193 more women come forward with accusations against James Toback


  • Since the original story dropped on Sunday with 38 women saying they had been harassed by Toback 193 more women have come forward

  • Toback would allegedly approach women on the street or those who worked in the industry and introduce himself as an Oscar nominated writer/director who could help their careers

[tw: sexual abuse]
He is accused of masturbating in front of women, rubbing against them and asking them for sexual favours in return for career opportunities

  • Toback denies all the claims saying it is biologically impossible for him to have assaulted the women due to a heart condition

source

231 women.
