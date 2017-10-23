New woman comes forward with claims that R. Kelly abused her sexually and physically

R Kelly needs to rot in the prison with Roman Polanski as his cell mate. Reply

agreed

Nah, he needs to die. I wouldn't be surprised if he's still abusing girls.

Just throw all the pervs in a pit. With scorpions. Lots and lots of scorpions.

UGH

god this is horrifying

these """open secret""" abusers are sickening

i remember a post a little while ago where someone said it was known in chicago (i think but i could be mistaken) that he would hang out in parking lots of fast food places, promising to get food for teenage girls to get close to them like twenty years ago



it really shouldnt take decades of whispers and dozens of women coming forward to put these men away or have them face any consequences

hell he still hasnt

r kelly should have never been able to have a career since all the shit people knew since the 90's, especially with him marrying aaliyah when she was fucking 15



he was and always will be a fucking monster, he needs to burn



Edited at 2017-10-23 11:54 pm (UTC)

This man is pure evil. His planning, his victim choices, the cover ups, every aspect is so horrifying. These poor girls and women.



Edited at 2017-10-23 11:57 pm (UTC)

there is a reporter in Chicago who for like 20 years has tried to bring this shit to light. he had dozen and dozens of stories he'd collected and verified. a few times a news piece would hit and he'd hope it would finally end all this, but nope.



In Chicago, it's known what R. Kelly is like. That he trolls high schools looking for new girls. but nothing ever comes of it. money talks, i guess.

Jim DeRogatis! The Rolling Stone piece gives him kudos a couple of times for his work covering R. Kelly. I appreciate the fact that he's never given up on these girls and women.

damn, really? he really is a monster.

he just got an article written about him http://www.chicagomag.com/Chicago-Magazine/November-2017/The-Lonely-Crusade-of-Jim-DeRogatis Reply

My cousin worked at a gym in Chicago when she was in High School. The minute R. Kelly made small talk with her and found out she was 17 he never left her alone. She had to change shifts to avoid him.



When she originally told our family this story, everyone used to laugh that a ~celebrity tried hitting on her. But I remember her manager was not having that shit and felt bad for her, but the gym owner didn't want to upset a celebrity.

Yep. In the early 90s I worked with this dude who used to be a pretty popular DJ, and he told me about the schoolyard trolling, pissing, and underage girls before it became common knowledge. He also used to host stag parties at his house and play videos of him having sex with minors. He is disgusting and should be placed under the jail.

What a fucking monster. I only hope hell is real so men like him can burn in it for all eternity

sounds like he was running his own cult.

this is horrifying. i hope she's getting the support she needs now and that this monster is put in prison where he belongs

Glad you made this post, OP. I saw this earlier and I can't believe the allegations have been around for so long and nothing has happened to this man yet. So many people have come out - not to mention everything that has happened in the past.



It's time for him to actually face some consequences for his disgusting actions.

lock him the fuck up, my godddd

How the literal fuck is he not in jail!??!

HOW is he not in jail??

women have been talking about this for YEARS! someone do something. jesus.

Unlike many of the current wave of revelations, the government has tried to put Kelly in jail. He was acquitted on 14 counts a decade ago (prompting a brilliant episode of The Boondocks.

