Luke force

Japanese 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' website reveals new character details



While the descriptions went through Google Translate (Japanese speaking ONTDers are free to correct mistakes if they wish!) & mostly talk about stuff we already know, there are some interesting details about Poe, Finn, Kyle and Maz Kanata:

[Mild spoilers ahead]- Poe Dameron gets character development: is apparently way too much into the war thing, which scares both the Resistance & the First Order

- Finn: is at crossroads over his role in the conflict
- Kyle: taps deeper into the Dark side, Snoke is still not impressed (lol)
- Phasma: wants to settle a private grudge (with Finn obv)

- Maz: becomes a more active player, helps the Resistance with her ties to the world of crime

The rest of the descriptions give no new insights in the characters.

source: StarWarsNewsNet Twitter

the speculation around TLJ has been the most fun since LOST imo

tumblr_o9jsxg_DYLk1sc7xgoo7_r1_400
  • Current Music: SEAGULLS! (Stop It Now) - Master Yoda
Tagged: , , , , , , ,