this woman has been popping up everywhere in my life and i still ain't heard this song! my sims 4 cc, tumblr, etc. bless she's gorgeous and also weirdly what i imagine a baby between max greenfield and zooey deschanel would look like. Reply

Thread

Link





Listen to her full album. It's so, so good. Or just let the youtube playlist of her videos go. She has quite a few. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

U r right and Ontd has a weird hate boner for her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she sounds so great and is sooooo beautiful, but she has absolutely 0 charisma. i understand that whole dead eyething is like...trendy? i guess? but like...why? Reply

Thread

Link

I like her but she can not perform lol Reply

Thread

Link

kendall jenner of pop Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg i didn't see your comment but i'm glad someone else see the resemblance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hailee is that, she's worse than duolingo! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

literally Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg. i'll never be able to unsee this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

with that icon sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw. She'll be in Chicago a couple days after my birthday. I didn't bother to get tickets, just hoping someone will take me. And if not, I won't be too disappointed but I'd still love to see her. Her album is fantastic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who can tho? not zayn, harry, selena, bieber, taylor, rihanna (90% of the time), britney etc Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

like, at all. which is sad cus her music is better than most of the girls out rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She has zero charisma and zero stage presence. Reply

Thread

Link

Well that performance was.....something. Reply

Thread

Link

her album really could have just been an ep Reply

Thread

Link

or a single with just this song on it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the instrumental as a b-side tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hdu u will not shade be the one like this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

if kendall jenner tried a singing career but had talent.. we would have dua lipa. Reply

Thread

Link







i want to like her but she has like 0 charisma (she's v pretty tho) Reply

Thread

Link

What is happening here?? Is that Kelly Clarkson? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's someone named gemma collins, she fell down yesterday lmao



i'm not sure what she does exactly but a while ago she'd rather have a hair dryer for herself than hot water for everyone in a reality show lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omfg what is this lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love gemma so much, her best bits on big brother are a must watch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The problem with Dua Lipa is that I think they are shooting for an aloof/cool feel but she lands at bored. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, i think they're trying to give her a bella hadid vibe, but at least bella hadid seems to have a bit of a personality under that, even if it is a personality of an undercover cop posing as a kid lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought her stage presence had gotten better... guess not. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh i miss marina i need a new album Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, her music fits this time of year. i'm okay with her taking her time though bc all three of her albums are so great and unique in their own right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was hoping someone would post that tweet lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

None of these are very good. The first one I appreciate them trying to use both songs vocals ("mashups" that are just one artist's vocals over another song's instrumentals are bullshit) but it's so, so bad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, New Rules immediately made me think of How To Be a Heartbreaker even though they are different sets of rules.



I miss Marina so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That tweet is everything and MARINA <3333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dont see it tbh, all pop songs have a similar structure you could prob compare both these to other pop songs and they'd be similar Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like the dancers' outfits tho, they're cute (but i'd change the boots) Reply

Thread

Link

one hit wonder Reply

Thread

Link

The gays have embraced the whole album. I can't go to a gay bar, hair salon, restaurant, gym, or fitness studio class without hearing her, and it's usually not even 'New Rules'



Scared To Be Lonely is also getting traction now that her name is becoming well known. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you live in brazil? bc i've only ever heard "new rules" at nysc and they also spin "still got time" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her dad is so hot Reply

Thread

Link

omg ia i'm glad i'm not the only one who thinks this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? shes pretty and all ya, but fuck her daddy is beautiful!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right omg



i feel like i shouldn’t have been surprised bc she is stunning but whew I was taken aback Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just googled and im shook Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao def would smash tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



u are right





omgu are right Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol I agree. I watched this video on yt of dua singing with her dad at some concert she was performing at and it was really cute. Both her parents are srsly good-looking. They got that pretty genes passed down to dua for sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so i listened to a few songs and does anyone else get mad when a female artist isn't your cup of tea? like i recognize that they are good but that it's just not my thing!!! i hate this!!! i wanna like all the ladies!!! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao yes, i feel this way sometimes about artists. like i keep coming back to them too, thinking maybe i missed something or my taste has changed, but every time i'm always like 'yeah still a no from me'. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm way more willing to give female artists a chance like that's how i ended up getting into tove lo. the music is just more relatable~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do. I *want* to like her a lot, aesthetically she's amazing and she has a good voice. But she leaves me cold.



I feel the same way about Halsey as well. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

eh if i don't like, i don't like it



for example, no matter how much i'd like to support this new kesha work, i just don't like it. i found it kinda terrible so far tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link