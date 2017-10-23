Graphic Design is her Passion: Selena Gomez reveals artwork for "WOLVES"
I've been running through the jungle, I've been crying with the wolves. 10.25. pic.twitter.com/ZN9vZTcPnZ— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 23, 2017
Selena Gomez unveiled the artwork for her new single "WOLVES", and let me tell ya, it's a gd mess.
Is that the wolf from the infamous t-shirt?
>jungle
>wolves
ok sure
What is happening to her hair line?
i s2g my relatives and latino friends all had a plush blanket with wolf imagery. or even window stickers for their trucks!
It was... a nightmare. And I like her.
"do you need directions? no, I ~drove this way~ baby!"