'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's coming to Australia in 2019 to ruin your childhood further

I dislike almost everything about the plot but somehow am still really keen to see it.

I can't believe that HP is such a rich universe and all we've gotten so far are the Fantastic Beast and Cursed Child flops. Reply

IA with this. Reply

still mad johnny depp is in fantastic beasts. :( Reply

I want to cry at this tragic plot, but my husband is a fan, so I'll probably take him to see it once it comes to NYC. Reply

plot is a mess but the production is 👌 Reply

the only way to accurately describe this. sometimes i wonder how mind-blowing this production would've been with a decent plot akin to ANY of its 7 predecessors. Reply

Exactly, the show itself is so well done. Reply

I should have burned my copy of the book instead of leaving it on the tube, but lowkey wanna go see the play because of comments like this. Reply

Exactly this. Reply

Blah, I didn't get tickets in the first release for the US - I was on standby and never got a code. Maybe next time. Reply

there are better fanfictions than this play. Reply

There are SO MANY way better fanfictions than this terrible play. Reply

this play is just a mix of hp fanfics from the 2000s Reply

#cometobrasil



#cometobrasil

That is awesome. The fans must be excited.

Tudo sobre essa peça no Brasil me assusta: as traduções, as filas, os preços... Reply

I really miss being in an exciting and active fandom like Harry Potter. I googled FBAWTFT after watching the movie the other day but there doesn't seem to be much going on around it other than everyone agreeing Depp is a major downgrade over Colin. Reply

Yeah, I'm surprised how little fandom there is for FBAWTFT. Everyone was excited pre and after it was released, but it died so quickly. Sad, considering how I love the 20s aesthetic and found the film superior to the HP ones. Reply

Absolutely, I loved the 20s aesthetics and the new locale has a lot of potential, even if it has been lackluster so far. Southern gothic wizardry, New Orleans voodoo, Native American shamanism, so much potential. I look forward to seeing Credence getting a cute haircut and some friends + Dumbledore/Grindelwald showdown. Reply

the characters were boring besides queenie and the muggle. there wasn't really anything to love. Reply

Hopefully the sequels will be better and the fandom will become bigger. Reply

Audible lol @ the title. My whole family knows I'm a longtime HP stan and they're all like "Are you super-excited that that show's coming to Broadway???" and I'm like "...aaahhh...well...😬😬😬" (Only my cousin who's been in Phantom of the Opera for a few years gets it -- I started to explain and he's like "So it's like Love Never Dies?" and I'm just like "well...yes, that is actually the perfect analogy."

but lbr I'll probably still try to see it bc I am 🚮)



but lbr I'll probably still try to see it bc I am 🚮) Reply

Who did your cousin play in the phantom of the opera? Reply

He's currently in the national tour as the Slave Master 🕺🏻 Reply

Who did your cousin play?? Reply

My eleven-year-old niece was so excited this weekend when she told me she was on book 6, and that she was going to read Cursed Child once she'd finished the series. Pray for her little stan heart, ontd.



(tbh I'd rather read CC a thousand times over than have to reread any HBP passage dealing with Harry's chest monster. I have the hardest time making it through the first half of that book.) Reply

When @JK_Rowling tries to convince you all that, actually, Dudley Dursley was a trans kid in 2022, remind her of this pic.twitter.com/MqRKuFCvE7 — Congolesa Banned (@judeinlondon2) October 23, 2017



Here’s the article



https://medium.com/@GappyTales/me-too-now-what-sex-the-left-and-gender-identity-236b08f194b0 JK Rowing just favorited a link to a transphobic medium article that says cis men will storm women's bathrooms if we let trans people use the bathroom concordant with their gender identity
Here's the article

But the article is just telling men to stop attacking women who want safe spaces for females. Whether u personally think females need sex-segregated spaces or not is kind of secondary - we should all be able to agree that's not up to MEN to decide that and subsequently bully women over it.



Edited at 2017-10-23 10:32 pm (UTC)

So what do you suggest? Bathroom bills like HB2 that force trans women to use men’s bathrooms? Reply

its so bad but i also really want to see it cuz maybe its better in production???? Reply

It is stunning.



You just have to ignore the awful, horrible script, the misunderstanding of all the old characters, the alienating nature of the medium and the overpriced tickets.



But it's gorgeous, in a theatrical sense. I'm glad I got to see it. Reply

The script is horrendous.



The staging is beautiful. Reply

needs the who asked for this tag. Reply

the play is actually a cool experience if you forget that it's supposed to be the characters from harry potter Reply

okay. maybe i will go since it's coming all the way to my city Reply

