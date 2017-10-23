Kelly Clarkson: "When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable"

What about people who can’t gain weight naturally? The skinny shaming is not needed. Reply

Thread

Link

What about them. It’s obvious Kelly is talking about herself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know that's not the point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's really nice that you stand up for others <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's not skinny shaming. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I'm very skinny naturally but I didn't take offense to this at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same here. it didn't even cross my mind Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I did a double-take, thinking I missed the quote where she's supposedly skinny-shaming people like me and... nothing. Just someone reading far too into it as usual Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What about those skinny white dudes? Won't somebody think of them? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao @ ppl taking the bait wow Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol she isn't skinny shaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sweeeettroll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i understand what she's saying???



even tho she was skinny, she was hurting her body through constant training and that made her suffer Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if this was a hyperbole (Kelly talks a lot and doesn't filter well) and the magazine is running with this angle... Reply

Thread

Link

considering she's talking abt her own emotions i'd say that's fair



when i was my smallest, it was only because i was really sick, but people praised it so i wanted to stay that small. i would never go back to that now because i felt like i was dying Reply

Thread

Link

There were about six months earlier this year where I couldn't keep any food down and lost about 60 pounds. People kept praising me for it, and when I'd say "I'm sick and can't eat," they'd say "Whatever works, right?" and laugh like they hadn't just said the most grotesque possible response.



Once I started being able to eat again, I gained about 30 pounds back and was so relieved. People keep saying "Sorry you're gaining it back" and honestly I'm just happy I'm not dying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow, both of those remarks are absolutely horrifying. then again, with the lengths people go through to lose weight and pretend it's healthy, im not surprised. like, they can't even be happy that you're not literally starving to death because you're gaining weight. skinny standards are disgusting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had the same thing happen when I had gallbladder surgery. My mom was likr you should get back to that weight. I was like I had just lost an organ and couldn't keep any food down for months. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah a couple years ago I went through a really bad time with my mental illness (anxiety/depression) and over the course of a few months I lost 40 pounds because I basically wasn't eating and my adrenaline was always ramped up due to stress. While I wish that I could look like that again, I would much rather do so through healthier means. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

um Reply

Thread

Link

i understand her, when i was trying to lose weight all i would think about was how many calories i was eating and how to burn them off and how to avoid eating if i went out with friends and it just basically consumed my life Reply

Thread

Link

I'm in the process of losing weight now and I'm trying not to let this become who I am. I'm losing weight for my wedding but I don't want my year of engagement to be miserable. I think I do an okay job of not beating myself up when I indulge. I just try to rationalize it, saying tomorrow is another day to start fresh. At first I was kind of terrified to eat out but now I think I'm doing okay with it.



Sorry, that was a long indulgent comment for myself. I'm sorry you had such a crappy time, I don't know a single girl who hasn't been through that at some point :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel you, i think a great way is to plan your meals so when you do groceries you don't buy extra food or pleasure items you don't particularly need, so indulging is not as frequent and such a temptation. that's basically what i do now and i've been able to maintain my weight without actually panicking over calories since now i only indulge if i have a night out w friends



i think it's also important to not try to feel defeated like you said, if you break your diet one day it's okay, you can keep going at it the next days. good luck on your journey <3

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Try not to fret too much about weight loss, your fiance loves you as you are and you really don't need all the extra stress on top of the rest of the planning! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This happens every time I try to lose weight and it sucks so much, and is always a huge factor in me eventually quitting. I become a miserable person. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The thing is that it’s a lifestyle change. The standard American (not sure where you’re from) diet is not healthy at all and loaded with misinformation and marketing. Eating healthy should be a lifestyle but also don’t restrict yourself. If your friends want to go out for a shitty dinner and drinks, go! As long as your healthy and eating for your particular goals (calorie deficit for losing weight) 90% of the time then you should be fine. It’s a lifestyle change but it also shouldn’t RUN your life. Idk if this makes sense Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, I could feel myself descending into obsessing over it in an unhealthy manner. It was working but at what cost? I was starting to restrict myself to 1000 calories and then I would binge because I was so unhappy.

I don't need an eating disorder on top of everything else. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same I've always been fucked up with food and struggled with disordered eating along with eating disorders. It runs in my family. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This has been me since I was 12 smh. I've had such an up-and-down relationship with weight, food, and my body. Having babies has kiiiinda helped in some ways but mostly nah, I'm still a mess. I've danced close to eating disorders (bulimia mostly) but never outright fallen into them. :/ It sucks. I wish I were about 30 lb lighter but I haven't been that small since...hmm, high school swim team. I absolutely despise being/feeling fat but I LOVE food so fucking much. Ugh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking fat queen Reply

Thread

Link

I never considered her really skinny back then, but I guess that was really skinny for HER. Reply

Thread

Link

you are a mess lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-10-24 01:13 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

um Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow u really clocked her good! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this article is poorly written but she had bulimia in high school too :( Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you for pointing that out. Because I was sitting here going "Wait......she was pretty skinny when she tried out for and was on Idol" and I was confused because all of that was before she was signed and she said that this was happening while she was signed. So that makes more sense now.



Anyway, I'm glad she is comfortable with and likes herself now. That's all that matters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We don’t care, Republican trash. Reply

Thread

Link

lol she legit JUST said she was a Democrat in this speech



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's a new development tbh. she's called herself a republican multiple times and stans rand paul, though she also said she voted for obama and hillary and hates trump so maybe she finally came around and realized the good people are on the left. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's a double agent, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she spoke out against Trump nearly 2 years ago

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfaooo the poem. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Snore Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There is absolutely nothing wrong with what she's saying. Mess @ people wanting to turn this into wank Reply

Thread

Link

what else are they going to do with their lives? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? not like they're gonna log off and make some friends Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

People here really hate Kelly. It's baffling and sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Kelly,same. Reply

Thread

Link

Just sing hoe & shut up. I say this about someone who likes her, but enough of this pity party. That's your body type and you make no apologies it is what it is already... Reply

Thread

Link

Just sing hoe & shut up



lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

howling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

obese is NOT a body type Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kelly has always been my favorite singer. I’ve been a fan of hers from the start. I could tell she was never comfortable with the whole Breakaway era :/ she was always worn out, her voice would get shot and yet her management team kept pushing her past her limit. She wrote a lot of My December because of her struggles from the Breakaway era.



I’m so happy that’s she been able to find the right balance for herself Reply

Thread

Link

UGH IA so hard. She felt like she HAD to do the Breakaway stuff to solidify her career, and she was right, alas. She was the svelte blonde pop star and amassed a following. I love her Breakaway album, but I love My December even more. And now she's in a great place in her life, which is so rewarding to see as a fan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Running is trash. HIIT workouts are everything. 20-30 minutes and I'm DONE. I was never this fit when I was doing an hour of pure cardio everyday. Reply

Thread

Link

High Intensity Interval Traning. It's really great when you don't have a lot of time and get bored with some workouts. They're brutal though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn i run an hour a day with meh results. What kind of hiit do you do? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

HIIT is to intense for me. The instructor at my old gym would be yelling at you and my anxiety went through the roof. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same! I like HIIT. they're fun and i actually feel like i am doing something if that makes any sense Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

arg, I was one and done with HIIT. I warmed up just fine but injured myself anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate running. My sister runs marathons and I cheer her on. I can't do HIIT because I was diagnosed with a back problem. I gained some weight due not being able to work out as intensely so I do yoga and Pilates. I've lost 15 pounds. I also love the rowing machine for cardio.



For anyone else who does yoga- have you had nightmares after you started? I read a little bit about others having them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I alternate kickboxing HIIT and some cardio. My problem is I give into my cravings too much. Sigh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link