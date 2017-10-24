Japanese 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' website reveals new character details

SEAGULLS (Stop It Now) is honestly one of the greatest songs ever written. I want it played at my wedding and my funeral. Reply

the song+vid deserve the EGOT Reply

I showed it to my friends on vacation and we were all in hysterics. it's so good. Reply

It will never not be funny. I've taught my toddler to do the "hm hmm ha hm hm hm hm ha!" part lol. Reply

That log had a child. Reply

I've heard this song so many times and your comment still cracked me up Reply

Down to the beach I'm strollin'~ Reply

oH NOES, my evil chrome girlfriend vs my sweet boyfriend! Reply

I went a full week without Seagulls (Stop it Now) stuck in my head and now it's back Reply

Lmao @ 'Kyle'. Calling him this from now on Reply

i can hear his voice thru this gif 😍

Reply

Reply

I've been using it in real life! Reply

I call him Kyle Ben Reply

kyle ron Reply

"Kyle" kills me every time. Reply

I'm so esxcite for this movieeeee Reply

So excited you can't type. :D Reply

lmao literally...



I only saw the typo when I got your notif and then I was like "oh, man, I bet she's going to be teasing me about that esxcite".



But in my defense I typed it on the bus lol Reply

ooh poe's arc could be interesting Reply

Kylie Renner is my fave Kyle nickname tbh. Reply

pfft Reply

i'm happy maz is back, liked her Reply

I wish she was human though Reply

mte



but they wanted a new yoda type of character i guess Reply

Since this has only been CGI, they should give Lupita a non-CGI role. Make her a general or something. Reply

i wish she also played a human character such as laura dern's role, ala john rhys-davies playing gimli but also voicing treebeard. Reply

Okay alright, cool Reply

I’m trying to figure out what Poe could have done to get him demoted and slapped by Leia... any guesses? Reply

he gets slapped by Leia?

Damn I need to see that. Reply

was that in a clip or they did just mention it in an interview? Reply

I'm pretty sure it was something Oscar has mentioned in an interview or two. I just remember him saying Carrie was super into it for every take or something lmao Reply

Especially when she's grooming him/he's apparently going to lead the resistance in her place (or however that interview can be interpreted).



Some people think the demotion is a ruse because of Laura Dern, and Poe goes off to help Finn and Rose. Dunno! Reply

Maybe he goes into battle without permission or something? And he fucks up some meticulous plans. Reply

From interviews and other promotional bits and bobs he's actually going to be getting evennnn closer to Leia, and she'll be viewing him like a surrogate son and trying to steer him away from being a battle-thirsty fighter pilot war dog into being a ~leader to take her place.



So with that and the slapping, i'm ready for this roller coaster! Reply

i cannot wait to see Finn's conflict.



idc about Kyle Ron, Matt the Radar Technician, Kylie, whatever we're calling him. Reply

I love when Kylo Ren’s name gets autocorrected to Kyle lol. Reply

Poe's arc sounds interesting. I'm glad they're giving him a lot of character development in this one. I'm glad that Maz is coming back. Reply

