Kathy Griffin calls Anderson Cooper "The Spineless Heiress" and says Lisa Bloom is a "fame whore"
Kathy Griffin dishes on feud with "fame whore" Lisa Bloom https://t.co/TQgfrAvTGf— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 23, 2017
In a new interview, Kathy Griffin talks about her feud with Lisa Bloom, referring to the day of the press conference for her "Trump mask scandal" as "one of the worst days of my life."
Kathy says that she got "Bloomed," adding that her experience with Lisa Bloom wasn't a good experience.
Lisa Bloom blames Kathy Griffin for the disastrous press conference, revealing that Kathy ad-libbed instead of going off of Lisa's notes.
Kathy also takes a swipe at Anderson Cooper, referring to him as "The Spineless Heiress."
(this explains who yashar was referring to back in june)
The Spineless Heiress....a new nickname for someone in the media. Love it.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 12, 2017
Sources: 1 + 2
He totally has that awful "rich New Yorker" vibe, I hate them all.
Griffin recalled that Bloom told her the GMA invitation required the lawyer to appear on camera with her, but sources at ABC said that while GMA—just like multiple programs, including CBS’ 60 Minutes and NBC’s Meet the Press, Griffin said—tried to book the comedian, GMA would have been happy for her to come alone.
Edited at 2017-10-24 03:38 am (UTC)
Kinda here for it tho.
The way he positioned himself in a way to protect his job and own reputation was pretty fucking cold. I have mixed feelings about what she did and I’m not even her friend.
Edited at 2017-10-24 03:52 am (UTC)