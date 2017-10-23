my boo

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2017




Winners:
- FIFA Fan Award 2017 - Celtic FC
- #TheBest FIFA Goalkeeper 2017 - Gianluigi Buffon
- #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach 2017 - Zinedine Zidane
- FIFA #Puskás Award 2017 - Olivier Giroud
- #TheBest FIFA Women's Coach 2017 - Sarina Wiegman
- The FIFA Fair Play Award 2017 - Francis Kone
- #TheBest FIFA Women's Player 2017 - Lieke Martens
- #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2017 - Cristiano Ronaldo


























