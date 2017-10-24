Niall Horan vouches for Justin Bieber: brilliant, sober, has done great job of turning it around
Niall about his friendship with Justin Bieber. pic.twitter.com/rqUBSNIQ6V— Niall Horan Updates (@UpdatesNiall_) October 19, 2017
He confirmed they are good friends in his interview with the Sun newspaper.
source
1D members need their own individual tags!
i've also had a Total Awakening in the midst of niall's promo tour and i think he's my #1 right now. i might need a niall icon.
also i’m pretty positive the majority of niall’s album is about selena which makes him and justin being close even more weird
i need a niall icon RIP me.
But until Justin Bieber gets rid of Scooter Braun, nothing will change, in my opinion. I know Justin is a grown ass adult, BUT people like Braun are a big part of the reason why Justin became the way he did. Only caring about their pockets and not about the well being of the celeb or even helping them be mature and respectable adults.
It's why I always worry about teenagers in the industry.
i hope he figures it out
Zayn's the only one who's had a #1 solo hit.....lets keep that trend. When the others get #1's they can have their own tags.