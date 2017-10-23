Tiffany Pollard, aka New York, befriended ghosts on the set of 'Scared Famous'



- In an interview with EW, Tiffany said about making friends with ghosts:

"I definitely made friends with a set of ghosts... any scenario where I’m living with strangers, I’m automatically annoyed,” she says. “But on top of that, there were ghosts there, and they made their presence known! I decided to align myself more with the ghosts than the people. They were easier to get along with.” lmao

- Tiffany is one of the contestants on VH1's 'Scared Famous'. She will be competing and living in a haunted house, for a chance to win $100K for her favorite charity
- 'Scared Famous' premieres tonight on VH1, at 9/8 c

Source



Ontd, would you prefer to be friends with real people or ghosts?
👻💀👻
Tagged: , , ,