Faye Dunaway flips out over $3k salon bill

She's still alive?

Supergirl was an amazing piece of trash and I loved it.



dontfuckwithmeboys.gif

LOVE

THAT

Her costume is perfect in it and that means a lot to me.

Anyway, I trust Bette Davis.

They had wire hangers? NO WIRE HANGERS!!!!

wasn't bette davis notoriously difficult, had feuds with lots of people, didn't get along with her own daughter, etc.?

But she was nevertheless HBIC at a time when it was most difficult to be HBIC.



All actresses who weren't meek were ~diffult back then. And now, come to think of it.

sure, but the stories i heard abt her are on another level, not just ~woman with a strong character who's considered difficult bc she's not docile~. bc of that i never held her in a particularly high regard, but idk, it's not like i'm super familiar with her bio either.

She is seen on video refusing to sign a copy of Mommie Dearest

I mean, can you blame her? Her career hasn't recovered since she made that movie (even though I love it and thought she gave a wonderful performance).

$3,000.00 seems insane for a salon bill!

I can kind of understand her hatred of Mommie Dearest. She was led to believe it'd be her Oscar movie and, well...

i had a major crush on bonnie & clyde faye when i was a teen, i thought she was the most beautiful woman i'd ever seen lol. loved her style in chinatown too, but those eyebrows... :/

