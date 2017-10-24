The Exorcist 2x05 Promo
*Don't watch it if you don't want to be spoiled by the twist!*
The Exorcist returns Nov. 3
Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=0&v=oqD5Ojfcbks
More people need to be watching this flawless show, thoughts on the twist!? i had my suspicions about something like that,but woah!
