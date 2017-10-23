Michael Bay to produce live action teen version of Dora the Explorer

This can’t be real. Reply

Literally who will be checking for this? Nobody wants teenage ~gritty Dora the Explorer. Just make a damn kids’ movie as it was intended to be. Reply

Great, can't wait for Dora to mysteriously look an awful lot like Megan Fox. Reply

Nah Megan’s too old now. She’ll play sexy swiper Reply

Literally why? Reply

wtf lmao Reply

can't wait to see jennifer lawrence as dora <3_<3 Reply

...dumb as fuck. would be better to make it a children's film and rake in the parents' dough but NAH let's be a creep instead e_______e Reply

How long until this post gets deleted or gets a makeover? Isn't HR a banned source? Reply

I am genuinely shocked! I am so used it being ONTD vs. the world. Reply

THR isn't listed as a banned source in the profile. Reply

cast Bianca Del Rio Reply

lmfao what????



some user posted that the large hadron collider did something in april 2016 and im starting to buy into the tin foil hat idea we're now in some shifted timeline cause WHAT? Reply

...is this a joke? Reply

Wonder what weird ass sexualized corporal punishment he's gonna inflict on the young actress who has to squeeze into an inappropriately tight Dora costume.



Seriously tho, Michael Bay can eat shit. What he did to Megan Fox and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was so gross. Reply

becky g's big break Reply

