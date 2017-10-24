Cut out focus on the men and I'm there. Reply

I didn't know Sam Waterston was in this so when he popped up in his goofy outfit I laughed out loud.



this looks interesting tho Reply

wild west women shooting men is my aesthetic Reply

wow i'm hft Reply

It could have potential, I'm all for westerns with women shooting a bunch of men. Reply

Is that Lori from TWD? If so, no thanks.



Edit: ok glad it’s not her but this looks a little rapey so I’m torn.



Edited at 2017-10-24 04:18 pm (UTC) Reply

No, that's Michelle Dockery from Downton Abbey and Good Behavior Reply

I never expect netflix to drop stuff on a wednesday... Reply

ready for this 🙏🏽🤠 Reply

i hate westers but i will watch for queen michelle

plus no man's land speaks to me Reply

hmmmmmmmmmmm interesting Reply

Not really into Westerns, but this looks pretty cool. Reply

I'm not really into the western genre but I see MIchelle Dockery and women shooting men so my interest in this has peaked significantly Reply

i hate that i know how this show's season ends because i worked on it (same happened with season 1 of 'graves') but i still want to see it.



between this, 'woman walks ahead' and 'hostiles', new mexico is going to be beautifying so many movie and tv screens this winter! Reply

Considering you worked on it, would you say women come out on top? Reply

Im only watching it for Dockery tbh



Watch Good Behavior instead! Reply

I love watching Michelle in screen so much. I'm definitely watching this. Reply

FUCK THEM ALL UP, LADY MARY!! Reply

