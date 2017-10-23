Did they write the daughter out or something? Reply

She's hardly ever involved in the storylines, tbh if that's how they wanted it they should have just had the annoying ass son, that way they could right out the wannabe black girl friend. Problem solved, lmao. Reply

Idts, they'll just say Nia is out of town or something which is weird for a kid her age. I think the actress was just unavailable for a couple eps... Reply

They make no mention of it, but I just imagine she's spending the weekend with her father to keep me from going insane. Reply

So Liz Anya was actually real? Reply

lol mte I thought it was Raven's ~alter ego but like, she came alive and remains so OTT after those years lol. I'm shook Reply

Iconic tbh Reply

That was the season finale?! I really like this show, although I wish it centered more on Raven and Chelsea.



I definitely regret buying it at full price on iTunes, I never looked to see how many episodes the season would have :( Reply

Yeah, it looks like. It's on hiatus now and Andi Mack is gonna take back that time slot now. Reply

I must be half sleep cos I thought Paris was misspelled to Pais 😪 Reply

Yo I love this show lmao every time the theme song comes on I feel lit af.



Sometimes I be walking into my house screaming "IT'S RAVEN'S HOME" and my dogs think I'm a fucking weirdo. Reply

Did they explain what ever happened to Eddie? Reply

Nah but supposedly they're gonna recast the role. Reply

I'm a bit pissed this was the finale. There was no mention of it, and it didn't feel like an end in any way. My expectations are probably too high for a Disney Channel sitcom, but I was pissed when I saw no scenes for the next episode. Reply

Where have I been? I had no idea this even happened Reply

GIRL I loved Raven when I was younger. I literally can't wait to watch this haha. Can anyone recommend a site where I can watch for free? Reply

i don't understand how this works in universe but i loved liz anya and annaliese's delivery of that line is still amazing Reply

