October 23rd, 2017, 08:28 pm tusiaczek87 Good Behavior s02ep03 promo Best show you are not watching #watchgoodbehaviorSource Tagged: michelle dockery, television - tnt, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3636 comments Add comment
I was so sad last night that I couldn't find a torrent.
i even got up earlier before work today so i could watch but i haven't found any links
i sometimes think we share a soul!!!
And lmao we always have similar opinions bless
i feel like a proud parent
damn jacob is like his mama he is protective of the ones he love (even though he is a raised by a thief and a hitman) and i was SHOOK at the end of the episode and the next one look like some fun escape from current events so i wonder if they will even address it next week
aww@ letty/javier being domestic while murdering people
Last night's show was really fun because it took them to a totally new environment--I never expected to see a whole epi taking place in a state park, camping, lol. No hotel safe for her to break into and Javi's usual hitman methods didn't exactly lend themselves to an easy job. Also she wants him to stop doing his job and he wants her to stop stealing--lol. The writing for this epi was so good!
The Jacob element is shaping up to be very interesting. I loved all his conning of Apple about her being drunk but wonder if that's going to come up again in future episodes. Could be a problem.
slay @ jacob for coming with all those lies on the spot, he really is a mini letty
i am so happy michelle got this gig, i am a fan since downton too
the writing for this show is great and always takes you places you wouldn't have guessed it will take you and next week my fav fucked up family is going for a holiday so something completely different once again
from white trash to full on glam (to literal drag in upcoming episode)
i was a perfect role for michelle to pick after downtown
+ the leads have insane chemistry and hot sex and well this show is the best and you should watch it
it is never what you think it is going to be for me it is kinda romance/show about fucked up but loving family dynamic and well the romance is between hitman and a thief lol and michelle is fantastic in it
also i totally teared up when one episode of season 1 was dedicated to michelle's fiancee that died:(
The dialogue on this show is amazing. The 'what time is it? When did you set your alarm? So it's 08:02' bit, the whole My Girl part, I just love it.
I love Javier so much, especially when he's in hitman mode. I totally get Letty believing Javier can change/not kill, but girl is deluding herself, this is who he is, he might not do it as often and he might be more practical about it as opposed to her compulsions, but it's still part of him and she's known it from the getgo.
I love how much Ava we're getting. Hmmm... This \blast from the past, I don't trust him, I wouldn't be surprised if he had something to do with Silk's death.
Oooh if Jacob figures shit out, it should be very interesting. Apple might forget about it, especially if she doesn't know Bryce is missing/dead, but Jacob is a different story.
I love the promo, looks like a fun episode.
lbr javier won't stop killing and letty won't stop stealing it is part of their nature
and i feel letty finally let it go this week that part "and jacob will go to school" was telling
that blast from the past guy ain't good, wouldn't be turn out to really be a father of ava's daughters?
next week looks so fun and it better have letty/javier sex scene :P