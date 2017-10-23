John Stamos Engaged

I was recently in Disneyland Paris and I am like 99% certain I saw a guy burying some ashes in the graveyard. Ngl, I thought it was pretty cool. Reply

Sorta similar.... So, my dad was cremated. His ashes were mostly spread on the east coast/Outer Banks where he liked to sail. The rest were divided between me and my siblings. I snuck my portion of his ashes back with me to London. Every trip throughout Europe, I would scatter just a little bit of his ashes, at a place he may have visited himself, or a place I felt he would've enjoyed.

That sounds like a good way to memorialize your father!

At Phantom Manor? People spread ashes here in the U.S. at the Haunted Mansion but the cleaning crews always go in and sweep them up so I don't understand why even bother.

my parents had their honeymoon there cause it had just opened. they said there was like nothing there.

i want to get married on a beach next time



i want to get married on a beach next time Reply

"I was in a band. I was playing somewhere in Finland, and there was a girl hanging around who was really drunk and interested in me. I wasn't into her, but my friend was. So the girl came back to my hotel, and I turned the lights down, and we started making out. I said, 'Hold on a second, I've gotta go brush my teeth.' It was dark, I left the room, and I sent in my friend who looked like me."

This is literally all I think of when I see him now. He fucking helped his friend rape a woman. Disgusting.

holy fucking shit

i feel like this post could use a disclaimer. had no clue he ever said/did this. disgusting. what's worse is he probably thinks it's a cute and funny little anecdote.

It was 2005. ONTD has come a long way in 12 years. Not only did he think it was cute and funny, ONTD at the time did, too. The post about it was full of people saying what a good friend he was and that it made them like him even more and they'd do the same thing: https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/1195289.html

MSM needs to pick up on this. he has to answer for it.

This is beyond disgusting.

glad this is on the first page. it really should precede any article about this piece of shit

Disgusting. I never liked him but now I hate him. It's hard to read but I'm glad you posted it.

Yep. Enjoy your beautiful abuser, fiancé.

did he sing Forever to her in front of the castle?

Eh, Stamos is attractive but he has a reputation for being a dog. Give it 2 years.



When I was younger and watched a Travel Channel special about Disney weddings, my teen heart skipped a beat. lol Now, no thank you. Their wedding dresses are not great. But idk if I even want to get married. 🤷🏽‍♀️ lol Reply

the age difference doesn't bother me. it's all the shady things he's done that ick me out

I scanned the post for her age and then googled it and was not surprised lol.

same age as the olsen twins...

lol I googled myself... Dammit, should've checked the comments first.

I was about to ask just looking at that pic.... thx. and lool at them,srsly

Re/her age, guessing that he wants babies

This is so typical for celeb men.



You just watch him have kids and be all, "I'm so glad I waited until I was older and more mature to become a parent." Which, while true, irks me as a woman because it's not like we have the luxury of waiting until we're 50-something (which does seem better in some ways; I'm 32 and not ready for kids). Then of course women get dragged when they become mothers in their mid-40s or w/e. Reply

so? fuck may/december haters

Surprised he settled for 30+ tbh.

The cartoon guy looks like Bob Saget to me.

It's the less annoying version of Danny & Vicky

My fiance proposed at Disney World. We'd gone a few years before and one of the souvenirs we purchased was a Christmas ornament. The fiance decided he wanted to get another- one of those personalized Mickey ones. Later we went to take pictures in front of the castle and he decided he wanted to take pictures with the ornament. I was just like "okay, you're weird, but whatever..." and got the box. The employees had switched the ornament out with one his sister (also a Disney employee) had ordered earlier that said "Will You Marry Me?" I just kind of looked at it like "this isn't what we ordered...oh!"

In a few of the pictures there's some random guy with a camera taking pictures of us. My mom and future MIL are annoyed by him but I just find it funny. He's, like, perfectly positioned between the two of us. And who takes a picture of some random people getting engaged?

"And who takes a picture of some random people getting engaged?"



Everyone visiting the Eiffel Tower Reply

I just kind of looked at it like "this isn't what we ordered...oh!"



lol, this would be me, although it would probably take me longer to catch on Reply

the rando was prob just trying to get pictures of the castle?

https://imgur.com/3if6Uru

Nah, he's got his back to the castle. Nah, he's got his back to the castle. Reply

I was doing my wedding pictures in downtown Celebration (which funnily enough is right outside Disney World), and it’s kind of a tourist spot, so there were people walking around.



The amount of people who stopped to take my picture while I was getting my photos done was so strange. I kept thinking, “wtf are you going to do with some pic of a random bride when you get home? Why?” Reply

That's an adorable proposal though!

That's pretty cute, tho. <3 My husband proposed to me by the waterfront where we met and when he was about to do it, a bunch of Canadian geese landed near us --I screamed my head off and clutched at his arm (I'm terrified of birds) and totally ruined the moment. LOL!!

Enjoy being married to a creep, hon

I mentioned this in the Roundup but I know one person who proposed to their future spouse at Disney World and him attempting to hook up with a random woman on an airplane went fucking viral a few years later. (And by know I mean I actually know/knew him.) I can't fully remember all of the details from his proposal but I'm like 98% sure there was an actual horse drawn carriage involved and he dressed up as Prince Charming. LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Here's a link to the epic twitter expose: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2155961/Melissa-Stetten-live-tweets-married-soap-actors-pathetic-attempt-chat-flight.html

I remembering the "fucking Brian" thread here lmao You're friends with Erin ?

Edited at 2017-10-23 06:41 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-23 06:41 pm (UTC) Reply

No, no, I grew up knowing Brian - he was a Senior when my sister was a Freshman and they were friends even though she secretly hated him. He came and gave this Anti-Drug speech when I was in elementary school (he was the hotshot QB) and I came away from it with a little crush on him and my sister thought it was the funniest thing ever. We were fucking SCREAMING when these tweets happened because she had already figure out it was him, LMAO.

holy shit they look like they could be related!!



Are they still married? I would divorce his ass so fucking hard he'd get whiplash. Reply

i can't believe she didn't divorce him.





well ok i can but lawd. Reply

Lmao omg you know fucking brian

this rape enabling piece of shit

I'm a bit iffy about proposals at Disneyland but like, I'm probably cold-hearted and bored out of my mind. I prob exaggerated this but my het relatives did that. Nobody gonna check me tbh. I don't think I'd get married anytime soon. Like, most guys I met are like robot-like, literally talking like a robot. I'm like where's the adventure, where's the fun and where did your soul go?!? then I was like oh wait....yeah....45.... that bastard sucked out so many souls. RIP.

