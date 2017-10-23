Celebrating 10 Years of Stardust

One of my favorite movies! Drastically underrated. Reply

i love this movie so much, michelle pfeiffer is perfect in this Reply

I don't get the hype for this film. Reply

it's the princess bride of its era. really cute fun. Reply

Same :| but tbh I didn’t really like the princess bride either soooo Reply

I was too old when Stardust came out. And I missed out on Princess Bride in my childhood, never seeing it until recently. So both movies feel kinda empty to me. Reply

Sis Reply

same, especially that horrid take that song that everyone seems to love



i did like the book though Reply

I LOVE this movie! One of my five all-time favorites.



I tried to show it for movie night with some of my friends a couple years ago, though, and none of them liked it.



Made me think I need new friends. Reply

this. I've shared the movie with so many people who are just "eh" about it. I think it's up there with The Princess Bride for me and am always so disappointed other people aren't as stoked on it as I am. Reply

You need better friends. Reply

You do need new friends. Reply

I made my friends watch Princess Bride and then this movie. They thought Princess Bride was okay (gasp) but loved this movie. I'm keeping my friends. Reply

you definitely need better friends, idg how anyone can not like Stardust Reply

I LOVE THIS MOVIE....i watched it for the first time last year and it was sooo endearing, i really enjoyed it lmao Reply

Love this movie. Its such cute fun and Michelle Pfeiffer is a goddess! Reply

Matthew Vaughn had to persuade her to take the role and she said why and he said because his favorite film is Grease 2. I swear to god. She talked about it in interviews.

Lol that's so cute



And Matthew Vaughn and I have something in common oop Reply

stephanie zinone is a queen Reply

But you were a mouse! You wanted cheese!



I pretended to like a dude to get him to take me to see this in theaters



No regrets



Omg I bow @ the lengths you go to Reply

the ghosts were so funny Reply

This movie is so cute and so much fun Reply

the ending just turns my heart to mush every time Reply

That and the alternate ending too Reply

Lahv this movie to bits <3 Reply

i absolutely love this movie, it is so cute!



what do stars do? they shine Reply

I looooove this movie so much!!! It's so sweet and pretty. Easily one of my favorite fantasy movies ❤



And the cast is A+++, so many actors I like in a single movie lol



Edited at 2017-10-24 02:47 am (UTC)

I ADORE this film. I saw it, fell in love and have loved it ever since. I was actually gonna rewatch it this weekend, but didn't get around to it. I may do so next weekend. Everything about this movie is PERFECTION! Reply

an underrated classic! Reply

