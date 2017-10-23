Matt Damon & George Clooney talk Weinstein Scandal on GMA
"He didn't do it out in the open." - Matt Damon on Harvey Weinstein: https://t.co/fBSMwurc1A pic.twitter.com/oj1xEPTapz— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2017
Damon on Harvey Weinstein
- Harvey bought Good Will Hunting and signed Matt to a 3 picture deal.
- Knew Harvey was a bully. "That was his legend".
- People who worked with Harvey wanted to make good movies. Miramax was the place for movies in the 90s.
- Disputes that 'everybody knew'. Only knew Weinstein was an asshole and a womanizer. Says he wouldn't want to be married to the guy.
- Had no idea about the level of criminal sexual acts.
- Knew the story about Gwyneth from Ben Affleck. Affleck dated Gwyneth after Brad.
- Says he worked with Gwyneth AND Harvey on "The Talented Mr. Ripley".
"I knew they had come to whatever agreement - or understatement - about it. She had handled it. She was, you know, the first lady of Miramax! And he treated her incredibly respectfully. Always".
- Says Harvey didn't do it in the open
- Apologizes if he had missed things
Clooney on Weinstein
"It's beyond infuriating." - George Clooney on Harvey Weinstein: https://t.co/fBSMwurc1A pic.twitter.com/1TKRNBGD2s— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2017
- Harvey talked to Clooney about women he had affairs with.
- Clooney didn't believe him. Because that meant believing the worst of some actresses he was friends with.
- He doubted these women would have affairs with Harvey. And he now knows they clearly didn't.
- Calls Harvey a predator
- Calls for comeuppance, so it will scare away that sort of behavior
Sources
1, 2
Anyway, I'm happy to never ever hear a single word from Matt Damon's mouth ever again.
every part of this is so exhausting. they all knew he was such an asshole i don't see how they could miss this
He's awful for not doing anything about it, but at least he was honest with his statement.
Edited at 2017-10-23 09:26 pm (UTC)
2. Had Gwyneth not come forward, Matt 100% would've continued pretending he'd never heard any specific stories of harassment.
3. This honestly sheds so much light on the whole "why didn't they say something at the time?!" whining. Gee, I don't know. Maybe because even their own fucking boyfriends seemed to think they should just bury the issue and gave them props for "handling" it privately? Because men like Pitt had TWO women he loved who were harassed and still chose to work with this man twice more? Is it really shocking women weren't sure the public at large would care about what they went through?
Ben told me about Gwyneth! I didn't tell her I knew.
Like, in what world does that make him or Ben look good
I also love how people try to use this as an excuse, like "Oh well I knew he was a womanizer but who couldn't have POSSIBLY thought that it would lead to him actively harassing women?" Even if he never harassed a woman to the extent that he did, it's fucked up that they think it's okay for a dude to brag about sleeping with women in their industry and to be such a dick. He's someone in a position of power, it's inappropriate.
they just need to admit they knew ... stop giving us these bs excuses, no one believe you!
I think Clooney basically means he doesn't believe these women would be having an affair with a physically repulsive married man. But it says a lot that he was still putting the onus on them, and he never made that next logical step to "I don't believe these women would WANT to sleep with him, he's saying they DID, MAYBE they weren't exactly choosing to do it of their own free will?"
It may very well be true that he didn't know he was also harassing and assaulting women.
So my issue is less that he didn't believe Harvey's claims, because I can easily get how that would happen (though I am also kind of cynical and wonder if this was just indicative of his politician personality, because spinning your own inaction as "I thought too highly of the women to believe Harvey" is some slick reframing tbh - so while I can understand his PoV, I'm not sure that I actually trust it was really his reaction, if that makes sense). What I don't understand is why Clooney didn't at least let the women in question know that this Hollywood heavyweight was going around claiming to have slept with them, though. Even if he thought the guy was just making up bullshit on the spot to feed his ego, I wish men would hold other men accountable when they start talking about women like they're some sort of hunting trophy, both by telling them that it's inappropriate as well as letting the women know.
I may be coming at this with a specific bias, though - full disclosure. Just split with the guy I've been seeing for a couple months after having the misfortune to (completely accidentally, he had it out when I turned around to say something to him and he was too drunk to hide it before my brain processed the words on the screen) see him texting someone and referring to me in a way that was really demeaning and also totally contradicted his supposed level of seriousness/interest in me. I called him out and told him it made me feel gross to know he was talking about me like that, and he ghosted. I wish other men would actually stand up for us in these kinds of situations, because maybe he would have listened if whoever he was texting was like "wtf, it's fucked up to talk about someone like that" but I'm sure that my bringing it up has registered in his mind as ~crazy and ~sensitive etc etc ad infinitum every buzzword slung at a woman for not enjoying objectification.
And yeah, the idea of men simply being concerned enough with women's humanity to both cut off people who talk like this about us as well as letting us know the situation so we can decide how to react would also, one hopes, mean that men would start putting enough stock in women's consent and desires to consider whether or not a supposed conquest story was consensual, especially if it dings you as an 'I don't think she would do that...' story. So I do agree with you in general.