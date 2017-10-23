Billie Lourd honors Carrie Fisher on her birthday with a matching tattoo

Aww, that's sweet. I don't have any but I do want one or two. I've thought about a HP tattoo or a tattoo of my grandmother's name. Reply

I have “It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live” on my shoulder. :o) Reply

I have the Deathly Hallows on my ankle, I liked that it was a tatoo that everyone associates with Harry Potter but it was small, and simple Reply

i have "i solemnly swear i am up to no good" between my shoulder blades. my sister has the same on her foot. we bonded over HP in our childhood and our tattoos mean so much to us! Reply

I like that, there's not enough love for stylized, thin crescent moons these days.



I would like an ouroboros on my back. Or a dragon. Reply

Omg Carries tattoo is so bad lmao 🙊 Reply

lmaooo the story behind it is apparently detailed in carrie's book, "the best awful", and i haven't read it yet but a friend of mine tweeted about it and it's WILD. Reply

lmao i regret one tattoo of mine and it makes me feel better about it Reply

so bad and on top of it she got it during a manic episode 😬 Reply

Aw Reply

that's really cute. i love dr woo's work. Reply

that's a cute/delicate tattoo and it's sweet that she got it to honor her mom Reply

SHUT UP

I'M NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING Reply

i'm tearing up ngl



i love that tattoo artist too. wish i had the money to book an appointment lol Reply

That is so lovely Reply

That’s a really lovely tattoo. Reply

this is lovely. i have one tattoo on my forearm, near the bend of my elbow. i’d love more but i def need to let any future ideas marinate longer than i let this one lol Reply

lmao whats it of? Reply

a lana del rey lyric... Reply

I just got my first tattoo in that exact same spot! Reply

In addition to the beautiful sentimental value I also think it's just a really pretty tattoo. Reply

Love it. I want to get one to honor my mom as well, but I'm doing the whole 'wait a year after a loss to make big decisions' thing. It will be some sort of flower arrangement, since gardening was her favorite thing. Reply

watercolor style flower tattoos are among the few I like Reply

That is really nice. I hope she is doing well. Reply

Aww it's pretty Reply

