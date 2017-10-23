Kate Bush Halloween bat

Celebrating 10 Years of Stardust


  • This year marks the 10th anniversary of Matthew Vaughn's 'Stardust', based on the novel by Neil Gaiman. Released in August 2007 in the United States, it flopped financially, however it was released two months later, in October, to more critical acclaim.

  • Charlie Cox's first starring role, it also stars Claire Danes, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Robert DeNiro, and features Henry Cavill, Rupert Everett, Peter O'Toole, Sienna Miller, and Ben Barnes in supporting roles, with Ian McKellen narrating.

  • The film is now regarded highly by many. Vaughn had considered making a sequel set in 1960s England, “with these mad kings and princes and princesses running around London”, but the film hadn't made enough money for the studio to get behind it.

  • Gaiman, who calls the story "a variation of 'It Happened One Night;", says that "I sort of feel like my grounding in comics was actually very useful because in my head, that's just the Earth-Two version of Stardust [...] which has Robert De Niro and stuff. And I get people who come to the book from having loved the movie who are really disappointed at some of the stuff that isn't there that Matthew brought.”



