Michael Bay to produce live action teen version of Dora the Explorer
Because 2017 insists on being 2017, we now have sexist asshole and all around basura Michael Bay producing a live action version of the Dora the Explorer (if you need a refresher on some of Michael Bay's horrible ways, check out this recent post). The movie was previously being developed by an entirely different team, but somebody somewhere thought it would be a great idea to give it to Bay. Likely at Bay's pervy insistence, Dora will be a teenager in this live action adaptation instead of her 7/8 year old self in the iconic Nickelodeon cartoon. The movie will be written by Nick Stoller, who wrote/directed movies like Storks and shows like Friends from College.
some user posted that the large hadron collider did something in april 2016 and im starting to buy into the tin foil hat idea we're now in some shifted timeline cause WHAT?
Seriously tho, Michael Bay can eat shit. What he did to Megan Fox and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was so gross.
Edited at 2017-10-23 11:34 pm (UTC)