NFL: Janet Jackson is not banned from Super Bowl halftime show

Someone needs to deflate... Justin Timberlake's HEAD, lmao!!



No but really fuck him. Reply

sing, dance, act and entertain . He’s the ultimate global superstar who we know will put on an entertaining and unifying show that will appeal to the massive worldwide audience."



"Like the elite NFL players who can run, catch, and block, Justin can do it all –. He’s the ultimate global superstar who we know will put on an entertaining and unifying show that will appeal to the massive worldwide audience." Reply

are we pretending jt doesn't have talent now? Reply

are you pretending he can act? Reply

So you think he's a good actor? Reply

it's true. he can sing on key and remember his lines Reply

Please, he sounds like Alvin and the Chipmunks. Reply

Ok, he's trash but let's not act like he can't sing, dance, and entertain. Reply

"act" lmao he wishes. he's been thirsting for acting acclaim forever and probably wishes he was ryan gosling.



even though his voice can be annoying and he hasn't done much complex choreography since nsync and like i love you, he can perform, sing, and dance especially compared to most of today's acts tho. Reply

what do you mean he deserved an OSCAR for this nuanced performance!!11



I mean Justin ain't shit but he is talented, (I find him to be a decent enough actor, he's not like AMAZING, but he's alright, especially with comedy) Reply

Sick of it already. Thank fuck I don't have a TV so I won't accidentally watch half a second of this while flipping through channels.

Oh this strong ass lie rn...... Reply

Hate that picture.



Even if she did make a surprise appearance literally nothing would stop him from taking all the praise and attention for himself only. "Yes I had her back on see I was never a bad guy to begin with you're welcome Janet/ everyone 😏" Reply

In the event their team does reach out to her, hopefully she doesn't do anything. Reply

the only way to make this right is to let janet rip off justin's bra and expose ha nipple ring Reply

i just want her to push him off the stage Reply

Yes, the tear-off was planned. Not the nipple. Be that as it may, it sucks that she got all the flack because it was her nipple.

And holy hell, the pearl clutching of middle america about that. But i guess violent sports and the suggestive moves of cheerleaders is a-ok!



Can you imagine if social media was around back then??



If i recall correctly, she refused to apologize? (or was that

Yes, the tear-off was planned. Not the nipple. Be that as it may, it sucks that she got all the flack because it was her nipple.

And holy hell, the pearl clutching of middle america about that. But i guess violent sports and the suggestive moves of cheerleaders is a-ok!

Can you imagine if social media was around back then??

If i recall correctly, she refused to apologize? (or was that #fakenews ?)

I know JT, probably in a pre-arranged thing, said he'd publicly apologize when accepting a Grammy on the same network (CBS) that year.

But if you look back at the pictures, the red lacy bra part was fake. There was no red bra, it was just a top ruffle attached to that black rubber/pleather part. The whole thing was planned by them, I believe. They just didn't expect the backlash. Reply

you mean by THEM, or the whole production team/etc had this planned out?

I feel the edgy thing would be to strip off clothing, but reveal clothing underneath, rather than nudity (even if there was a ring on it). Reply

this is my take too



my favourite part of this whole saga is that during the velvet rope era almost every interview she did they asked her about her piercings. she has that same nipple out in the "together again" video in a mesh top Reply

the nipple was planned tho



there are images to back it up Reply

Yall asses dont need to be watching the NFL anyway. They are blackballing the shit out of Colin bc of who is and what he is doing and are fining + discouraging other athletes from doing the same. And honestly, when was the last time they had a Black person to headline the SB anyway? They are casting out black entertainers through and through for the longest & they will continue to do it bc they really dont gaf. Plus we all know the Pats are going win again this year. There's your season right there. Call it a fucking day. Reply

the halftime show is literally the only time i watch a sporting event Reply

And honestly, when was the last time they had a Black person to headline the SB anyway?



the ye old times of... 2013? Reply

LOL Reply

lolol Reply

lmao uhhh beyonce? Reply

all these intentionally obtuse ppl responding to you, like i get your point fam and they do too they just wanna be mixxy for no reason Reply

Janet you better stay yo black ass at home with your child. Reply

Remember when JT flopped at Eurovision and people preferred the hosts skit about Eurovision to his performance. Reply

love love peace peace was a bop though Reply

it truly is. it was my ringtone for a good year and i'm probably going to change it back to that. Reply

Being too trashy for Eurovision is truly a skill. Reply

ban Justin the culture thief / appropriator instead.



no one wants to see his old haggard white ass at halftime. Reply

lmao nfl trying to save their asses Reply

He can't act, someone needs to stop lying Reply

But whatever Timbersnake aka the King of throwing others under the bus could never



#justiceforJC







#justiceforBritney







#justiceforJanet



Weren't Jay Z and JT originally supposed to headline the Super Bowl together, but even Jay Z has a shred of human decency in him and declined in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. And after Jay Z turned the co-headlining down, I think sources were saying that JT would do it by himself with no guests? But I feel like he might bring in NSYNC and Janet as special guests to avoid backlash. Though I could also see JT doing it by himself since he has such a big ego and wants the spotlight to himself.

But whatever Timbersnake aka the King of throwing others under the bus could never

#justiceforJC

#justiceforBritney

#justiceforJanet

2003 feels like 50 years ago. Reply

JC deserved better Reply

