New woman comes forward with claims that R. Kelly abused her sexually and physically
Surviving R. Kelly: Former girlfriend speaks out, alleging physical abuse and sexual coercion https://t.co/ROX4bgdYEP pic.twitter.com/RIdCidelsZ— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 23, 2017
- Radio DJ Kitti Jones has come forward to detail the abuse she experienced while she was Kelly's girlfriend
- Has been a super fan of his since the early 90s
- First met him in 2011 at a work event where he gave her his number and immediately insisted she call him "daddy"
- At their first sexual encounter R. Kelly spent the whole time directing Jones exactly how to behave and react
- The relationship turned abusive several months in after he hit Jones for asking questions after she saw the infamous sex tape of him urinating on an under age child
- She eventually quit her job to follow him on tour
- As soon as she quit her job he began telling her who she could see, what she could wear
- He eventually moved her into a studio with several young women he had "raised" and would not let her interact with them unless it was to have sex with them at his request
- He made numerous pornographic videos of her with other women and showed her a video of him peeing on two women in the middle of sex
- If Jones tried to say "no" to anything he would punish her by stealing her phone, beating her, or refusing to give her food
- She stayed with him until 2013 but was finally able to escape by telling Kelly she was going to visit her son and then breaking up with him over the phone
- For some time afterwards she continued to feel bad for Kelly and have sympathy for him due to his abusive childhood
- Believes he is somewhat scared of her since she never signed an NDA and has texts that prove she was being starved/held against her will
source
JFC
agreed
these """open secret""" abusers are sickening
i remember a post a little while ago where someone said it was known in chicago (i think but i could be mistaken) that he would hang out in parking lots of fast food places, promising to get food for teenage girls to get close to them like twenty years ago
it really shouldnt take decades of whispers and dozens of women coming forward to put these men away or have them face any consequences
hell he still hasnt
he was and always will be a fucking monster, he needs to burn
In Chicago, it's known what R. Kelly is like. That he trolls high schools looking for new girls. but nothing ever comes of it. money talks, i guess.
When she originally told our family this story, everyone used to laugh that a ~celebrity tried hitting on her. But I remember her manager was not having that shit and felt bad for her, but the gym owner didn't want to upset a celebrity.
It's time for him to actually face some consequences for his disgusting actions.