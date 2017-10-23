Dan - eye

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's coming to Australia in 2019 to ruin your childhood further




-- 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' opens at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre in early 2019
-- director John Tiffany will head to Melbourne in early 2018 to start casting/production process
-- this would be the first time JK Rowling visits Australia (for rehearsals/opening)
-- third (probably permanent) venue for the plays after London and NYC announced so far


Source: https://twitter.com/HPPlayLDN/status/922553832579706880
Tagged: , ,