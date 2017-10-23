John Stamos Engaged

detective

Stamos' statement:
"John proposed to his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh on Sunday afternoon at Disneyland. He cut together a film of some of the most romantic moments in Disney and Pixar animation. The film concluded with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid encouraging John to ‘Just ask the girl.' Caitlin said yes, then John whisked her to 21 Royal where they shared the news and celebrated with their families."

-They have been dating since March 2016.

Congrats to the happy couple.

Would any of you want to get engaged or married at Disney Land or Disney World? If so, where specifically? If not, how would like to get engaged or married? If you do not want to get married, that's great as well.

