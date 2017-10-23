Kim Cattrall Has Some Words for Sarah Jessica Parker
In advance of interview with /blech/ Piers Morgan /blech/ to air 23 October in UK
... Kim Cattrall, 61, throws shade at Sarah Jessica Parker. She does not throw shade at Cynthia Nixon, or Kristin Davis.
... Says they (the cast) have never been friends but the headline is more harsh than the context. Describes them as colleagues and she liked that separation between professional life vs. personal life.
... Does not like the continued narrative that it's her fault for SATC3. Suggests it carry on without her, another actress should step in, perhaps a woc, and she will cheer them on.
... Describes a medium level /scrunchy face/ sex scene with an actor on the show.
... Says the show (paraphrased) made her realize that children were not in the picture for her. She was already early 40s, spent so much time on set, low success rate with IVF, ... that ship sailed.
ONTD are you besties with all of your co-workers? If you left a job and they wanted a co-worker reunion, would you go? Did (or will) your career impact your decision to have a child?
I have that right now and it's honestly the best. I've worked in places where I made a lot of life long friends but there's way more drama and it's more exhausting when there isn't that separation.
WB regardless
meh so do i tbh. i hate it when ppl act like actors all have to be besties with each other. ngl i think it's cute when they are, but i'm not upset if they aren't. i'm only bummed if it turns out that actors for a show i really like despise each other lol.
a large part of the shit that SMG got in the buffy fandom (and from some of the other cast members imo) was bc she didn't act like they were bffs. she was there to do a job and that was it. more power to her tbh
tbh considering the general shittiness of that cast it's probably a good thing she kept away
creepy as hellSaturday night Shakespeare readings.
this is literally me. i'm always cordial & get along well with everyone, but i don't make friends at work.
we've always known that they hated each other lol
I have three coworkers that I’m pretty close to and two of them are old enough to be my mom.
I’m only 30 but my work schedule is so awful that it’s impossible to meet anyone. I once had a 12-10:30pm shift. Now I get off at 6:30pm but I’m so exhausted that the last thing I want to do is go out to a bar and ~mingle. Basically, I’m going to be alone forever.
Awww I love work moms--the kind that have been in that job forever and are always super helpful and supportive <3 I've had at least one in most places I've worked, but I don't have one now and it makes me a bit sad lol.
That’s cool of her to suggest a woc In her place
I got a text like six months after I quit from a former coworker who was legit pissed because she heard I'd had a boyfriend for a while but hadn't told her about it. "I can't believe you never told me you had a boyfriend. We worked together a lot!" Sorry not sorry girl. You don't have a right to know my business just because we work together.
If I worked w hot guys my age I’d be fucked so it’s for the best lmfao
The one time I tried to be friends with a co-worker, his wife got jealous for no good reason and he told me we couldn't hang out outside of work anymore. I'm glad I left that job because that was awkward.
also i'm glad that she's not clinging onto sex and the city it was a big part of her life but now its over people need to move on it started in the 90s and its 2017 its dead