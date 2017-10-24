Japanese 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' website reveals new character details
While the descriptions went through Google Translate (Japanese speaking ONTDers are free to correct mistakes if they wish!) & mostly talk about stuff we already know, there are some interesting details about Poe, Finn, Kyle and Maz Kanata:
[Mild spoilers ahead]- Poe Dameron gets character development: is apparently way too much into the war thing, which scares both the Resistance & the First Order
- Finn: is at crossroads over his role in the conflict
- Kyle: taps deeper into the Dark side, Snoke is still not impressed (lol)
- Phasma: wants to settle a private grudge (with Finn obv)
- Maz: becomes a more active player, helps the Resistance with her ties to the world of crime
The rest of the descriptions give no new insights in the characters.
