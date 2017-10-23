Andrew Lincoln Broke Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Nose

On the red carpet at the premiere of's 100th episode on Sunday, Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed that the show's star, Andrew Lincoln, broke his nose during a fight scene."We really do beat each other up. He punched me. He broke my nose," said Morgan, who plays the villainous Negan. Lincoln responded: "But then he kneed me in my Willy Wonka.""I barely kneed him in his junk and it's like that was payback. He dropped me," countered Morgan.Lincoln admitted "I did drop him...it was the worst feeling ever. It was awful."Lincoln got Morgan a massage and a facial as a "sorry" gift. And there are no hard feelings, as the pair hugged and Morgan said "If you had to choose to work with an actor who's unbelievably awesome, it's Andy Lincoln."Lincoln replied "To work with someone as experienced and brilliant as this guy, I've said it before, he just adds to this show in such a unique and beautiful way...it's like tennis: you play with someone better than you and you raise your game."