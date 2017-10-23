ginger snaps

Billie Lourd honors Carrie Fisher on her birthday with a matching tattoo



Saturday would have been Carrie Fisher's 61st birthday so in honor of the very special occasion, Carrie's daughter, Billie Lourd, got a matching tattoo on the same spot that Carrie had hers in. A pic of Carrie's tattoo is included in the Instagram post above.

Source

ONTD, what are your thoughts on tattoos? Do you have any? If not, do you have any tattoo ideas?
