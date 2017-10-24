October 24th, 2017, 01:49 am theemii Every Saw Movie Ranked From Worst To Best 1. Saw3. Saw V5. Saw VI7. Saw 3D: The Final Chapter sourcewhat's Saw trap do you think is the best/worst?? Tagged: film, film - horror, film - suspense / thriller, list Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6262 comments Add comment
I don’t remember a lot, but when that girl drops into the swimming pool of needles? oh no.
Wasn't she the one who set everything up for Jigsaw in that one? It has been years since I've seen it, so I may be remembering incorrectly.
Edited at 2017-10-24 12:14 am (UTC)
Trudie: Did you pick a movie?
Sherrie: Yeah, we're gonna go scary... Saw 4.
Trudie: Ugh, I saw that in theaters. It sucks! It's not scary, it's gross... I hate all that torture porn shit.
Sherrie: How do you really feel?
Trudie: [shrugs]
Sherrie: Well, I like Jigsaw; I think he kills people very creatively.
Trudie: But you don't give a shit who dies because there's no character development, it's just body parts ripping and blood spewing, blagh!
Edited at 2017-10-24 12:13 am (UTC)
I like horror movies with a good/entertaining story at their core. Any recs for me ONTD? I'm in that October horror mood but I never know what to watch. Last thing I watched was Train to Busan which had been on my list for a while.
i showed my mom who loooves thrillers but hates torture porn an she didnt want to watch saw for years and im like omg just PLEASE if you love thrilers watch the first one and she lost. ha. mind.
I truly don't get the appeal.