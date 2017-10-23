October 23rd, 2017, 08:21 pm theemii Bebe Rexha - Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) source Tagged: music / musician, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
Nope.
ot but how do you get soft waves like her's? i'm so dense when it comes to hair styling but maybe my hair just doesn't want to cooperate.
I'm slightly kidding. But have you tried those velcro type rollers and blow dry in the mornings?
Mine holds curl better now that I sleep with rollers in every so often
And mousse.
Maybe overnight curlers? Get as big as you can and just roll the ends. Wand works too. I used one the other day and combed it out. Lots of combing otherwise you'll look like hermione
She does it better than Austin Mahoney
Never mind