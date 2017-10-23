The View interviews Senator John McCain and celebrates Meghan's birthday!
Today on The View the panel celebrates Meghan McCain's birthday and interviews her father senator McCain. The ladies ask John questions about Meghan because they want to get to know her better including about her boyfriend who is apparently more conservative than her father (yikes). The senator also gives an update on his brain cancer battle. John also gives Meghan a picture of the two of them for her birthday and makes her cry.
The infamous video from the 2008 election is shown and discussed where a woman says to McCain during a town hall that she can't trust Obama because 'he's an arab' and McCain takes the microphone from her to defend Obama's character. The senator also plugs his new upcoming memoir that is being released in April 2018, talks draft dodgers (aka Trump), being able to actually fix the ACA and more!
Joy was so right when she said the GOP (minus McCain) letting the birther-ism lies pass in 2008 led to today's abundance of fake news. I mean they've always lied (so have Dems) but that one was so insane but shockingly powerful.
ACA Vote ✅
No fucks left ✅
Responsible for Sarah Palin on national stage ❌
Historical voting record ❌
Could have spoken up sooner ❌
Bush was a lightweight, but I also never doubted that in areas that interested him he was quick to learn new things. (I bet he could write a book on baseball without breaking a sweat, for example.)
Palin was on another level. She was intellectually lazy. I don't think she's ever cared enough about a topic to learn more. She's satisfied resting on the little she knows and making it up when she doesn't know. That really opened the door to all the tea-party dumb dumbs and eventually trump.
And that the Air Force can now recall up to 1,000 retired pilots at any time? I'm worried what Trump is trying to get up to.
The other part ...
It's been reported by legit media, that EO 13223 was amended by Mango Mussolini last Friday, but major MSM hasn't seemed to pick it up yet.
As far as I've seen, the general consensus is that pilots are in dire shortage and have been for a long time, and that's not something that can easily be privatized like other military functions. It could be due to overall shortage, or it could be related to needing pilots for B-52s.
I learned it's also a misnomer to refer to them as "retired". Military folks were explaining that when someone serves, they have xxx years of active duty, then they have yyy years of inactive duty, before they are legally considered to be officially retired. The amended EO from last Friday allows the recall of those on the phase that is called inactive duty, but not after the official retired portion. It also would require a new review per person because they need qualified pilots, so anyone in poor health or doesn't meet pilot minimum standards wouldn't be brought back into to fly planes.
What is sketchy about it is this 1) the amended EO doesn't explain why (unlike the original EO) and 2) some think it's not just for Air Force re-activation.
And after spending the morning attacking Myeshia Johnson what is Trump doing this afternoon? Handing out a Medal of Honor to a Vietnam war veteran. I can't.
He is a charismatic person, I will grant him that.
McCain passed his wireless microphone to one woman who said, "I can't trust Obama. I have read about him and he's not, he's not uh — he's an Arab. He's not — " before McCain retook the microphone and replied:
"No, ma'am. He's a decent family man [and] citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues and that's what this campaign's all about. He's not [an Arab]."
How is the acceptable and praise worthy response to "he's an Arab" to be no, he's actually a family man as though Arabs can't be decent family men or citizens of the USA? Like I get he was caught off guard and flustered, but the praise McCain gets for this is ridiculous to me. In the moment, I hated his answer and I hate it still to this day. It betrays something about him and how he views Arabs and other people from the Middle East.