Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez reunite at the 2017 InStyle Awards
Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez reunited at the InStyle Awards after recently refollowing each other on instagram after Selena complimented Demi's documentary, Simply Complicated.
Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato reunited at the #InStyleAwards 😍 pic.twitter.com/N0VhHBjb3D— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 24, 2017
Source: Twitter
ONTD, what was your favorite drama from that Disney era?
Edited at 2017-10-24 04:15 am (UTC)
same
the lesbian sneakers, duh
edit: just screamed at this header
Edited at 2017-10-24 04:54 am (UTC)