Renee Zellweger to star in 'Judy', a film about Judy Garland

why? does anybody really think they can do better than judy davis / tammy blanchard?

Nothing will top that biopic

I still tear up thinking about their performances.



I should really own that movie/miniseries.

It was really really hard to find. I think I rented it from Netflix by mail, that's how desperate I was.

IA. They were perfect for those roles.

I don't think I'll EVER get used to renee's new lewk



has she been in a movie since this face transplant or what

Same! she has an new movie coming out. I saw the trailer and didn't even recognize her. Had no clue it was her till her name came across the screen and I was still skeptical

i legit thought that was a weird photo of elizabeth olsen

Oh wow. She looks nice but idk who she was.

yeah, I would not having recognized her without the caption.

Maybe because I wasn't paying attention before, I didn't realize she had changed her face. But now looking at it I can really see it but it don't look bad though.



Edited at 2017-10-23 06:04 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm pretty sure the real original Renee is chained up somewhere with real Travolta, scrubbing floors with a toothbrush.

What did she do to her face? Like she legit looks like a different person... was it something with her eyes? I'm so bad at figuring out plastic surgery on faces.

no no no no no no no no.

renee aside, this is going to be a very depressing film. ...why tbh

ummm sure

I...just don't see it. I...just don't see it.

Remember when Anne Hathaway was supposed to play her in that weird movie but also a Broadway show hybrid?

Going for different times in Judys life clearly, but I saw Anne more than Renee



Edited at 2017-10-23 05:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Yep. I wonder what happened to that?

I was going to ask the exact same thing. lol

they're truly twins.

good for Renée for getting more work but...huh?

Who do I have to blow to get a Liza Minnelli biopic with Anne Hathaway instead of Judy















Yeah...how about we like....not do thatWho do I have to blow to get a Liza Minnelli biopic with Anne Hathaway instead of Judy

omg here for this

I'd be here for this.

wow she'd be perf for the role. and bonus, she can act! lol

She was supposed to play her but I guess those plans have fell through.

Nah, she's been trying to play Judy for over a decade

i'd be so hft

Omg yessss

this is going to be so depressing, why would someone want to dramatize this pd of her life :(

that face smh why why why did she do that to herself?!

idontknowher.gif Reply

They couldn't find someone that resembled her at least? Their budget must be abysmal. Que the Lindsay Lohan documentary, I mean the Liz Taylor Lifetime movie.

