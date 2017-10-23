Who went home on DWTS? 25x07

What's the general consensus is being on DWTS embarrassing or not? Reply

Most of these people are either sort of just starting their careers/not big names, or are not as famous as they once were. I think for the first group it can be more exposure, getting your name out there. For the 2nd, they're probably just happy to have a paying gig? Reply

And they almost all seem like they're having a blast, no matter what, so I'd say not embarrassing. Reply

This. Every so often there's a contestant who is clearly embarrassed to be there and that's embarrassing on its own level. But other than that, I don't think it's embarrassing at all. Reply

Some of the choreography tonight was killer. I would pay money to see Cheryl and Terrell's dance done with just professionals. Mark and Lindsey were spectacular. Lindsey killed it. She nailed that android character. Reply

Mark and Lindsey were seriously the best of the night. Reply

mark and lindsey were amazing tonight! and ofc jordan and lindsay were great too. i hope those two teams make it to the final. Reply

Terrell and Mark were by far the best. Terrel/Cheryl made me laugh and Mark's choreography is always on point- his halloween paso doble with Sadie a few years ago is still one of my favorite dances. Reply

Finally lol. I like Nick Lachey but he was just...not good. Pretty sure he's the first boybanders to not make to the top 5 on DWTS. Reply

