Channing Tatum Cuts Ties With Weinstein Company

Good on him. Reply

Thread

Link

"The truth is out — let’s finish what our incredible colleagues started and eliminate abuse from our creative culture entire society once and for all."



Fixed it for you, Tato Reply

Thread

Link

I approve of this edit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a career decision - if he kept his movie at a dying studio which would probably go under before the movie even finished production whats the point of staying? his best chance was to leave. so this is a definitely 'doing the least', move.



I mean, save your movie, man. I get it. it's your directorial debut or whatever so big deal. you dont want to attached to this shit so you let it go. but don't frame it like you're doing this for the fucking victims, plz.



Edited at 2017-10-24 03:20 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

yeah. that said, it's also good to see



Edited at 2017-10-24 03:43 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Weinstein Company producing a movie about "a high school student who plans to kill his best friend and then himself as a result of sexual abuse."



So many levels of fuckery here. And like no offense to Channing....well actually full offense...does he really have the directing chops to take a project with this kind of subject matter?



Edited at 2017-10-24 03:20 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

oh he's acting like he didn't know about the abuse going on??!! Reply

Thread

Link

Abandoning a sinking ship = doing the least Reply

Thread

Link

I guess he's not gonna waste the lifeboats. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...that synopsis of his movie hella triggered me negl. Reply

Thread

Link

just reading the synopsis in the post seemed horrifying subject material and not in the least bit entertaining and like awards baity gone wrong idk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the most accurate description of how I feel right now.



YES. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao mte. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL this reference Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good, love him. Reply

Thread

Link

Doing the least. No way this movie would have survived anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

you know what a part of me is truly starting to believe that these privileged Hollywood folk who claim they "had no idea" truly did have no idea. from first hand experience, some of the people in this industry are truly the most self-absorbed people i've ever met in my entire life. like yeah, you probably did have no idea because you couldn't allow yourself even a second to step out of your narcissistic bubble and pay any mind to the suffering of your more vulnerable peers. SMH. Reply

Thread

Link

I’m sure they knew but the abuse was probably so widespread, that if you want to work at all you have to work with shitty people. Those people have all the power. Weinstein is one of many. We only know about a handful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've thought that. and i think there are several who maybe heard HW was a creep, and shrugged it off because there are so many, but had no idea that he had no problem committing rape. i think in a way evan rachel wood talked about that, how women are so used to this shit, we shrug it off. there is a difference between someone saying if you'll blow them, they'll give you a job, as bad as that is, and someone who has zero problem forcing their way into someones house. so i could see several not knowing how bad it was. or as you said, being so self obsessed they didn't know. i think a lot of agents and producers knew, but i don't think every actor knew. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm actually starting to believe it too - though obv some are liars/initially prevaricating (Damon and Affleck fronting like they had no idea and then Damon admitting they both knew he'd harassed Gwyneth, prob bc she told Ben herself), I can still believe a lot of them had no idea or didn't know the extent of it.



The same goes with his staff/assistants too - some knew but I doubt everyone did, and looking at accounts of the office culture it's easy to believe a lot of them just put their heads down and didn't dare look closer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cool Reply

Thread

Link

lol how much longer will twc even exist Reply

Thread

Link

well considering they've been suffering and that is the only reason this shit came out now.. it's been "not long" for a while but now even shorter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"a high school student who plans to kill his best friend and then himself as a result of sexual abuse"



Potato really thought he was up for this? Reply

Thread

Link

like...why would you even sign on lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link