The View interviews Senator John McCain and celebrates Meghan's birthday!

Oh, he gets to promote his book but, according to Meghan, HRC needs to go away. FOH.

Republicans have so much cognitive dissonance I don't know how they function.

A self admitted 'Bernie bro' (his words not mine) on my fb said Hillary Clinton needs to go away into a hole out of embarrassment that she lost to Donald Trump. It mysteriously disappeared after I made a comment mentioning previous candidates all write books and that some ppl wanna hear from her. But he's also the same person who gave Wapo shit for not revealing their sources calling them fake news but then last night posts about how after seeing how the Trump admin treats reporters he is 'on their side'. 😂😂😂

McCain talking about the 92 year old WWII vet who asked why Trump didn't like him because he was a pow was heartbreaking.



Joy was so right when she said the GOP (minus McCain) letting the birther-ism lies pass in 2008 led to today's abundance of fake news. I mean they've always lied (so have Dems) but that one was so insane but shockingly powerful.



Edited at 2017-10-23 07:05 pm (UTC) Reply

ehhh mccain doesn't get a pass from me, he picked palin for his running mate and she was kind of a precursor to trumpism

The "try to get into heaven" tour continues!

Did anyone else see that the US revoked the visa for Bill Browder the crusader against Putin and his shady business corruption bullshit? Smh...

Yes! Right after Voldemort added Browder's name to the Interpol wanted list!

Yeah that is so completely alarming

Bill Browder is a champion of anti-corruption in #Russia. DHS must immediately review decision to revoke his visa. https://t.co/j0Pzt8t9QH — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) 23 October 2017

Yes and McCain's dgaf tour continues, with this a little while ago

Yes and McCain's dgaf tour continues, with this a little while ago Reply

he's still a war hawk smh

his (and gwb's) rehabilitation tour appalls me. the blood of hundreds of thousands are on his hands

Now that they've gotten this old dying piece of shit goat on their show, can they fire this bitch Meghan now? McCain does one or two non evil things (just speaking about his ACA votes) and he gets a total image makeover. Fuq outta here

I thought she was gay. I know Cheney has a gay daughter, but I thought McCain did too.

I keep getting that confused, too, but I think his daughter was just shitty to/about it? I'm not sure now.

Megan is to uptight. Bring back the superior Republican Nicole Wallace!

War hero ✅

ACA Vote ✅

No fucks left ✅



Responsible for Sarah Palin on national stage ❌

Historical voting record ❌

Could have spoken up sooner ❌

I'll never forgive him for bringing Sarah Palin into the national spotlight.

Yep. There's a clear line between the beginning of Palin and the rise of trump. I think it still might have happened but probably not as quickly if Palin had never been given the national stage and if we didn't so quickly lower our standards of intelligence and knowledge.



Bush was a lightweight, but I also never doubted that in areas that interested him he was quick to learn new things. (I bet he could write a book on baseball without breaking a sweat, for example.)



Palin was on another level. She was intellectually lazy. I don't think she's ever cared enough about a topic to learn more. She's satisfied resting on the little she knows and making it up when she doesn't know. That really opened the door to all the tea-party dumb dumbs and eventually trump. Reply

right? I am very conflicted about McCain. Maybe his new DGAF ways will lead to a redemption arc but....

he's so bad, y'all. the absolute worst. a rotting skin suit. the aca vote was for self-importance bc he initiated the crisis in the first place and that's the end of it lol, he constantly shit talks other republicans while doing the same gd things. i can't believe i have to say this in response to a checklist of his "pros" and cons.

Yeah I don't give McCain a pass for being a Republican in terms of his policy beliefs and whatnot. I used to live in AZ and even voted for him as Senator. By the time I learned more about him during 2008 election (a lot of which disappointed me), I was overseas. But he was never a birther, which that whole narrative is ironic given that he wasn't technically "born" in the US. All else aside, I've always felt like soldiers (especially POW), or I mean specifically that element of their life, are off limits, even if I didn't/don't agree with the reason for that war. I have so many relatives including my dad who are or were veterans. When I read that McCain shaded Trump about bone spurs, damn. That burn.

And that the Air Force can now recall up to 1,000 retired pilots at any time? I'm worried what Trump is trying to get up to.



https://www.yahoo.com/news/nuclear-bombers-poised-return-24-094741230.html Have you guys seen these news items, about how we are now going to now have B-52 bombers on 24-hour standby? That hasn't happened since the fall of the Soviet Union.And that the Air Force can now recall up to 1,000 retired pilots at any time? I'm worried what Trump is trying to get up to.

He's getting up to great things. The best things. Ask anyone. Everyone says they are. People tell me, they tell me, "These things you're getting up to, they're the greatest things anyone's gotten up to since George Washington." And I have to agree with them.

Trump EO authorizing recall of 1000 retired pilots. USAF putting nuclear bombers on 24-hour alert. Something's brewing & it makes me queasy — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) October 23, 2017

Uhg the way he speaks!! I agree with this guy, a former official with the Pentagon:

Uhg the way he speaks!! I agree with this guy, a former official with the Pentagon: Reply

B-52s? how retro.

The part about B-52 bombers on standby is really concerning, because I've been reading that it's literally Mattis and McMasters who are steadfastly against a pre-emptive strike whereas others are champing at the bit. Egads.



The other part ...



It's been reported by legit media, that EO 13223 was amended by Mango Mussolini last Friday, but major MSM hasn't seemed to pick it up yet.



As far as I've seen, the general consensus is that pilots are in dire shortage and have been for a long time, and that's not something that can easily be privatized like other military functions. It could be due to overall shortage, or it could be related to needing pilots for B-52s.



I learned it's also a misnomer to refer to them as "retired". Military folks were explaining that when someone serves, they have xxx years of active duty, then they have yyy years of inactive duty, before they are legally considered to be officially retired. The amended EO from last Friday allows the recall of those on the phase that is called inactive duty, but not after the official retired portion. It also would require a new review per person because they need qualified pilots, so anyone in poor health or doesn't meet pilot minimum standards wouldn't be brought back into to fly planes.



What is sketchy about it is this 1) the amended EO doesn't explain why (unlike the original EO) and 2) some think it's not just for Air Force re-activation. Reply

wonder if it's for korea or iran (probs korea, iran is a more long term goal for these fucks)

And after spending the morning attacking Myeshia Johnson what is Trump doing this afternoon? Handing out a Medal of Honor to a Vietnam war veteran. I can't.

The White House is now rush-delivering letters from Trump to Gold Star families after his false claim this week. https://t.co/KF7roIDjqL — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 21, 2017





If u work in the White House, everyday u wake up, wait for Trump to lie, then scramble to make his statements true https://t.co/NPwtJASIxJ — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) October 21, 2017

All this posturing from McCain when he didn't do shit to try and stop Trump during the campaign. Everyone warned you.And after spending the morning attacking Myeshia Johnson what is Trump doing this afternoon? Handing out a Medal of Honor to a Vietnam war veteran. I can't. Reply

McCain continues to get the most praise for doing the absolute least.



He is a charismatic person, I will grant him that. Reply

fuck this racist ass fossil.

I hate that McCain gets props for the "Obama is not an Arab" thing. I mean it is good that he fact checked that dumbass and stopped her from talking but his actual response is not good.



McCain passed his wireless microphone to one woman who said, "I can't trust Obama. I have read about him and he's not, he's not uh — he's an Arab. He's not — " before McCain retook the microphone and replied:



"No, ma'am. He's a decent family man [and] citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues and that's what this campaign's all about. He's not [an Arab]."



How is the acceptable and praise worthy response to "he's an Arab" to be no, he's actually a family man as though Arabs can't be decent family men or citizens of the USA? Like I get he was caught off guard and flustered, but the praise McCain gets for this is ridiculous to me. In the moment, I hated his answer and I hate it still to this day. It betrays something about him and how he views Arabs and other people from the Middle East. Reply

Thank you. Also, why am I supposed to praise a man for "shutting down" an ignorant racist spouting ignorant racism? All he did was correct her for wrongly thinking he's Arab. Like, uh... thanks for doing the bare fucking minimum, I guess?

