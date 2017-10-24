Niall Horan vouches for Justin Bieber: brilliant, sober, has done great job of turning it around

ok Reply

this nobody flop trying to remain relevant by using Justin's name to be in the press.



Is everything alright? Reply

ehhhhhhhhh Reply

i've also had a Total Awakening in the midst of niall's promo tour and i think he's my #1 right now. i might need a niall icon. justin seemed really creepy and possessive of selena so i find it funny that he's friends with niall, who has allegedly hooked up with her. maybe niall's just too nice to stay mad at?

ia niall’s album made me want to officially stan him, harry styles by harry styles who?



also i’m pretty positive the majority of niall’s album is about selena which makes him and justin being close even more weird Reply

idt it's about her, some songs prob, but i'm remembering his past flings like the larrie and amy green and i feel like that's more plausible.



i need a niall icon RIP me.

i've officially converted. and i don't rmr the brown eyes lyric but i need to listen more! i'm seeing him on halloween! Reply

nnn now i'm remembering ed sheeran getting mad at ellie goulding for hooking up with niall but not at niall himself. (not that ed had a right to mad at either of them, it's just that niall always deflects drama) Reply

he's so simple Reply

harry and zayn deserve their own but the others all blur together to me



Edited at 2017-10-24 01:09 am (UTC)

lol mte Reply

Just Zayn. Reply

I'm just Zayn Reply

It’s so funny to me that niall and justin are good friends when niall dated selena twice after she broke up with justin Reply

Same especially if Nialls album is about her. Reply

yeah it’s weird cause the album is about her I think Reply

Justin's probably keeping all the resentment for Abel, his fellow Canadian. Reply

I mean, I guess?



But until Justin Bieber gets rid of Scooter Braun, nothing will change, in my opinion. I know Justin is a grown ass adult, BUT people like Braun are a big part of the reason why Justin became the way he did. Only caring about their pockets and not about the well being of the celeb or even helping them be mature and respectable adults.



It's why I always worry about teenagers in the industry. Reply

yes



i hope he figures it out Reply

He won't while he's being used by Scooter, and being used by that creepy 'pastor' and 'church'. Reply

1D members need their own individual tags!



Zayn's the only one who's had a



Zayn's the only one who's had a #1 solo hit.....lets keep that trend. When the others get #1 's they can have their own tags. Reply

Harry's album debuted at #1 . GIVE MY MAN A TAG! Reply

Any ole basic pop heaux can do that by dropping their album at the right time tho. People have gone #1 with less than 200k units moved. Reply

and niall's gonna go #1 . plz give them tags!!! Reply

is niall's album really about selena? Reply

doubt it Reply

yes sis I did my research on this lmao Reply

oooh tell me more 👀 Reply

Is Bieber giving friendship checks now like Taylor? Reply

So I used to be obsessed with a lot of British pop bands when I was a little younger (JLS, The Saturdays, McFly [I still love McFly with all of my heart though, hahaha], and I love that Niall is still really great friends with the JLS guys and The Saturdays (particularly Marvin and Rochelle) as well as the McFly guys. I don't know... Niall just seems really down-to-earth, and never really let the fame get to his head too much which is why he has always been my favourite.



Reply

McFly will remain forever in my heart, and my crush on Dougie has never wavered over the years lol. Reply

Bieber is also in a cult so... Reply

Being friends with Beebz must be so weird. Reply

