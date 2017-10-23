(feat. Florida Georgia Line)



Nope. Reply

Thread

Link

literally tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why does she want to look like Kylie Jenner so badly? Reply

Thread

Link

i love bebe! she has some bops and she seems harmless Reply

Thread

Link

I agree! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her list of collaborators is so varied that it looks odd all together on one discography. Reply

Thread

Link

she looks like the one chick in little mix and kylie jenner cross-pollinated Reply

Thread

Link

florida georgia line physically repulse me



ot but how do you get soft waves like her's? i'm so dense when it comes to hair styling but maybe my hair just doesn't want to cooperate. Reply

Thread

Link

Curl your hair with a wand and don't wash for two days



I'm slightly kidding. But have you tried those velcro type rollers and blow dry in the mornings? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have i bought a whole set of those rollers. the curls never hold. maybe my hair is just not the right type for it? idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You might have to train your hair



Mine holds curl better now that I sleep with rollers in every so often



And mousse.



Maybe overnight curlers? Get as big as you can and just roll the ends. Wand works too. I used one the other day and combed it out. Lots of combing otherwise you'll look like hermione Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I use a flat iron to make "curls" but just half-ass it basically. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

curling wand, dont hold it too long. maybe 5 seconds. and then shake everything out or comb it out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just need her to back to brunette. i hate this look Reply

Thread

Link

the florida georgia lines part sounds awful Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Wow she really wants to make it. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck this country bullshit, but Bebe Rexha is fiiiiine. Reply

Thread

Link

I love her hustle even though she isn't happening.



She does it better than Austin Mahoney Reply

Thread

Link

i love this song tbh lmao *puts cowboy boots on* Reply

Thread

Link

love her, hate this and fgl. Reply

Thread

Link