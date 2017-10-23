i never thought i'd see the gd day!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Right? 3+ years lol. New snippets came out in August, so I knew it was only a matter of time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did they?? i'm out of the loop, fill me in pls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Marina was going to add this song to a re-package of Froot, but decided against the re-package. She said she's undecided about the song and she's not 100% happy with it. If this song sounds familiar it's because she posted a snippet of it to her Instagram in 2014. https://www.instagram.com/p/qgsAFXpPhT/ Marina was going to add this song to a re-package of Froot, but decided against the re-package. She said she's undecided about the song and she's not 100% happy with it. Reply

Thread

Link

wait, is this a new song or an old demo for Froot?? I need new Marina!



omg, new Fever Ray and new Marina in the same year, I would die Reply

Thread

Link

it's a Froot leftover lol it's nothing special Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just want a cdq version of "scab and plaster" :( Reply

Thread

Link

right?! IT'S BEEN 6 YEARS NOW SINCE THE DEMO AND STILL NOTHING



someone MUST have it somewhere Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really liked her music but ever since listening to Better Than That I have just been ehhh on all of it Reply

Thread

Link

yes yes good Reply

Thread

Link

I miss her Reply

Thread

Link

i haven't really revisited froot since its release apart from the title track, but had this made the album it would have been a favorite Reply

Thread

Link

god, i wish this had made the album Reply

Thread

Link

The thing about Marina that always frustrates me is that she comes off as if shes better then everyone which has caused her career to be the way that it is. Reply

Thread

Link

her new blog definitely has that vibe lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is the only comment necessary in this post esp when she's bounced from florist to psychologist to OMG THE INTERNET IS KILLING OUR LIVES!!! privilege in the span of less than two years. as a previous stan, i just can't deal w the hypocrisy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think froot is her weakest album and i don't know that marina is a super strong songwriter on her own, BUT there's a lot about froot i did really enjoy and it makes me really nostalgic for my life circa 2015 Reply

Thread

Link

I’ve recently revisited Froot and fallen in love with it when I was pretty meh before. I miss her so much Reply

Thread

Link

this is cute and I need that new album ASAP Reply

Thread

Link

rise queen Reply

Thread

Link

we've been waiting so long. i totally get + respect that she doesn't want to put out music rn but i miss her. Reply

Thread

Link

i love this



why did she stop putting out music? i used to stan but forgot about her for a while ngl Reply

Thread

Link

tbh glad we got it so we can confirm it's another mediocre bop from an album of mediocre bops, preferred my alternate reality where it was a lovely ballad Reply

Thread

Link