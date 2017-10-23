Downloading the episode now!



I was so sad last night that I couldn't find a torrent.

the torrents/links for this show are always late

i even got up earlier before work today so i could watch but i haven't found any links

yesss that you are watching this show too!

i sometimes think we share a soul!!!

We have the best taste bb <3



And lmao we always have similar opinions bless

Yay! This is one of my current favorite shows. The chemistry between the leads is amazing!

their chemistry is INSANE

I binged watched it this weekend since you guys recommended it. It's so great!

yess i recommended it to my twitter friends and all that started watching it loved it

i feel like a proud parent

Thanks Mom! You're the best!

damn jacob is like his mama he is protective of the ones he love (even though he is a raised by a thief and a hitman) and i was SHOOK at the end of the episode and the next one look like some fun escape from current events so i wonder if they will even address it next week



aww@ letty/javier being domestic while murdering people







I've watched this show from the beginning because I like Michelle and wanted to see what she did after leaving Lady Mary behind. I have not been disappointed.



Last night's show was really fun because it took them to a totally new environment--I never expected to see a whole epi taking place in a state park, camping, lol. No hotel safe for her to break into and Javi's usual hitman methods didn't exactly lend themselves to an easy job. Also she wants him to stop doing his job and he wants her to stop stealing--lol. The writing for this epi was so good!



The Jacob element is shaping up to be very interesting. I loved all his conning of Apple about her being drunk but wonder if that's going to come up again in future episodes. Could be a problem.

that apple thing will come back to bite them in the ass for sure

slay @ jacob for coming with all those lies on the spot, he really is a mini letty

i am so happy michelle got this gig, i am a fan since downton too



the writing for this show is great and always takes you places you wouldn't have guessed it will take you and next week my fav fucked up family is going for a holiday so something completely different once again

I don't want this show (but I might just start thanks to that OP note!) but wow that video thumbnail threw me off. I'm not used to seeing Lady Mary looking like that.

from white trash to full on glam (to literal drag in upcoming episode)

i was a perfect role for michelle to pick after downtown



+ the leads have insane chemistry and hot sex and well this show is the best and you should watch it



SAY NO MORE

i binged this show over the course of 2 days last week and all i gotta say is it's SO GOOD

i binged it 2 weeks ago and i am obsessed ever since

Bless I love this show! The kid that plays Jacob is so cute and a good actor.

he really is fantastic

So what's this, charming criminal couple? I always enjoy her voice, but have yet to be wowed by her.

it really is hard to define this show

it is never what you think it is going to be for me it is kinda romance/show about fucked up but loving family dynamic and well the romance is between hitman and a thief lol and michelle is fantastic in it

I love this show so much. I want those two to get together irl. Just cause they're so hot together lol

Juan Diego Botto is happily married so i don't want that to get fucked up

also i totally teared up when one episode of season 1 was dedicated to michelle's fiancee that died:(

I hope they are at least close friends :) and yea i know it's so upsetting about her fiance ugh I've been a big fan of hers since Downton so that really just broke my heart. It makes me so sad to think about :(

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

The dialogue on this show is amazing. The 'what time is it? When did you set your alarm? So it's 08:02' bit, the whole My Girl part, I just love it.



I love Javier so much, especially when he's in hitman mode. I totally get Letty believing Javier can change/not kill, but girl is deluding herself, this is who he is, he might not do it as often and he might be more practical about it as opposed to her compulsions, but it's still part of him and she's known it from the getgo.



I love how much Ava we're getting. Hmmm... This \blast from the past, I don't trust him, I wouldn't be surprised if he had something to do with Silk's death.



Oooh if Jacob figures shit out, it should be very interesting. Apple might forget about it, especially if she doesn't know Bryce is missing/dead, but Jacob is a different story.



I love the promo, looks like a fun episode.

I really like the Jacob character, and the actor too. If this show goes on for a lot more seasons (a girl can dream) then I'd be really interested in how they develop his character

Same, the actor does a great job and the kid is a good character, I'm definitely interested in seeing what kind of a person Jacob would end up being, with this messed up family/upbringing.

