Dua Lipa performs "New Rules" at Radio 1's Teen Awards
she performed new rules. she also accepted an award for 'best new single'
red carpet:
before / bts (slideshow):
performing:
sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
i love this song, but she looks like she's dead asleep the whole performance
Listen to her full album. It's so, so good. Or just let the youtube playlist of her videos go. She has quite a few.
i'm not sure what she does exactly but a while ago she'd rather have a hair dryer for herself than hot water for everyone in a reality show lmao
just here to share these
Re: just here to share these
Re: just here to share these
RE: just here to share these
Re: just here to share these
Re: just here to share these
I miss Marina so much.
Re: just here to share these
Re: just here to share these
Scared To Be Lonely is also getting traction now that her name is becoming well known.
i feel like i shouldn’t have been surprised bc she is stunning but whew I was taken aback
u are right
I feel the same way about Halsey as well.
for example, no matter how much i'd like to support this new kesha work, i just don't like it. i found it kinda terrible so far tbh.