Matt Damon & George Clooney talk Weinstein Scandal on GMA

Obviously he didn't ALWAYS treat her with respect.



Anyway, I'm happy to never ever hear a single word from Matt Damon's mouth ever again.

I couldn't believe he said that! He had just finished saying he knew Harvey harassed her.

Matt clearly showing here that he has no idea about the inner world of women and Gwyneth would have HAD to find it in her to work with him if she wanted to continue her career. Like, what the fuck man, try to have some fucking empathy and attempt to understand what it's like to be something other than a straight, white, cis man.

right. even when he knows about instances/is speaking about instances he cannot help but complimenting the abuser.

The only difference between George & Matt is that George knows how to sweep things under the carpet better. I don't trust either of them.

exactly ^ Reply

clearly usa president material! Reply

p much Reply

mte team no one Reply

urgh



every part of this is so exhausting. they all knew he was such an asshole i don't see how they could miss this

Yeah....they all knew. That's why I appreciated Tarantino's statement so much more. He straight up said "everyone knew" so now no one else can hide behind the "we had no idea" line without getting some serious side eye.

He's awful for not doing anything about it, but at least he was honest with his statement.



He's awful for not doing anything about it, but at least he was honest with his statement.



Edited at 2017-10-23 09:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Does Matt discuss his alleged involvement in killing that one story about Harvey?

1. DYING that Affleck keeps getting sold out for being such a lying douche. First Rose, then Gwyneth, now Matt.



2. Had Gwyneth not come forward, Matt 100% would've continued pretending he'd never heard any specific stories of harassment.



3. This honestly sheds so much light on the whole "why didn't they say something at the time?!" whining. Gee, I don't know. Maybe because even their own fucking boyfriends seemed to think they should just bury the issue and gave them props for "handling" it privately? Because men like Pitt had TWO women he loved who were harassed and still chose to work with this man twice more? Is it really shocking women weren't sure the public at large would care about what they went through? Reply

Right? LMAO.



Ben told me about Gwyneth! I didn't tell her I knew.



Like, in what world does that make him or Ben look good Reply

Link

I couldn't stop laughing at the planted story on People about Affleck adopting a stray puppy the other day.

Link

As if a relasping alcoholic who can barely take care of his own kids adopting a pet is heartwarming

Link

In the past week, he's been papped getting ice cream with his kids, going to church, and getting a puppy. Like...how is this not parody at this point?

Link

lol Rose McGowan was dragging him for it.

Link

lmao how transparent Reply

Link

seriously. next there's gonna be a firey car crashed staged during rush hour and Affleck just happens to be there to pull the actors erm victims to safety.

Link

- Disputes that 'everybody knew'. Only knew Weinstein was an asshole and a womanizer. Says he wouldn't want to be married to the guy.



I also love how people try to use this as an excuse, like "Oh well I knew he was a womanizer but who couldn't have POSSIBLY thought that it would lead to him actively harassing women?" Even if he never harassed a woman to the extent that he did, it's fucked up that they think it's okay for a dude to brag about sleeping with women in their industry and to be such a dick. He's someone in a position of power, it's inappropriate. Reply

Link

I would have asked him to elaborate on what he meant by "he was a womanizer". Because that sounds suspicious enough. Damon is a fucking liar.

Link

Yep. Honestly, this was an interview that needed to be conducted by a woman because it's way more likely that a woman would have asked a few smart follow up questions.

Link

mte. Has he seen Harvey? What woman would volunteer to sleep with that?

Link

"womanizer" is a v suspicious term in general imo.

Link

Matt is basically this guy:



Reply

Link

It was such a simpler time for Matt Damon when he just thought Hollywood actresses were just a bunch of hoez fucking for roles.

Link

Calling the women he sexually assaulted his mistresses.... God he's pathetic. He knows he's ugly as sin so uses women to prop himself up in the eyes of others.

Link

They can both fuck off.

Link

a least quentin tarantino have the balls to admit and knew and did nothing.

they just need to admit they knew ... stop giving us these bs excuses, no one believe you! Reply

Link

I'm going to guess that they were hoping this would have blown over by now and they could get away with just their weak ass initial statements. They both sound spineless.

Link

sad for julianne and oscar that their movie is a critical flop, but idt i'll ever be able to look at matt the same again

Link

I love Julianne and Oscar but ngl I've been kind of happy about the bad reviews for the movie because I can't stand Matt and he's the lead so...

Link

Clooney didn't believe him. Because that meant believing the worst of some actresses he was friends with.



I think Clooney basically means he doesn't believe these women would be having an affair with a physically repulsive married man. But it says a lot that he was still putting the onus on them, and he never made that next logical step to "I don't believe these women would WANT to sleep with him, he's saying they DID, MAYBE they weren't exactly choosing to do it of their own free will?" Reply

Link

It seems to me that everyone believed Harvey was having consensual affairs with actresses and giving them roles and awards as a prize. Those were always the rumors I remember and there were a ton of blind items that said the same thing, usually painting the women as social climbers.

It may very well be true that he didn't know he was also harassing and assaulting women.



It may very well be true that he didn't know he was also harassing and assaulting women. Reply

Link

my point is it doesn't take a genius to look at Harvey, then look at women who are decades younger, less powerful, extremely beautiful, and put two and two together. Either they knew or they chose not to know.

Link

I get what you're saying, but he may also simply have believed Harvey was a compulsive liar/exaggerator. I've encountered those types before myself, and eventually you just start tuning them out and treating anything they say with the credence that you would if a normal person telling you they spent their winter vacation on Jupiter.



So my issue is less that he didn't believe Harvey's claims, because I can easily get how that would happen (though I am also kind of cynical and wonder if this was just indicative of his politician personality, because spinning your own inaction as "I thought too highly of the women to believe Harvey" is some slick reframing tbh - so while I can understand his PoV, I'm not sure that I actually trust it was really his reaction, if that makes sense). What I don't understand is why Clooney didn't at least let the women in question know that this Hollywood heavyweight was going around claiming to have slept with them, though. Even if he thought the guy was just making up bullshit on the spot to feed his ego, I wish men would hold other men accountable when they start talking about women like they're some sort of hunting trophy, both by telling them that it's inappropriate as well as letting the women know.



I may be coming at this with a specific bias, though - full disclosure. Just split with the guy I've been seeing for a couple months after having the misfortune to (completely accidentally, he had it out when I turned around to say something to him and he was too drunk to hide it before my brain processed the words on the screen) see him texting someone and referring to me in a way that was really demeaning and also totally contradicted his supposed level of seriousness/interest in me. I called him out and told him it made me feel gross to know he was talking about me like that, and he ghosted. I wish other men would actually stand up for us in these kinds of situations, because maybe he would have listened if whoever he was texting was like "wtf, it's fucked up to talk about someone like that" but I'm sure that my bringing it up has registered in his mind as ~crazy and ~sensitive etc etc ad infinitum every buzzword slung at a woman for not enjoying objectification.



And yeah, the idea of men simply being concerned enough with women's humanity to both cut off people who talk like this about us as well as letting us know the situation so we can decide how to react would also, one hopes, mean that men would start putting enough stock in women's consent and desires to consider whether or not a supposed conquest story was consensual, especially if it dings you as an 'I don't think she would do that...' story. So I do agree with you in general.



Reply

Link

This rubbed me the wrong way. It's absolutely sickening. He had this unattractive douchebag bragging about fucking his friends and he never found it suspicious at all? Come the fuck on.

Link

i cannot roll my eyes hard enough at that entire damon summary. he is so full of shit.

Link

The most relevant gif in all Damon-related posts.





Reply

