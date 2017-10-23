CBS cancels "Zoo"
Exclusive: #Zoo Canceled at CBS After 3 Seasons https://t.co/ph8EnGYPao pic.twitter.com/Oi6u013OVi— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 23, 2017
After three seasons, CBS has cancelled summer show Zoo.

Really excited to see what Billy Burke does next, tbh. James too (and Kristen Connelly).
Was looking forward to seeing extremely competitive grandpas Mitch and Jackson, tbh! And I loved how ridiculous the show was since the actors and writers seemed to know it too.
Literally doing Gods work / we deserve it
they went too far into the sci fi weird territory imo