John Stamos Engaged
I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after💍 pic.twitter.com/6vp2raHgCq— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) October 23, 2017
Getting engaged at Disneyland is just their latest chapter. John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh's fairytale romance: https://t.co/FjqeuqQcC0 pic.twitter.com/th3j7ljwjG— E! News (@enews) October 23, 2017
Stamos' statement:
"John proposed to his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh on Sunday afternoon at Disneyland. He cut together a film of some of the most romantic moments in Disney and Pixar animation. The film concluded with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid encouraging John to ‘Just ask the girl.' Caitlin said yes, then John whisked her to 21 Royal where they shared the news and celebrated with their families."
-They have been dating since March 2016.
Congrats to the happy couple.
Would any of you want to get engaged or married at Disney Land or Disney World? If so, where specifically? If not, how would like to get engaged or married? If you do not want to get married, that's great as well.
Sources:
https://twitter.com/JohnStamos/status/922314356863283200/photo/1
https://twitter.com/enews/status/922517565699698693
http://www.eonline.com/news/888769/john-stamos-and-caitlin-mchugh-s-romance-rewind-a-look-back-at-their-disney-inspired-fairytale#photo-794885
Not a wedding/proposal, but still a life event....
Re: Not a wedding/proposal, but still a life event....
Re: Not a wedding/proposal, but still a life event....
Re: Not a wedding/proposal, but still a life event....
For now ....
i want to get married on a beach next time
It was 2005. ONTD has come a long way in 12 years.
When I was younger and watched a Travel Channel special about Disney weddings, my teen heart skipped a beat. lol Now, no thank you. Their wedding dresses are not great. But idk if I even want to get married. 🤷🏽♀️ lol
for those wondering
Re: for those wondering
Re: for those wondering
Re: for those wondering
Re: for those wondering
Re: for those wondering
Re: for those wondering
Re: for those wondering
Re: for those wondering
Re: for those wondering
Re: for those wondering
Re: for those wondering
Re: for those wondering
You just watch him have kids and be all, "I'm so glad I waited until I was older and more mature to become a parent." Which, while true, irks me as a woman because it's not like we have the luxury of waiting until we're 50-something (which does seem better in some ways; I'm 32 and not ready for kids). Then of course women get dragged when they become mothers in their mid-40s or w/e.
Re: for those wondering
Re: for those wondering
In a few of the pictures there's some random guy with a camera taking pictures of us. My mom and future MIL are annoyed by him but I just find it funny. He's, like, perfectly positioned between the two of us. And who takes a picture of some random people getting engaged?
Everyone visiting the Eiffel Tower
lol, this would be me, although it would probably take me longer to catch on
Nah, he's got his back to the castle.
The amount of people who stopped to take my picture while I was getting my photos done was so strange. I kept thinking, “wtf are you going to do with some pic of a random bride when you get home? Why?”
Here's a link to the epic twitter expose: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2155961/Melissa-Stetten-live-tweets-married-soap-actors-pathetic-attempt-chat-flight.html
Edited at 2017-10-23 06:41 pm (UTC)
Are they still married? I would divorce his ass so fucking hard he'd get whiplash.
well ok i can but lawd.