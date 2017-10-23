Outlander’s Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Read Your Fan Fiction | Harper’s BAZAAR
Outlander just reunited Claire and Jamie onscreen after 20 years apart, so we challenged co-stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan to bring their own interpretation of the big reunion to Outlander fan fiction.
Do you read fan fiction??
And yes, I admit to loving fanfiction actually.
Started watching Peaky Blinders so naturally, I looked up the ff and it was interesting to say the least. Tommy Shelby is an asshole
Yeah he is
out of curiosity since i'm still on season one of outlander, how do they deal with a 20 year time skip ? it's still the same actors so do they make them look older with makeup or do they basically still look the same but the viewers are supposed to buy that 20 years have passed ?
No, I don't read fanfic. I'm sure some of it is well-written (and in some cases, likely better than the original source material), but my desire to actively participate in fandoms died somewhere in 2010-11. Usually these days I'm just content to watch it, maybe have a discussion/bitch session or two, ogle a few gifs and then move on.
Fanfic is mostly just shitty men being made excuses for.
(bad joke but she certainly seems to have a lot of rape fantasies and defaults to it so frequently as a plot device)