ESPN's new show Barstool Van Talk cancelled after one episode


Days after Jemele Hill's two week suspension from ESPN, ESPN announced their partnership with Barstool Sports. After one episode, the ESPN president released a statement claiming he had no idea they wouldn't be able to distance the show 'Barstool Van Talk' from the Barstool website and its content.

ESPN announced the show right after Jemele Hill's suspension and received criticism for associating itself with Barstool.





A female ESPN host publicly tweeted about the partnership




Barstool responded with a press conference.



SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6
