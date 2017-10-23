The Best FIFA Football Awards 2017

I was gonna cackle if Carli Lloyd somehow won again. I also kinda feel bad for Deyna Castellanos bc she's young and some people were pissed like she had any say in who got nominated. I get what Pinoe was saying (and I know it's her teammate so she won't say it) but Lloyd being included was just as bad. Reply

My fav is Sam Kerr with "Not surprised, really; it's FIFA." Reply

congrats CR7 Reply

great icon! Reply

gracias <3 Reply

Zinedine Zidane is the first person ever to win the Ballon d'Or and #TheBest coach of the year award. Legend...🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/QAgikh7uvc — BenchWarmers ⚽️ (@BeWarmers) October 23, 2017

Reply

love him <3 Reply

me too, forever! <3 Reply

Well.. he is Zinedine fucking Zidane, ffs lol Reply

that + a world cup! damn, he really is legendary although i hated that world cup final lol Reply

love him Reply

well deserved Reply

going against the grain here, but despite being an unarguably talented player i always hated his phony ass, lmao. + i think he's an overrated af manager who's still reaping the benefits of those who managed RM before him (read: Mou & Carlo). there, i said it. Reply

I really enjoyed Idris Elba hosting the event and seeing these two on the red (green?) carpet <3333









I really enjoyed Idris Elba hosting the event and seeing these two on the red (green?) carpet <3333 Reply

Loooove Antonella (Leo is okay too lol).



I'm so happy that her and Daniella have become close with Alice. They're all adorbs Reply

wow i had no idea ZZ was still around Reply

He's won Madrid two CLs already, where you been sis? Reply

i don't watch the little city leagues or whatever they're called...ever



Edited at 2017-10-23 08:48 pm (UTC) Reply

buffon?? this is why his old ass still hasn't retired



don't get me wrong, he can get it Reply

he will retire after this season Reply

YOUR ICON <3 Reply

i know 💔 and without a Champions League trophy 💔💔 Reply

i don't want him to ever retire bc that means iker will too Reply

So happy for Sir Patrick that Huddersfield won this weekend Reply

zidaneeee Reply

he's so hot. such a shame he's such an asshole. Reply

why do those guards look like north korean soldiers tho Reply

Zidane, Giroud and Idris in one post? We just need Kevin Trapp to make this is an official thirst.... TRAPP. ;-) Reply

edit bc this national meme deserves to be shared



Tugão crl #TheBest #Cristiano pic.twitter.com/4SnV0iaubE — InsóniasEmCarvão (@insoniascarvao) October 23, 2017





Edited at 2017-10-23 09:40 pm (UTC) oblig patriotic duty comment.edit bc this national meme deserves to be shared Reply

can't be happy for this rapist Reply

Siiiiiii

yas Ronaldo. I know he's trash, but what footballer isn't tbh. Reply

Juan Mata! Reply

okay, he IS cute, and if he isn't trash I might stan tbh

Reply

still not gonna be happy for a rapist tbh Reply

Aww Idris is so cute <3



Zizou, why you so fiiiiiiiiiiiiione Reply

FIFA Fan Award 2017 - Celtic FC'



What? Reply

don't ask me, idk either. Reply

yeah I don't understand why BVB didn't win this Reply

