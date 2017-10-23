Tiffany Pollard, aka New York, befriended ghosts on the set of 'Scared Famous'

I want to be friends with Tiffany so bad tbh. Reply

if she isn't on Celebrity BB US then it was all a waste

Yes! I've NEVER watched Big Brother, but I would check it out for her!

Yeah I would be if the ghosts were hilarious and hot or were willing to sever enemies at the knees

I would be her friend!

Ghosts are scary. But so are people. Tough choice lol Reply

I need a good cackle. This is amazing, she's amazing. I would befriend any ghosts who can pretty much chill. like, Casper the friendly ghost! It'd make me look like I'm talking to myself but I can live with that tbh.

Shoot, I'd have sex with a hot ghost if there's that 😪



Shoot, I'd have sex with a hot ghost if there's that 😪 Reply

NOOOOOOOOOO

I can't believe she allowed this.. so that kinda makes me like her LOL

oh my FUCKING god

I don't know if I believe in 'ghosts' or not, but I had a dream after my grandmother died, we were in her house in India where she lived, I remember I was crying but she comforted me and told me not to be sad. Does that count as a ghost?



Literally the only reason I would hope that ghosts are real is so that she knows I'm sorry I was ever mean to her and I miss her so much 😭 Reply

she probably tricked the ghosts into "make the lights blink if you're Beyonce"

I relate with this post in so many ways.

im so gonna watch this show!

lmao me too.

ok, I watched the entire clip and wow, I can't even forgive that. Sad day tbh.

i like her, but that was NOT a good look at all.

wow.



New York showing your racist ass. I hope you aren't like this anymore. Reply

was it david's?

lmfao

Nooooo lmaaoooo

iconic

Tiffany is honestly a gift to reality television.

legend, icon, queen. the first black bachelorette before that trick rachel

legends only

The video of the reunion keeps showing up on my fb, and wow she went in. "All fraudulent" and "pick a wall, pick a wall" have been stuck in my head!

