Billie Lourd honors Carrie Fisher on her birthday with a matching tattoo
Saturday would have been Carrie Fisher's 61st birthday so in honor of the very special occasion, Carrie's daughter, Billie Lourd, got a matching tattoo on the same spot that Carrie had hers in. A pic of Carrie's tattoo is included in the Instagram post above.
Source
ONTD, what are your thoughts on tattoos? Do you have any? If not, do you have any tattoo ideas?
I would like an ouroboros on my back. Or a dragon.
I'M NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING
i love that tattoo artist too. wish i had the money to book an appointment lol