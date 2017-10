It was cute but waaaay too long. I need a dance version. Reply

ay platanitos



ngl I'm into this jam. the video is cute

nnnnn the ay platanitos line got me yelling it was adorable

that line = best part

Poor thing. She really is throwing shit at walls and seeing what sticks.

i mean this is her second single and its doing well so im sure shes doing fine

Icon <3

I read it's supposed to go top 10 next week so I think this one is sticking

Her second single is absolutely exploding and looking to be one of the smashes of the Fall so I am not sure she is a "poor thing" lol

5h already released their album and touring while caca still scrambling cuz cyring in the club was a buzz single

the boy's really cute...and I ain't mad at the song tbh

same, lol

what the hell lol i thought her neck was going to break at 4:01

i am not ready for this to be a hit

should have made it all like a telenovela!

LeJuan I get but ughhhh LeLe Pons can just go away forever.

was she on vine?

Lol yes, it's all I know her from but I guess she's a Youtuber now like the rest of them.

She was the one who made a big deal about donating her hair, but she was clearly holding extensions lol.

lele pons is a mess

lele is friends with so many celebs i don't understand

Cringe vid aside ...young thug is terrible in this song he sounds so out of place lol I would've preferred a Latino rapper

I heard there is going to be a remix with Diddy Yankee. Not sure.

That would be perfection.

I was just thinking the same thing about a latino rapper. Young Thug sounds like he's got a mouth full of marbles.

Ngl I kinda dig this song

*crashes bike due to smoll butt shake*

"you k?"

"yeah, u k?"



*salsa dance on sidewalk to no music.*



Edited at 2017-10-24 02:13 pm (UTC)

this was extra, but funny

cute

this was over the top and cute, i liked it! the song has been on repeat since it came out.

