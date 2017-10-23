FIRE

Kathy Griffin calls Anderson Cooper "The Spineless Heiress" and says Lisa Bloom is a "fame whore"



In a new interview, Kathy Griffin talks about her feud with Lisa Bloom, referring to the day of the press conference for her "Trump mask scandal" as "one of the worst days of my life."

Kathy says that she got "Bloomed," adding that her experience with Lisa Bloom wasn't a good experience.

Lisa Bloom blames Kathy Griffin for the disastrous press conference, revealing that Kathy ad-libbed instead of going off of Lisa's notes.

Kathy also takes a swipe at Anderson Cooper, referring to him as "The Spineless Heiress."


(this explains who yashar was referring to back in june)


