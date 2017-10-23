A magazine in the UK has apologized to Solange after photoshopping her braid out of its cover
Evening Standard Magazine has apologized to Solange for photoshopping her braid off the cover: https://t.co/ShTA4W4fPt pic.twitter.com/KV4RV72wJ2— E! News (@enews) 23 października 2017
- Solange highlighted the missing part of her braid on Instagram Stories,
- she spoke to the magazine about the importance of braiding,
- a journalist responsible for the reporting in the piece has also distanced herself from the cover,
- The Evening Standard apologized publicly.
source
Neither is good tho.
it just took too much space and was bad graphically. thats it.
Meanwhile, the piece's writer, Angelica Bastien, took to Twitter to reject the piece. "I am publicly disowning the Solange piece London Evening Standard published today. The entire piece was a fiasco despite my efforts," she wrote on Twitter. "I told my editors to take my name off of the byline because they distorted my work and reporting in ways that made me very uncomfortable."
Anyway this is a shitty situation especially as she is so well known for defending hair choices for WOC. It just doesn't really look good.
lmao you literally had her discuss hair in the interview portion and then photoshop her hair out? dumb af... layout or not, you coulda chosen a different pic without photoshopping
With that said....girl that braid ain't cute.
I don't like the make-up but the hair looks good.
Imagine that cover with Princess Imani from Coming to America with that iconic hairstyle being photoshopped the hell out of her hair... to think such a thing they would do..... 😤