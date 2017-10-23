Rita and Liam Payne go on Grimmy's radio show and perform at the Teen Awards



Rita and Liam released new singles this past Friday and they went on Grimmy's radio show together.
-Liam says he didn't get much sleep because he couldn't figure out how to operate the blinds in his hotel room.

-Rita suggested "a new thing they just discovered" that covers your eyes and keeps the light out when you sleep and was surprised to learn that eye masks aren't new.

The brain trust reunited at the Teen Awards that were hosted by Rita and Grimmy.
Nick Grimshaw dressed up in a Bear costume, Rita dressed up as Cheryl Cole from one of her Fight For This Love performances and impersonated her, and they teased Liam. He didn't seem to find it particularly funny.




Rita and Liam both performed at the Teen Awards


