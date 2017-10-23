Tiffany Pollard, aka New York, befriended ghosts on the set of 'Scared Famous'
Tiffany 'New York' Pollard befriended demonic ghosts on Scared Famous https://t.co/jwvYfT8k5e— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 23, 2017
- In an interview with EW, Tiffany said about making friends with ghosts:
"I definitely made friends with a set of ghosts... any scenario where I’m living with strangers, I’m automatically annoyed,” she says. “But on top of that, there were ghosts there, and they made their presence known! I decided to align myself more with the ghosts than the people. They were easier to get along with.” lmao
- Tiffany is one of the contestants on VH1's 'Scared Famous'. She will be competing and living in a haunted house, for a chance to win $100K for her favorite charity
- 'Scared Famous' premieres tonight on VH1, at 9/8 c
Source
Ontd, would you prefer to be friends with real people or ghosts?
👻💀👻
Ghosts are scary. But so are people. Tough choice lol
Shoot, I'd have sex with a hot ghost if there's that 😪
Literally the only reason I would hope that ghosts are real is so that she knows I'm sorry I was ever mean to her and I miss her so much 😭
New York showing your racist ass. I hope you aren't like this anymore.