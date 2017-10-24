NFL: Janet Jackson is not banned from Super Bowl halftime show
Janet Jackson is open to performing at the #SuperBowl with Justin Timberlake -- if he asks, a source says. https://t.co/cDfgLzBaiz pic.twitter.com/uQ3GM8WbtO— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) October 23, 2017
- JT assured NFL fans and other pearl clutchers in an NBC Sunday Night Football interview: "That [wardrobe malfunction or possible Janet Jackson guest appearance?] won't happen this time."
- The NFL released a statement on Monday, denying any ban while praising JT: "There's no ban. We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we're excited to have Justin Timberlake."
"Like the elite NFL players who can run, catch, and block, Justin can do it all – sing, dance, act and entertain. He’s the ultimate global superstar who we know will put on an entertaining and unifying show that will appeal to the massive worldwide audience."
- Meanwhile, a source close to Miss Jackson told the source: "The door is wide open. If Justin or his team did reach out, Janet would perform with him again in a minute."
Source
No but really fuck him.
even though his voice can be annoying and he hasn't done much complex choreography since nsync and like i love you, he can perform, sing, and dance especially compared to most of today's acts tho.
Sick of it already. Thank fuck I don't have a TV so I won't accidentally watch half a second of this while flipping through channels.
Even if she did make a surprise appearance literally nothing would stop him from taking all the praise and attention for himself only. "Yes I had her back on see I was never a bad guy to begin with you're welcome Janet/ everyone 😏"
Yes, the tear-off was planned. Not the nipple. Be that as it may, it sucks that she got all the flack because it was her nipple.
And holy hell, the pearl clutching of middle america about that. But i guess violent sports and the suggestive moves of cheerleaders is a-ok!
Can you imagine if social media was around back then??
If i recall correctly, she refused to apologize? (or was that #fakenews?)
I know JT, probably in a pre-arranged thing, said he'd publicly apologize when accepting a Grammy on the same network (CBS) that year.
I feel the edgy thing would be to strip off clothing, but reveal clothing underneath, rather than nudity (even if there was a ring on it).
my favourite part of this whole saga is that during the velvet rope era almost every interview she did they asked her about her piercings. she has that same nipple out in the "together again" video in a mesh top
there are images to back it up
the ye old times of... 2013?
no one wants to see his old haggard white ass at halftime.
But whatever Timbersnake aka the King of throwing others under the bus could never
#justiceforJC
#justiceforBritney
#justiceforJanet