his misogyny and sexualization of corpses directly to groff fucking his gf. no fucking thanks. Reply

Those scenes only add to Groff's creepiness Reply

i'm not sure if the creators are trying to make him seem creepy or it's just typical netflix "let's add sex because we can" crap. and if it's the latter then they really missed the mark in this show. i know that groff's character is fictitious but i did read the book the show is based on so it's probably more off-putting for me since it doesn't fit with the book at all. Reply

The sex scenes were so unnecessary. I was waiting for them to get over so it could get back to the part of the show I really cared about, psychology of serial killers. idgaf about sex scenes! and ita. It was weird as fuck to go to a sex scene after Kemper was just talking about that. It was kind of jarring idk.



Edited at 2017-10-24 05:59 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm wondering if they're doing that because the attitude toward women that these serial killers have will start to seep into Groff's character. There was that scene where he started to go down on her and she joked "Oh, real kinky. Go down on me while I'm filing my nails." He just replied "I can be kinky." and I started to get worried that he'd do something weird to her that was colored by his convos with those dudes... Reply

YES this is my main issue with the show. Reply

I really enjoyed this show,w as a little slow at first, Holden and his girlfriend both annoyed me. Needs more Anna Torv with more lesbianism next season. This guy absolutely killed it. He was terrifyingly non-threatening if that's a thing?? Reply

this show is amazing, wtf are y'all on Reply

He was so good! What's frightening to me is how much more "normal" Kemper looked in real life. TV show Kemper was cast perfectly, but you could tell something was off. The real Kemper seemed like he could blend in better. I hope next seasons is like 99% Wendy. Reply

yeah, i think it's how much more still show!kemper is -- irl!kemper is more expressive. that stillness or lack of physicality (or physical expression of emotion, specifically) is typically something i view as a red flag. like, my brain just starts blaring alarm signals any time someone has that combination of monotone speech + lack of expression in their face/body, if that makes sense??? Reply

I'm true crime trash, so I really enjoyed this show. Reply

i've only seen the first 2 eps but i really like it so far. i even like the main character ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

It's creepy how good he is at playing him. A++



I love this show. I'm sad I finished it so quickly and have to wait like a year for a new season. At least I have Criminal Minds. :( Reply

The tv version is far more physically imposing and bigger than the real life one. Reply

bigger weight wise but the real ed kemper is 6'9 where as Cameron Britton is 6'5. Reply

lol which is great bc the real Ed Kemper is bigger than the actor. Part of it is how he carries weight, but I swear they also filmed him from a lower angle and so that he takes up the entire frame. He’s def more unassuming in the video above. Reply

