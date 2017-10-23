Chris Evans Not Back Together with Jenny Slate, Still Single and Dating Around
A source told People he is dating around, "Chris has been seen with various women in Atlanta during filming."
-Adding in that Chris is in Atlanta filming Avengers 4 and Jenny flew in last week for preproduction on the Sony Film Venom. Venom starts filming today throughout Atlanta, New York and Sacramento until February.
-Rumors they were back together started last weekend.
People article says no dates just that she joined a dinner on Saturday the 14th with Chris and other fellow Avengers castmates.
"The flirty exchange comes after the two were spotted grabbing dinner together in Atlanta. Slate joined Evans and a few of his Avengers castmates for a night out at Better Half restaurant."
-This weekend they had a twitter exchange fueling rumors even more.
"Probably haven't"???? Cmon, Christopher. Have you done your homework or haven't you? It's 7pm and you've had the whoooole weekend. Cmon.— jenny slate (@jennyslate) October 21, 2017
This is terrifying and exhilarating. Meet me behind the gym after science. I have shark bites.— jenny slate (@jennyslate) October 22, 2017
Are men and women able to be friends without society jumping to conclusions? Have any of you been told that you were dating a friend when you were not? Are any of you still friends with an ex? Have you ever tried getting back with an ex or has an ex tried getting back with you? Did you get back together, friend zone, or cut the ex off for good? Share your stories.
Sorry for all of the questions, but your answers can help somebody going through relationship trouble.
When did she say that? She did an interview where she said she thought he was going to be that way when they first met but he surprised her.
I still need to see Landline though!
there doesn’t need to be 90 questions but ok be a dick with that reply
They are cute, let them live.
Hmm, I think people misunderstand my friends and I a lot cause they're really touchy and there's a lot of casual kisses (like nicole kidman and alexander skarsgård lol), but it happened the most during my exchange in asia cause it's not as common to be as touchy-feely with the opposite sex. And I've tried staying friends with my exes but things turn sour pretty quick, and cutting them out of my life has been for the best.
