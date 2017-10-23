Celebrating 10 Years of Stardust
Vaughn's first comic book movie was his adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Stardust. https://t.co/Vu0zC1dHXw— Den of Geek News! (@DenofGeekUS) October 21, 2017
- This year marks the 10th anniversary of Matthew Vaughn's 'Stardust', based on the novel by Neil Gaiman. Released in August 2007 in the United States, it flopped financially, however it was released two months later, in October, to more critical acclaim.
- Charlie Cox's first starring role, it also stars Claire Danes, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Robert DeNiro, and features Henry Cavill, Rupert Everett, Peter O'Toole, Sienna Miller, and Ben Barnes in supporting roles, with Ian McKellen narrating.
- The film is now regarded highly by many. Vaughn had considered making a sequel set in 1960s England, “with these mad kings and princes and princesses running around London”, but the film hadn't made enough money for the studio to get behind it.
- Gaiman, who calls the story "a variation of 'It Happened One Night;", says that "I sort of feel like my grounding in comics was actually very useful because in my head, that's just the Earth-Two version of Stardust [...] which has Robert De Niro and stuff. And I get people who come to the book from having loved the movie who are really disappointed at some of the stuff that isn't there that Matthew brought.”
Kingsman who? Stardust is his best film. fight me
Sis
i did like the book though
I tried to show it for movie night with some of my friends a couple years ago, though, and none of them liked it.
Made me think I need new friends.
Matthew Vaughn had to persuade her to take the role and she said why and he said because his favorite film is Grease 2. I swear to god. She talked about it in interviews.
And Matthew Vaughn and I have something in common oop
But you were a mouse! You wanted cheese!
I pretended to like a dude to get him to take me to see this in theaters
No regrets
Omg I bow @ the lengths you go to
That and the alternate ending too
what do stars do? they shine
And the cast is A+++, so many actors I like in a single movie lol
Edited at 2017-10-24 02:47 am (UTC)