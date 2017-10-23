'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's coming to Australia in 2019 to ruin your childhood further
We are thrilled to announce that #CursedChild will be coming to Melbourne, Australia in 2019. Follow @HPPlayAUS. https://t.co/T2doPgBkD0 pic.twitter.com/cQJgbjbdff— Cursed Child Play (@HPPlayLDN) October 23, 2017
-- 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' opens at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre in early 2019
-- director John Tiffany will head to Melbourne in early 2018 to start casting/production process
-- this would be the first time JK Rowling visits Australia (for rehearsals/opening)
-- third (probably permanent) venue for the plays after London and NYC announced so far
I can't believe that HP is such a rich universe and all we've gotten so far are the Fantastic Beast and Cursed Child flops.
That is awesome. The fans must be excited.
but lbr I'll probably still try to see it bc I am 🚮)
(tbh I'd rather read CC a thousand times over than have to reread any HBP passage dealing with Harry's chest monster. I have the hardest time making it through the first half of that book.)
You just have to ignore the awful, horrible script, the misunderstanding of all the old characters, the alienating nature of the medium and the overpriced tickets.
But it's gorgeous, in a theatrical sense. I'm glad I got to see it.
The staging is beautiful.