ESPN's new show Barstool Van Talk cancelled after one episode
Statement from ESPN President John Skipper about Barstool Van Talk: pic.twitter.com/ysgSKDvmjx— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 23, 2017
Days after Jemele Hill's two week suspension from ESPN, ESPN announced their partnership with Barstool Sports. After one episode, the ESPN president released a statement claiming he had no idea they wouldn't be able to distance the show 'Barstool Van Talk' from the Barstool website and its content.
ESPN announced the show right after Jemele Hill's suspension and received criticism for associating itself with Barstool.
ESPN feels comfortable with this kind of content from new partner Barstool, while Jemele Hill gets suspended for well-thought-out criticism. https://t.co/z4qGWhF7mK— Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 17, 2017
Barstool Sports founder asks if Harvey Weinstein should be allowed to exchange sex for work: https://t.co/5gDQnabJXt pic.twitter.com/NUD76CVvNv— Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 16, 2017
A female ESPN host publicly tweeted about the partnership
I was wrong in thinking @BarstoolBigCat wrote that article & called me a slut repeatedly. He just continuously laughed along. It was the PRESIDENT of @barstoolsports who said these things. Happy to clarify.— Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) October 17, 2017
3/4 I can simultaneously admit my own flaws & failings & say yes, I am disappointed that we are promoting a company name that still maintains support for horrific personal attacks against multiple women within ESPN.— Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) October 18, 2017
Barstool responded with a press conference.
Emergency Press Conference - El Pres Addresses ESPN pic.twitter.com/GHe9iCUTkQ— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 23, 2017
I wonder how soon (or even if) Disney will just totally cut them loose
Barstool is trash.
i hope this website diaf
They're such trash. It's really disturbing that these shitheads are so prevalent, in sports and in politics.
Fuck right off.
Deadspin is superior.
also i really shouldn't have open up that first Barstool tweet at work smh
Glad Jamele is back today
If she ever gets fired i'm rioting