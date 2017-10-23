Kim Cattrall Has Some Words for Sarah Jessica Parker

I always found her perfectly reasonable in that regard. It's okay to not be friends with coworkers. I want to work then go home, two separate worlds. Reply

Thread

Link

same. sometimes someone carries over, but usually i keep it separate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I saw those people enough at work I don't want to see them after and outside of work. I hated when they'd all say they wanted to go do something after work I just wanted to go home. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Perfect. Yaaaasss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have that right now and it's honestly the best. I've worked in places where I made a lot of life long friends but there's way more drama and it's more exhausting when there isn't that separation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I NEED this right now. I'm at a new job and everyone is so dramatic and cliquey. It's highschool all over again. I just want to work and go home. I don't need them to be my best friends. Or even friends. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is kim all pissy all of the sudden. Reply

Thread

Link

because she's been blamed for the third SATC movie being canned Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cause the first 2 movies sucked. She doesn't want to be a sex-starved character at her age. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she ain't Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's not, she's reclaiming her time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i'm so glad you're back Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cunt remember if I liked you or not. I think I did though.



WB regardless Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

where did you go?

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

because they made her do shit like this



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The blind item was taken away, but it said that Kim wanted her character to be graceful and with dignity, but because SJP didn't like her, she used a lot of Kim's insecurities as parts of the movie plots. She made her character deal with weight gain to substitute for sex, she had menopause, she celebrated her 50th in the end of movie 1. Her character had breast cancer in the series. While those are issues worth talking about to destigmatize them, Kim never had a say and would be humiliated on set. Apparently, SJP is making Kim look bad, and her team is siding with her, so it can pressure Kim to give in, even if it may impact her salary. Kim is calling her bluff and is suggesting that they move on without her and replace her with a WOC. That is pissing SJP more. Like I said, take it with a grain of salt, but it doesn't seem so OTT. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's not. She's standing up for herself after her former colleagues were dragging her through the press. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she liked that separation between professional life vs. personal life.



meh so do i tbh. i hate it when ppl act like actors all have to be besties with each other. ngl i think it's cute when they are, but i'm not upset if they aren't. i'm only bummed if it turns out that actors for a show i really like despise each other lol.



a large part of the shit that SMG got in the buffy fandom (and from some of the other cast members imo) was bc she didn't act like they were bffs. she was there to do a job and that was it. more power to her tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I remember hearing about that. Women get so much shit for not being constantly friendly and smiley. I love that she didn't give a fuck, she doesn't owe anyone anything!!



tbh considering the general shittiness of that cast it's probably a good thing she kept away Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was gonna comment that i see similarities between Kim and SMG. both are serious and professional, which to seem people comes across as bitchy, i guess. they get a bad rap Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Plus with SMG, she was being punished for not being friends with Joss's favs. Just because she wasn't tight with Aly didn't mean she didn't have friends on set. She was close with David, Seth and Michelle. You don't have to be everyone's best friend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's funny is she does seem to be friends with a lot of the cast. She just didn't want to go to Joss's creepy as hell Saturday night Shakespeare readings. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo i remember hearing about those. #teamsmg , i wouldn't attend those readings either! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

given how gross Whedon and his friends turned out to be, gaslighting his wife and having affairs, she dodged a bullet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolol can't blame her in the slightest Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, SMG is still #goals . She's made a lot of good choices. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

actings different than a regular job tho. as a #theaterkid it was stressed that you had a good, trusting relationship with your castmates. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I definitely agree about SMG. It also annoyed me how they resented her for the show ending and her ultimately being able to make that choice. She worked her ass off for seven years and you can’t have Buffy without Buffy. GET OVER IT. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The majority of the time I hate my coworkers because they're mostly white and ignorant as fuck. That being said, I've made a handful of really good friends from a couple of places and the reason we got close was because we had common ground in hating all the same things about our jobs 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

she liked that separation between professional life vs. personal life.



this is literally me. i'm always cordial & get along well with everyone, but i don't make friends at work. Reply

Thread

Link

this isn't new news



we've always known that they hated each other lol Reply

Thread

Link

Good for her. Just let it go.



I have three coworkers that I’m pretty close to and two of them are old enough to be my mom.



I’m only 30 but my work schedule is so awful that it’s impossible to meet anyone. I once had a 12-10:30pm shift. Now I get off at 6:30pm but I’m so exhausted that the last thing I want to do is go out to a bar and ~mingle. Basically, I’m going to be alone forever. Reply

Thread

Link

You have us here on ontd ❤️😘 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

two of them are old enough to be my mom.



Awww I love work moms--the kind that have been in that job forever and are always super helpful and supportive <3 I've had at least one in most places I've worked, but I don't have one now and it makes me a bit sad lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel you. My coworkers are lovely but they’re all quite a bit older than me. I wish I had more friends my age but it’s so hard to meet people as an adult 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love older coworkers, only if they're women. middle aged men are the absolute worst to work with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I have a work mom too. I like it. Way less drama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. what sucks is that it means my dating options are so limited that every coworker in my age bracket starts looking like a good option. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









That’s cool of her to suggest a woc In her place Ohh this teaThat’s cool of her to suggest a woc In her place Reply

Thread

Link

Taraji would make a good Samantha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd love it for Jennifer Hudson to return as an equal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All of my coworkers are older than me (like, by a lot) so no we're not friends. Reply

Thread

Link

this ageism tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i agree with her, i feel like a pariah at work bc everyone here talks about their personal lives so openly and i keep quiet Reply

Thread

Link

Lol yeah I’m pretty quiet myself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even if I had a personal life, I probably wouldn’t talk about it at work Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One guy recently had a few days off and then suddenly our boss sent an email around saying the guy had welcomed a bb! We had no clue he even had a gf LOL. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was me at my last job. Everyone gossipped so fucking much that I decided to keep my personal life private.



I got a text like six months after I quit from a former coworker who was legit pissed because she heard I'd had a boyfriend for a while but hadn't told her about it. "I can't believe you never told me you had a boyfriend. We worked together a lot!" Sorry not sorry girl. You don't have a right to know my business just because we work together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link























my attitude abt it is similar to rosa's lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, I am the exact same and people hate it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel this on a spiritual level Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I gotta get a blu ray of this omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES. I only started with my firm a year ago and a ton of my coworkers requested me on Facebook and it’s so damn awkward. I just never post on Facebook anymore lol. I’ve never had a job where people I just pass in the hallway felt comfortable to request me on Facebook. Wtf? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, but i'm the only woman in my office under 50 so i don't have children... or grandchildren... or a scentsy rep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the majority of my co-workers and we all get along really well but some of them really have no common sense and it's soooo frustrating Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah my co workers are older than me like they could be my parents or grandparents lmao they’re cool tho. We joke around. There’s only 1-2 techs who are in my age range and they’re guys. There is a lady in her late 30s(I’m 30 so not a huge gap) but she is married w kids lol. Everyone’s pretty much married w kids there .:



If I worked w hot guys my age I’d be fucked so it’s for the best lmfao Reply

Thread

Link

does anyone even want a SATC 3? poor kim is doing the world a favor Reply

Thread

Link

I would watch it ngl ... but it should just be an hbo movie if it happens Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want it. I don't care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first two were not good. I didn't even know there was a demand for a third movie. I 100% agree with Kim on this, it's time to move on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol she really is, that second movie was a fucking mess, IDT there is any coming back from that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is there left for them to do? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they would 100% give carrie a child Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They could kill of Big and make Carrie a widow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stopping it from moving forward is a public service. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? She’s just doing her civic duty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gimme Ice Princess 2, though, Kim.



The one time I tried to be friends with a co-worker, his wife got jealous for no good reason and he told me we couldn't hang out outside of work anymore. I'm glad I left that job because that was awkward. Reply

Thread

Link