detective

Chris Evans Not Back Together with Jenny Slate, Still Single and Dating Around



A source told People he is dating around, "Chris has been seen with various women in Atlanta during filming."


-Adding in that Chris is in Atlanta filming Avengers 4 and Jenny flew in last week for preproduction on the Sony Film Venom. Venom starts filming today throughout Atlanta, New York and Sacramento until February.
-Rumors they were back together started last weekend. Chris and Jenny were seen having dinner on Friday the 13th and then on Saturday the 14th they were seen at Atlanta restaurant Better Half with RDJ, Susan, Jimmy and others.
People article says no dates just that she joined a dinner on Saturday the 14th with Chris and other fellow Avengers castmates.
"The flirty exchange comes after the two were spotted grabbing dinner together in Atlanta. Slate joined Evans and a few of his Avengers castmates for a night out at Better Half restaurant."
-This weekend they had a twitter exchange fueling rumors even more.




Are men and women able to be friends without society jumping to conclusions? Have any of you been told that you were dating a friend when you were not? Are any of you still friends with an ex? Have you ever tried getting back with an ex or has an ex tried getting back with you? Did you get back together, friend zone, or cut the ex off for good? Share your stories.

Sorry for all of the questions, but your answers can help somebody going through relationship trouble.

Sources:
https://twitter.com/people/status/922463378890780672
http://people.com/movies/chris-evans-and-jenny-slate-exchange-flirty-messages-on-twitter-lets-cut-class/?utm_campaign=peoplemagazine&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&xid=socialflow_twitter_peoplemag
https://twitter.com/jennyslate/status/921919432674263042
https://twitter.com/jennyslate/status/921872932850118656
Tagged: , , , ,