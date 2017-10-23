LL2

Kim Cattrall Has Some Words for Sarah Jessica Parker




In advance of interview with /blech/ Piers Morgan /blech/ to air 23 October in UK


... Kim Cattrall, 61, throws shade at Sarah Jessica Parker. She does not throw shade at Cynthia Nixon, or Kristin Davis.

... Says they (the cast) have never been friends but the headline is more harsh than the context. Describes them as colleagues and she liked that separation between professional life vs. personal life.

... Does not like the continued narrative that it's her fault for SATC3. Suggests it carry on without her, another actress should step in, perhaps a woc, and she will cheer them on.

... Describes a medium level /scrunchy face/ sex scene with an actor on the show.

... Says the show (paraphrased) made her realize that children were not in the picture for her. She was already early 40s, spent so much time on set, low success rate with IVF, ... that ship sailed.


ONTD are you besties with all of your co-workers? If you left a job and they wanted a co-worker reunion, would you go? Did (or will) your career impact your decision to have a child?

Source
Tagged: , , ,