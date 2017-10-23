The View interviews Senator John McCain and celebrates Meghan's birthday!



Today on The View the panel celebrates Meghan McCain's birthday and interviews her father senator McCain. The ladies ask John questions about Meghan because they want to get to know her better including about her boyfriend who is apparently more conservative than her father (yikes). The senator also gives an update on his brain cancer battle. John also gives Meghan a picture of the two of them for her birthday and makes her cry.

The infamous video from the 2008 election is shown and discussed where a woman says to McCain during a town hall that she can't trust Obama because 'he's an arab' and McCain takes the microphone from her to defend Obama's character. The senator also plugs his new upcoming memoir that is being released in April 2018, talks draft dodgers (aka Trump), being able to actually fix the ACA and more!

















