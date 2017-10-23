A magazine in the UK has apologized to Solange after photoshopping her braid out of its cover

I mean, that would have been a spectacularly bad choice for a cover image without photoshop. Just choose a different pic. Reply

mte

yep

agreed

yeah there is no way that image would have worked for the cover if they hadn't shopped it, so they def should have just gone with a different pic and used that one in the article or just nixed it completely

I would have used it in the article, as a full page image. It's a lovely shot, but that much empty space just doesn't work with how magazine covers look.

This

Lmao that's what I came here to comment

Neither is good tho.

Looked too black, CAN'T have that. Being a black woman is tiring af.

ive never seen a black person with a giant circle braid on top of their head....

it just took too much space and was bad graphically. thats it. Reply

RIGHT? The controversy over this makes me feel like I'm taking crazy pills.

Lol

I'm black and think the styling team did her an injustice with that busted ass braid. Editing tried to redeem it.

Wouldn't the mag have been doing the styling anyway? why would they do something w/ her hair that they didn't want in the pics?

it's a nice picture imo (the unedited one) ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ maybe i'm just sick of basic magazine covers

yeah i like it too...idg all these comments saying that it couldn't have been used as a cover, cuz i've seen way worse covers with shitty hairstyles and clothes all in the name of ~avant garde fashion.

did someone at the evening standard not get the message? don't touch Solange's hair.

Lmao come on it's Solange 101

All I know is those earrings are FUCKING INCREDIBLE

ikr, i'm obsessed with massive hoop earrings like that...and the pearls. the opulence of it all!

IKR!!!!!! So amazing. SHE DID THAT ✨✨✨✨

Love it

Why do people make things harder than they need to be? All they had to say was, before the magazine was published, the photo size with the braid is not going to fit on our cover, but here let's agree on a way to show it inside.

damn at this bit:



Meanwhile, the piece's writer, Angelica Bastien, took to Twitter to reject the piece. "I am publicly disowning the Solange piece London Evening Standard published today. The entire piece was a fiasco despite my efforts," she wrote on Twitter. "I told my editors to take my name off of the byline because they distorted my work and reporting in ways that made me very uncomfortable." Reply

lmao she literally wrote a song abt this, the gall

The photo itself is interesting for a pictorial in the magazine itself, which I will assume she had as she was on the cover? But to have so much blank space on the cover wouldn't be a good look...



Anyway this is a shitty situation especially as she is so well known for defending hair choices for WOC. It just doesn't really look good. Reply

The singer had called braiding hair for black women an “act of beauty, an act of convenience and an act of tradition” in the accompanying feature





lmao you literally had her discuss hair in the interview portion and then photoshop her hair out? dumb af... layout or not, you coulda chosen a different pic without photoshopping Reply

This is messy as hell and speaks to the lack of black influence behind the scenes of so many magazines. And extra shame on them because what the author of the piece they published about Solange said about this magazine also speaks volumes.

With that said....girl that braid ain't cute.



With that said....girl that braid ain't cute. Reply

Fucking idiots! It's fucking Solange, they know who it is and how she feels, she did it for a reason and would not tolerate the disrespect.

I don't like the make-up but the hair looks good.

I don't like the make-up but the hair looks good. Reply

