Channing Tatum Cuts Ties With Weinstein Company
.@channingtatum cut ties with the Weinstein Company https://t.co/6n06GtSfyL pic.twitter.com/VYDW4JCowF— Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2017
- Channing has ditched his co-directorial debut, a film adaptation of “Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock” at the Weinstein Company. The movie would be based on Matthew Quick’s 2013 novel which focuses on a high school student who plans to kill his best friend and then himself as a result of sexual abuse.
- The actor and his co-director and producer credited the brave women who came foward for their decision to completely cut ties with TWC.
- “The brave women who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth about Harvey Weinstein are true heroes to us. They are lifting the heavy bricks to build the equitable world we all deserve to live in. Our lone project in development with TWC — Matthew Quick’s brilliant book, ‘Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock’ — is a story about a boy whose life was torn asunder by sexual abuse,” he said. “While we will no longer develop it or anything else that is property of TWC, we are reminded of its powerful message of healing in the wake of tragedy. This is a giant opportunity for real positive change that we proudly commit ourselves to. The truth is out — let’s finish what our incredible colleagues started and eliminate abuse from our creative culture once and for all.”
creative cultureentire society once and for all."
Fixed it for you, Tato
I mean, save your movie, man. I get it. it's your directorial debut or whatever so big deal. you dont want to attached to this shit so you let it go. but don't frame it like you're doing this for the fucking victims, plz.
So many levels of fuckery here. And like no offense to Channing....well actually full offense...does he really have the directing chops to take a project with this kind of subject matter?
YES.
The same goes with his staff/assistants too - some knew but I doubt everyone did, and looking at accounts of the office culture it's easy to believe a lot of them just put their heads down and didn't dare look closer.
Potato really thought he was up for this?