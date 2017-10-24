Wait, from worst to best? But Saw the First was the best. Sideeyeing this list. Reply

I'm guessing it's backwards because there's no way the last one would rank so high.

OP listed them confusingly, the video ranked the first Saw as the best one.

OP means they counted down but that is an interesting way to say it and present it in the opposite order

The first one was pretty good. The rest were varying shades of terrible

I've only seen the first two but the pit of needles still makes me want to die

See the behind the scenes I posted below!

just thinking about it makes me ill

Only the first one was serviceable. The rest were torture porn at its worst.

we were just talking about saw today. I think I've seen 1 and 3.



I don't remember a lot, but when that girl drops into the swimming pool of needles? oh no.

Wasn't she the one who set everything up for Jigsaw in that one? It has been years since I've seen it, so I may be remembering incorrectly.

I don't enjoy those kinds of horror movies per say, but as a former film student I love the behind the scenes, especially of any practical effects/makeup. The video showing how they created that needle scene is pretty great. The tedious task of replacing all those needles with fiber optic tips.....





Super interesting - thank you for posting

so what if someone mistakenly forgot to pull out even one needle? Where was the quality control?

This was fasincating to watch, even though I hate needles.

I really liked V, but it got a ton of hate and was ranked really low on IMDB. The last one was a pile of shit.

The even numbered ones are best: 2, 4, and 6. 6 is my all time favourite though, it had the best protagonist.

The first one is amazing. That ending >>>

Also, nothing will ever beat the experience of seeing a Saw movie on opening weekend in a packed theater with everyone losing their shit around you simultaneously, either at the traps or at the twist ending. Good times.

This post is timely. I just started watching Scream 4 & this is what the two girls are discussing at the beginning:



Trudie: Did you pick a movie?

Sherrie: Yeah, we're gonna go scary... Saw 4.

Trudie: Ugh, I saw that in theaters. It sucks! It's not scary, it's gross... I hate all that torture porn shit.

Sherrie: How do you really feel?

Trudie: [shrugs]

Sherrie: Well, I like Jigsaw; I think he kills people very creatively.

Trudie: But you don't give a shit who dies because there's no character development, it's just body parts ripping and blood spewing, blagh! Reply

they picked saw 4 to reference??? when there was a saw II survivor in the cast of scream 4??? smh!

I love the Scream films. Even with Scream 3 being the worst I don't think you could ever say any of them were truly horrible like you can with most other slasher sequels. Ok 3 was bordering on it but still they were highly entertaining and the cast is stellar in all 4 chapters. Totally sucks that Scream 4 was meant to kick off a new trilogy but that never happened. :(

I'm on a rewatch because the hilarious podcast We Hate Movies just covered Scream 2 for their Halloween Spooktacular! http://www.whmpodcast.com/2017/10/episode-321-scream-2.html

I've only seen 1-2 and I told myself to watch the rest this Halloween, but I'm finding it hard to muster up the enthusiasm.

I've only seen the first one. I figured the sequels would suck.



I thought the first one was good but I never saw any others because from previews/interviews I saw it just seemed like they wanted to take the torture farther and farther and I'm not into those types of horror movies where it's more about gore then story.



I like horror movies with a good/entertaining story at their core. Any recs for me ONTD? I'm in that October horror mood but I never know what to watch. Last thing I watched was Train to Busan which had been on my list for a while.

the only good one is the first one



i showed my mom who loooves thrillers but hates torture porn an she didnt want to watch saw for years and im like omg just PLEASE if you love thrilers watch the first one and she lost. ha. mind.

