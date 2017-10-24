'Godless' - Official Trailer
Godless follows the fates of Frank Griffin and his murderous gang... of Roy Goode, the member who turned against them… and of La Belle, the town full of women who must defend themselves when they get caught in the crossfire. Welcome to Godless country.
Godless, a Netflix Limited Series, coming November 22.
source
this looks interesting tho
Edit: ok glad it’s not her but this looks a little rapey so I’m torn.
Edited at 2017-10-24 04:18 pm (UTC)
plus no man's land speaks to me
between this, 'woman walks ahead' and 'hostiles', new mexico is going to be beautifying so many movie and tv screens this winter!
Watch Good Behavior instead!