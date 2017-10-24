Condé Nast finally bans Terry Richardson after newspaper blasts fashion's support of him

he should be sent to jail, not just banned from magazine work. Reply

contained nude pictures of underage models



H-how... Reply

the artistic nudes vs pornography argument. which is a valid one, but allows people like him to slip into those loopholes. Reply

there's supposedly pics of him fucking a sheep too somewhere Reply

wut Reply

it's disgusting how many accusations and stories had to come out against him for it to get to this point. Reply

Good. At least something. Waiting for his prison sentence (who am I kidding?). Reply

"His coffee table book Terryworld, also published in 2004, contained nude pictures of underage models."



I haven't seen it, but I'm assuming they're sexualized in the pics, rather than just put naked in a flower pot, Anne Geddes-style? Reply

Finally Reply

Wouldn't this fall under the production of cp? Reply

You'd think but plenty of fashion editorials contain pictures of topless underage models. It's because child pornography is illegal, but child nudity is not, so if the photos aren't explicitly sexual they often can get away with it.

For example in the movie 'Return to Blue Lagoon' the model Milla Jovovich is topless a lot of the time and was only 15 when it was filmed. But it's legal because the scenes weren't sexual or something :// Reply

I think you can show non-sexual nudity if the parents sign off on it. Thora Birch was only 16 when she was topless in American Beauty. Reply

what?! ew, no. i'm so grossed out now that they let her do that. :( Reply

BOUT FUCKING TIME Reply

Now let's hear from everyone else who worked with him because none of that shit was secret. Reply

Models I don't blame because refusing to shoot with who a mag wants you to can get you blacklisted and apparently Terry calls models agencies and complains when they've 'been rude' to him (which is anything from refusing to work with him to complaining about/not tolerating his harassment on shoot :/).



But it's the magazine editors and publishers who keep booking him and the agencies who still send models (even underage ones) to work with him who should get most of the blame. Though I judge the actors and singers who could have not worked with him without it affecting their careers too. Reply

Yeah I mean the companies and like when celebs hired him for their own photo shoots or videos. Reply

i'd like this fucking asshole to be unexpectedly questioned about it on camera Reply

It's insane how so many high profile people worked with Terry. Obama, Beyonce, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, etc. Some of them have even worked with him multiple times. Reply

GOOD, i hope this leads to many others following suit. Reply

Good, but it should have happened decades ago. Reply

