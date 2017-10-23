193 more women come forward with accusations against James Toback
Updating again: Since this story published on Sunday, 193 additional women have contacted me to talk about Toback. https://t.co/beVGHWpdmc— Glenn Whipp (@GlennWhipp) October 23, 2017
- Since the original story dropped on Sunday with 38 women saying they had been harassed by Toback 193 more women have come forward
- Toback would allegedly approach women on the street or those who worked in the industry and introduce himself as an Oscar nominated writer/director who could help their careers
He is accused of masturbating in front of women, rubbing against them and asking them for sexual favours in return for career opportunities
- Toback denies all the claims saying it is biologically impossible for him to have assaulted the women due to a heart condition
