Rita and Liam Payne go on Grimmy's radio show and perform at the Teen Awards
OHMAGODBEB 😂 @RitaOra u ok hun?— BBC Radio1 Breakfast (@R1Breakfast) October 20, 2017
Eye masks have been on FOREVER. NOT NEW.
Never change plz 😘 x pic.twitter.com/zvcJhgsYrx
Rita and Liam released new singles this past Friday and they went on Grimmy's radio show together.
-Liam says he didn't get much sleep because he couldn't figure out how to operate the blinds in his hotel room.
-Rita suggested "a new thing they just discovered" that covers your eyes and keeps the light out when you sleep and was surprised to learn that eye masks aren't new.
The brain trust reunited at the Teen Awards that were hosted by Rita and Grimmy.
Nick Grimshaw dressed up in a Bear costume, Rita dressed up as Cheryl
It's a family reunion, gone very wrong! 😂@ritaora and @grimmers try to make @liampayne feel at home with their fancy dress! 🐻 #R1TeenAwards pic.twitter.com/lurrAqZIOt— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) October 22, 2017
Rita and Liam both performed at the Teen Awards
