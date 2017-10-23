The Best FIFA Football Awards 2017
Congratulations, #CristianoRonaldo! 🙌— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) 23 października 2017
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2017 🏆 pic.twitter.com/agzK4mBaci
Winners:
- FIFA Fan Award 2017 - Celtic FC
- #TheBest FIFA Goalkeeper 2017 - Gianluigi Buffon
- #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach 2017 - Zinedine Zidane
- FIFA #Puskás Award 2017 - Olivier Giroud
- #TheBest FIFA Women's Coach 2017 - Sarina Wiegman
- The FIFA Fair Play Award 2017 - Francis Kone
- #TheBest FIFA Women's Player 2017 - Lieke Martens
- #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2017 - Cristiano Ronaldo
📺LIVE— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) 23 października 2017
The stars are continuing to arrive in London ahead of #TheBest!
Follow every moment 👇https://t.co/UyGB3MGsD2 pic.twitter.com/iowV23L2fU
📺LIVE— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) 23 października 2017
Stars, legends and more are arriving at #TheBest FIFA Football Awards Green Carpet!
🎥See them all here 👇https://t.co/UyGB3MGsD2 pic.twitter.com/burE8rYhur
Congratulations, @gianluigibuffon! Your #TheBest FIFA Goalkeeper of the year 2017! 🏆🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/ofFB4jWNgl— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) 23 października 2017
Messi, Ronaldo and all the stars are in London for the FIFA #TheBest Awards pic.twitter.com/zlU3YSGg15— Goal (@goal) 23 października 2017
They're ready.— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) 23 października 2017
Watch #TheBest FIFA Football Awards NOW on FS2! pic.twitter.com/eCnGiFwhMs
📸📸📸 @andresiniesta8 👌#TheBest pic.twitter.com/ZR5AlD2yQs— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 23 października 2017
#Messi#Neymar#Cristiano#TheBest🏆 pic.twitter.com/KNwkxYmKix— B/R Football (@brfootball) 23 października 2017
One of the coolest, most talked about men in the world - and Idris Elba. pic.twitter.com/EJfTRHUJ4k— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) 23 października 2017
sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
I really enjoyed Idris Elba hosting the event and seeing these two on the red (green?) carpet <3333
I'm so happy that her and Daniella have become close with Alice. They're all adorbs
Edited at 2017-10-23 08:48 pm (UTC)
don't get me wrong, he can get it
That's all.
edit bc this national meme deserves to be shared
Edited at 2017-10-23 09:40 pm (UTC)
yas Ronaldo. I know he's trash, but what footballer isn't tbh.
Zizou, why you so fiiiiiiiiiiiiione
What?