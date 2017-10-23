Renee Zellweger to star in 'Judy', a film about Judy Garland
Renee Zellweger is set to play Judy Garland in #Judy, based on the true story of the icon's final concerts in London https://t.co/r8HdDMiBGD— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 23, 2017
- Renee will play Judy Garland in an upcoming drama
- The movie will focus on Judy's final performances in London
- The film will take place in 1968, 30 years after the Wizard of Oz
- No word on the director or release date
This!
I should really own that movie/miniseries.
has she been in a movie since this face transplant or what
Maybe because I wasn't paying attention before, I didn't realize she had changed her face. But now looking at it I can really see it but it don't look bad though.
I...just don't see it.
Going for different times in Judys life clearly, but I saw Anne more than Renee
Who do I have to blow to get a Liza Minnelli biopic with Anne Hathaway instead of Judy
