Tessa Thompson Reveals MCU Valkyrie is Bisexual
She’s bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play! https://t.co/d0LZKTHCfL— Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) October 21, 2017
Are we getting our first LGBTQI character in Marvel Studios history where its actually refelcted on screen?
Tessa Thompson plays Valkyrie in Thor Ragnarok and opened up on Twitter about her character.
But before you get too excited...
YES! Val is Bi in the comics & I was faithful to that in her depiction. But her sexuality isn’t explicitly addressed in Thor: Ragnarok. https://t.co/hmb5lYN5to— Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) October 23, 2017
Thoughts?
I think deadpool is honest to god the best chance we have of seeing a bi or pan hero protag depicted as at least half-way seriously.
