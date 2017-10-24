joan-jamie

NFL: Janet Jackson is not banned from Super Bowl halftime show


- JT assured NFL fans and other pearl clutchers in an NBC Sunday Night Football interview: "That [wardrobe malfunction or possible Janet Jackson guest appearance?] won't happen this time."

- The NFL released a statement on Monday, denying any ban while praising JT: "There's no ban. We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we're excited to have Justin Timberlake."

"Like the elite NFL players who can run, catch, and block, Justin can do it all – sing, dance, act and entertain. He’s the ultimate global superstar who we know will put on an entertaining and unifying show that will appeal to the massive worldwide audience."

- Meanwhile, a source close to Miss Jackson told the source: "The door is wide open. If Justin or his team did reach out, Janet would perform with him again in a minute."

