ESPN's new show Barstool Van Talk cancelled after one episode

ESPN is just a dumpster fire right now, the string of bad decisions they've made is almost unbelievable - I used to watch rather religiously in high school / college, it's really shocking to watch their downfall happen in real time tbh...



I wonder how soon (or even if) Disney will just totally cut them loose Reply

There was a delusional video by the barstool President about a woman what exposed their contract that basically allowed sexual harassment and he genuinely thought he was right like...bye.



Barstool is trash. Reply

It’s sad when people who crave attention insert themselves in important stories just to make it about themselves pic.twitter.com/PlvA3NQYo3 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 11, 2017





i hope this website diaf it was literally one of the TRASHIEST things I have ever seen.i hope this website diaf Reply

melt downnnnnn Reply

this is so bad it could almost be a parody Reply

Its so ludicrous...because he's serious. Reply

lmao my fave was that he was like uh ask jenna marbles if we did anything bad to her thinking that jenna would be like hey guys barstool is cool and she has not come to their defense at fucking all and that was their ONE go Reply

Well he seems like a genuinely horrible person. Reply

And yet iTunes carries their podcast and gets a million downloads a week. I guess iTunes has no standards.



They're such trash. It's really disturbing that these shitheads are so prevalent, in sports and in politics. Reply

So let me get this straight - everything a black woman says on twitter is inextricably tied to ESPN but these motherfuckers thought they could distance themselves from the misogyny factory that is Barstool.



Fuck right off. Reply

Barstool sports sucks. They can fuck off forever.



Deadspin is superior. Reply

Barstool is trash and partnering with them was a mistake from the start but they still went ahead and tried it. Mess. Reply

Bye!!! As soon as I saw the tweets from Sam Ponder the other week I wondered how on earth ESPN was going to justify continuing to employ these misogynistic assholes. Jesus, ESPN is a dumpster fire. Reply

Nothing of value was lost. Barstool is fucking trash. Reply

Barstool is a stain, whenever it's retweeted or quote-tweeted onto my TL I just sigh. A true representation of the regressive and harmful 'bro' mentality. Reply

you can block accounts so they won't show up in your TL on twitter and fb. Reply

is Barstool where Jenna Marbles used to work? that's the extent of my knowledge.



also i really shouldn't have open up that first Barstool tweet at work smh Reply

It is and she exposed tf out of them in one of her videos iirc. They treated her just as you would expect trash like Barstool to treat an attractive young woman. Reply

Was it one of her early videos where she talked about how they were supposed to go to Mexico for some work thing, and the trip fell apart at the last moment? Reply

i mean what did they expect when they partnered with them? did they not read the site ... Reply

I'm sure it was the same logic behind all the people with the endless milquetoast "yeah, Barstool is trash, but Pardon My Take is good" comments. That everyone would just overlook the Barstoolness. They're bigger than that shithole, but they're happy to stick around and make money off of their racist, sexist fanbase, who will probably grow after this free promo, so fuck everyone involved in this debacle. Reply

Totally, and I can't help but think that ESPN saw barstool as another Deadspin, in that they're both popular sports sites among millennials with a editorial voice that is outspoken and less corporate. Unfortunately, ESPN failed to realize that Deadspin actually has journalistic standards. Reply

they're garbage Reply

uh...mess lol Reply

idk what any of this is but from the lame show title to the ugly douche wearing the scarf, I'm glad its been canceled. Reply

I don't know what the fuck ESPN was thinking partnering with that cesspool. Reply

