I can't even watch this. Fourth wall, where are you?



And yes, I admit to loving fanfiction actually. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE. Things like this give me severe secondhand embarrassment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved fanfiction as a teenager, still get a kick out of it occasionally now, but absolutely hate that the fourth wall is gone between fans & actors. Even if the stuff is well-written, it's so uncomfortable to see two worlds that should've stayed separate colliding (in front of people!). Reply

Thread

Link

I was looking up Outlander on twitter and god their stans are intense. Reply

Thread

Link

they scare me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so I just got into it and looked on Tumblr for some gifs and I regret my decision. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've seen some shit on tumblr from them too. Those IRL shippers are completely batshit. The only enjoyable part is when they get into fights with William Shatner over it LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they don't deserve this Reply

Thread

Link

I read fanfiction of fandoms I enjoy. LotR fanfiction and the HP fanfiction were my shit (still are but ok)



Started watching Peaky Blinders so naturally, I looked up the ff and it was interesting to say the least. Tommy Shelby is an asshole Reply

Thread

Link

It has ff....oh boy

Yeah he is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You'd be surprised at what you can find on it when you look for it. And the writers of said stories have a warped view on a good lovestory Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Remember Rule 34! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel the same. I think Fan fiction is harmless tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could never find any good LoTR fanfics but maybe I just missed the peak years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like reading fanfic but mostly just for fandoms i'm casually interested in. if the fourth wall no longer exists then i'm going to pretend it does by ignoring as many actor interviews as i can lol.



out of curiosity since i'm still on season one of outlander, how do they deal with a 20 year time skip ? it's still the same actors so do they make them look older with makeup or do they basically still look the same but the viewers are supposed to buy that 20 years have passed ? Reply

Thread

Link

They somewhat look older, but not all that much. However, you can easily tell when there is a timejump so it shouldn't pose a problem, tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They kind of hedged their bets by casting actors quite a bit older than the characters too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The actors get a bit of grey added to their hair, plus Jamie gets these wee reading specs. The actress who plays Claire did say that there's some suspension of disbelief needed though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fans get catered to too much these days imo. This is so embarrassing the line needs to be re-drawn Reply

Thread

Link

RIP Fourth Wall. I miss you.



No, I don't read fanfic. I'm sure some of it is well-written (and in some cases, likely better than the original source material), but my desire to actively participate in fandoms died somewhere in 2010-11. Usually these days I'm just content to watch it, maybe have a discussion/bitch session or two, ogle a few gifs and then move on. Reply

Thread

Link

I read fanfic, but this needs to stop. Reply

Thread

Link

I still read fanfic occasionally but most of it is really, really bad. And then gets turned into "original" lesbian novels by Ylva so...



Fanfic is mostly just shitty men being made excuses for. Reply

Thread

Link

why the fuck do people do this? Reply

Thread

Link

I did for a bit. But after the SN fan eps things got weird regarding fan likes. I work hard to not open the door to other fans likes. I mean I just enjoy my shows. Kpop ships went crazy these past few years, it's nutz over there. Reply

Thread

Link

idk, this isn't really embarrassing to me as it's just Outlander fic they're reading - it's fiction based on fiction. If they were reading RPF on the other hand... Reply

Thread

Link

Diana Gabaldon must be apoplectic though. She thinks fanfic is like rape. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's sf ridiculous, I cannot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg did she really say that? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Then she must love it tbh



(bad joke but she certainly seems to have a lot of rape fantasies and defaults to it so frequently as a plot device) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought she said it was like white slavery. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh and outlander IS a big fanfic i can't at the thought of going deeper into the wtf with any characters. Reply

Thread

Link

ok, i watched it. it was just writing, no porn, nothing crazy. they were both ridiculously charming. Reply

Thread

Link