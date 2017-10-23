October 23rd, 2017, 09:35 pm williammiller Marina And The Diamonds - I'm Not Hungry Anymore (demo) Source Tagged: marina and the diamonds, music / musician Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2424 comments Add comment
Marina was going to add this song to a re-package of Froot, but decided against the re-package. She said she's undecided about the song and she's not 100% happy with it.
omg, new Fever Ray and new Marina in the same year, I would die
someone MUST have it somewhere
why did she stop putting out music? i used to stan but forgot about her for a while ngl