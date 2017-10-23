Kelly Clarkson: "When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable"
"When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life," Kelly Clarkson says. "But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense."
Clarkson, who was signed to Clive Davis' RCA Records at the time, calls it a "very dark time" in her career. "I thought the only way out was quitting. I, like, wrecked my knees and my feet, because all I would do is put in headphones and run," she says. "I was at the gym all the time."
even tho she was skinny, she was hurting her body through constant training and that made her suffer
when i was my smallest, it was only because i was really sick, but people praised it so i wanted to stay that small. i would never go back to that now because i felt like i was dying
Once I started being able to eat again, I gained about 30 pounds back and was so relieved. People keep saying "Sorry you're gaining it back" and honestly I'm just happy I'm not dying.
Sorry, that was a long indulgent comment for myself. I'm sorry you had such a crappy time, I don't know a single girl who hasn't been through that at some point :/
i think it's also important to not try to feel defeated like you said, if you break your diet one day it's okay, you can keep going at it the next days. good luck on your journey <3
I don't need an eating disorder on top of everything else.
Anyway, I'm glad she is comfortable with and likes herself now. That's all that matters.
I’m so happy that’s she been able to find the right balance for herself
