Kathy Griffin calls Anderson Cooper "The Spineless Heiress" and says Lisa Bloom is a "fame whore"

The picture in the tweet reminds me of ichdontthinksoo's Kylie Jenner icon.

Spineless? Why, bc he didn't run to defend you after you took something way too far?! Give me a break, the whole beheading stunt was in terrible taste no matter who it was about and she should have known that.

No, I think she probably meant he could've called her personally and talked to her about it before throwing her under a bus. i mean, they used to be good friends.

Fair enough, I still feel like she should have known better than doing this and she probably thought she would be praised for it rather than the opposite reaction she received.

I'm so behind what did Anderson say about Kathy?

lmao what they were close friends and he trashed her and didn't even contact her until months later

mte and especially when anderson has literally halted broadcasts to run into riots/explosions to save people on live TV. he's anything but spineless, but that's always what republicans (and now kathy) call him. hm wonder why

I don't know why but I'm here for this AC/KG dramz.

Me too!!

same lol idk who I'm rooting for

Shots fired! Anderson Cooper always gave me elitist vibes, I mean he is a Vanderbilt.

I can see Gloria being Team Kathy in this, LoL

Who is Gloria? Lisa Bloom's mom?

He strikes me as one of the types that thinks he got where he is SOLELY based on his own "hard work".

Holy shit, between this and finding out Anthony Hopkins is autistic I am learning all sorts of new things today.

He's insanely overprivileged it makes me sick.



He totally has that awful "rich New Yorker" vibe, I hate them all. Reply

He's extremely elitist. You can find videos of him and Anthony Bourdain on YouTube and as someone with so much world access he is so judgmental and ignorant about the food in different cultures. The videos are cringeworthy.

I mean, literally! Dude can't be trusted this too much

Did you expect anything else from a failed CIA agent

His corporate journalism is cowardice also

Dear @LisaBloom pls stop calling me. If you'd like to refund me the tens of thousands of $$ I wasted on your services maybe I'll talk to you — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 22, 2017





Griffin recalled that Bloom told her the GMA invitation required the lawyer to appear on camera with her, but sources at ABC said that while GMA—just like multiple programs, including CBS' 60 Minutes and NBC's Meet the Press, Griffin said—tried to book the comedian, GMA would have been happy for her to come alone. I'm loving her Lisa Bloom hate.

Well, she's right about Bloom

LMAO Yashar is so fucking messy*.



Edited at 2017-10-24 03:38 am (UTC) Reply

he is. literally everyone mentioned in this post is a fucking mess.

Kinda here for it tho.





Shit, I never knew Kathy and Anderson had drama between them (probably because I don't watch CNN regularly).Kinda here for it tho.

They didn't; it's very recent. They used to be very good friends. When the whole thing went down with Kathy's 45 photos, AC threw her under the bus in a statement and didn't talk to her. A few weeks later he was doing an interview and was asked if they were still friends and said they were, even though he hadn't picked up the phone for her in a weeks.

"The Spineless Heiress" idgi

Anderson is 1. Spineless and 2. an heir

But why did she feel the need to use the feminine version of heir?

Anderson Cooper's mother is Gloria Vanderbilt

because she thinks calling a gay man a woman as an insult is funny? idk, I think Anderson was wrong in this whole thing, but that sexist and homophobic dig (if I'm interpreting it correctly) at him is fucked up.

lol at this feud

Lol perfect gif

all three are annoying

That's what makes it fun, Jan!.GIF

See, she should have just stayed true to this Kathy Grifin then, instead of whatever led her to trust Lisa Bloom

I'm here for Anderson. Everyone else can fuck off.

It always felt like he was trying to make friends with a ‘bad kid’ on the playground with Kathy.



The way he positioned himself in a way to protect his job and own reputation was pretty fucking cold. I have mixed feelings about what she did and I’m not even her friend. Reply

