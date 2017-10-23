all mine

Kelly Clarkson: "When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable"




"When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life," Kelly Clarkson says. "But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense."


Clarkson, who was signed to Clive Davis' RCA Records at the time, calls it a "very dark time" in her career. "I thought the only way out was quitting. I, like, wrecked my knees and my feet, because all I would do is put in headphones and run," she says. "I was at the gym all the time."



